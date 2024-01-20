January 20, 2024
Kat Cammack finally endorses Donald Trump

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 20, 20243min3

CAMMACK
Ron DeSantis loses another potential Florida backer.

Nearly nine months after rumors floated of her presidential endorsement, Rep. Kat Cammack is finally making it official and backing Donald Trump.

“As one of the youngest Members of Congress, I am acutely aware that the decisions of today tremendously impact my generation. As many know, endorsing in the presidential race is something I have not taken lightly,” Cammack posted to X Saturday.

“I have watched all of the candidates, reviewed their records, and studied how they plan to defeat President Joe Biden. While I have asked a lot of questions, one I have never had to ask was whether our country and the world was better off under the leadership of President Donald Trump. It was. That is an indisputable fact,” she continued.

“And despite everything the liberal media throws at him, he has led in the polls, brought in new voters, and has proven to everyone that he has the grit to win in November. I am looking forward to working hard with Team Trump to defeat Biden and getting our country back on the right path once again. President Donald Trump has my full and complete endorsement for President of the United States of America. Let’s win this.”

TIME Magazine reported she was about to endorse Trump back on April 10, but she didn’t make it official back then, when the former President was racking up endorsements from the Congressional delegation.

“I am 100% confident that the next President of the United States will hail from the Sunshine State. We’ve got incredible talents, incredible men to run. I am excited for the field,” Cammack told host Stuart Varney on the Fox Business Network later that month.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

3 comments

  • PeterH

    January 20, 2024 at 5:52 pm

    Cammack is another ‘do nothing loud mouth’ Republican who should be spending more time figuring out how to write legislation to protect our Southern border! Only Congress can write laws for the executive branch to follow.

    Republicans are America’s worst enemy!
    Vote all Republicans out of office!

    Reply

    • Impeach Biden

      January 20, 2024 at 6:24 pm

      Why then did Biden sign those executive orders on day one of his administration killing the border wall? It / he encouraged illegals to flood this country and they have. Why is the Federal Government suing the State of Texas as it attempts to reduce the flood of illegals into its state? Speaking of doing nothing, what happened to Kamala’s job to slow the tide of illegals?

      Reply

  • Julia

    January 20, 2024 at 6:32 pm

