Ron DeSantis’ White House odds fall below 1%

A website aggregating presidential betting market odds shows Ron DeSantis at a low point in the 2024 cycle.

The Election Betting Odds platform, which considers input data from the Betfair, Smarkets, PredictIt, and Polymarket platforms, shows the Florida Governor as the ultimate of long shots, with a 0.8% chance of being the next President according to gamblers and investors playing these markets.

PredictIt seems to be buoying him at this point, with a bid price of 2 cents and an ask price of 3 cents. On Polymarket, there is no bid price and an ask price of 1 cent. The other two platforms show bid and ask prices between 0 and 1 cent also.

DeSantis is considered to be more of a long shot than people who aren’t even running for the presidency, including Vice President Kamala Harris (1.2%), former First Lady Michelle Obama (3.4%), California Gov. Gavin Newsom (3.4%).

He is also well behind Nikki Haley (3.4%) and Donald Trump (45.5%) in the overall market.

Turning to the GOP nomination market, DeSantis is at 2.3%, below Haley (7.4%) and Donald Trump (88.7%). The person immediately behind the Governor is former First Daughter Ivanka Trump, who has 0.5% odds at this writing Saturday afternoon.