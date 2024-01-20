January 20, 2024
Ron DeSantis’ White House odds fall below 1%
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 5/5/23-Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference after the 2023 legislative session concluded, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. Gancarski January 20, 2024

He's gone from 'America's Governor' to the ultimate long shot in recent months.

A website aggregating presidential betting market odds shows Ron DeSantis at a low point in the 2024 cycle.

The Election Betting Odds platform, which considers input data from the BetfairSmarketsPredictIt, and Polymarket platforms, shows the Florida Governor as the ultimate of long shots, with a 0.8% chance of being the next President according to gamblers and investors playing these markets.

PredictIt seems to be buoying him at this point, with a bid price of 2 cents and an ask price of 3 cents. On Polymarket, there is no bid price and an ask price of 1 cent. The other two platforms show bid and ask prices between 0 and 1 cent also.

DeSantis is considered to be more of a long shot than people who aren’t even running for the presidency, including Vice President Kamala Harris (1.2%), former First Lady Michelle Obama (3.4%), California Gov. Gavin Newsom (3.4%).

He is also well behind Nikki Haley (3.4%) and Donald Trump (45.5%) in the overall market.

Turning to the GOP nomination market, DeSantis is at 2.3%, below Haley (7.4%) and Donald Trump (88.7%). The person immediately behind the Governor is former First Daughter Ivanka Trump, who has 0.5% odds at this writing Saturday afternoon.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

previousRon DeSantis rules out Grady Judd as 2024 running mate

2 comments

  • America doesn’t want another Hitler

    January 20, 2024 at 3:38 pm

    DeSantis tends to lean towards Nazi ideology. Most of the American people see through it and he should just drop out of the race and actually resign his governor. He’s failed his authoritarian run.

    Reply

  • Impeach Biden

    January 20, 2024 at 4:30 pm

    What will Gancarski write about when DeSantis drops out?

    Reply

Categories