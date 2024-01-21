January 21, 2024
Equality Florida Action PAC backs Eileen Higgins for Miami-Dade Commission re-election
Eileen Higgins' focus remains on transportation and housing. Image via Miami-Dade County.

Eileen Higgins Miami-Dade County
‘She has consistently made equality a priority and we are proud to support her in her re-election.’

Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins will head into Election Day this year with support from one of the largest LGBTQ rights groups in Florida.

Equality Florida Action PAC, a Tampa-based nonprofit, announced that it is backing Higgins’ bid for re-election.

The group cited Higgins’ numerous contributions toward LGBTQ advancement — including the establishment of Miami-Dade’s first LGBTQ Advisory Board, legislation designating October as the county’s LGBTQ History Month and a declaration last year that March 31 was a countywide Transgender Day of Visibility — as evidence of her allyship.

“Equality Florida Action PAC is excited to endorse Eileen Higgins for re-election,” Equality Florida Action PC Chair Stratton Pollitzer said in a statement.

“For the past five years while serving on the Commission, Eileen has fought for her LGBTQ constituents and has always been a reliable vote on the issues that matter most to our community. She has consistently made equality a priority and we are proud to support her in her re-election.”

The Equality Florida endorsement follows nods from Miami-based LGBTQ advisory group SAVE Action PAC and abortion rights nonprofit Ruth’s List Florida, which also backed her campaigns in 2018 and 2020.

Higgins, who is now seeking her second — and final, due to term limits — four-year stint on the Commission, said she is “deeply honored” to receive Equality Florida Action PAC’s blessing.

“Their recognition of my dedication to this cause reinforces our shared commitment to ensuring that Miami-Dade is a place where every individual can thrive and express their true selves without fear of discrimination,” she said.

So far, Higgins is running unopposed. But she hasn’t been fundraising like it. Between filing to run for re-election in July and New Year’s Eve, the last date for which campaign finance reporting is required for Florida candidates, she amassed more than $330,000 between her campaign account and political committee.

Higgins represents District 5 at County Hall. The district covers the cities of Miami and Miami Beach, including the neighborhoods of Brickell, downtown Miami, Little Havana, Miami River, Mid Beach, The Roads, Shenandoah, Silver Bluff and West Flagler.

