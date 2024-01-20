Kat Cammack finally endorses Donald Trump

Nearly nine months after rumors floated of her presidential endorsement, Rep. Kat Cammack is finally making it official and backing Donald Trump.

“As one of the youngest Members of Congress, I am acutely aware that the decisions of today tremendously impact my generation. As many know, endorsing in the presidential race is something I have not taken lightly,” Cammack posted to X Saturday.

“I have watched all of the candidates, reviewed their records, and studied how they plan to defeat President Joe Biden. While I have asked a lot of questions, one I have never had to ask was whether our country and the world was better off under the leadership of President Donald Trump. It was. That is an indisputable fact,” she continued.

“And despite everything the liberal media throws at him, he has led in the polls, brought in new voters, and has proven to everyone that he has the grit to win in November. I am looking forward to working hard with Team Trump to defeat Biden and getting our country back on the right path once again. President Donald Trump has my full and complete endorsement for President of the United States of America. Let’s win this.”

TIME Magazine reported she was about to endorse Trump back on April 10, but she didn’t make it official back then, when the former President was racking up endorsements from the Congressional delegation.

“I am 100% confident that the next President of the United States will hail from the Sunshine State. We’ve got incredible talents, incredible men to run. I am excited for the field,” Cammack told host Stuart Varney on the Fox Business Network later that month.