Aaron Bean endorses Donald Trump: ‘He will provide the energy’

After nine months of speculation about whom he’d back for President, U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean is ending the mystery by endorsing Donald Trump as his preferred candidate.

“I’ve learned in my years in Congress the best path for our nation is to defeat Joe Biden in November, restore Republican leadership in the Senate, and increase our Republican majority in the People’s House,” Bean said in a statement Sunday.

“I’ve said all along my journey that when we do the right thing, our best days are just ahead of us. We must win to have those best days for America, and I am announcing my endorsement of Donald J. Trump for President of the United States.

“President Trump will secure our nation domestically and economically, and I know he will provide the energy to bring sweeping Republican victories in our local, state and federal elections.

“Let’s unite our Party, take the fight to our opposition and win conservative victories in November with Donald Trump as our nominee and elect him President of the United States.”

Bean was among 15 Florida members of Congress on the proverbial fence in April over whether to support Gov. Ron DeSantis or the former President in the 2024 Republican Primary.

DeSantis, who at the time was still a month from officially running, reportedly called several of them, including Bean, to ask them to hold off on making any endorsement until later on in the race.

But after dismal returns in the Iowa caucuses last week, when not one of the state’s 99 counties chose DeSantis as its top candidate, it appears the moratorium is over.

Just one day before Bean planted his flag in Trump’s camp, U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack threw her official support behind the former President as well.