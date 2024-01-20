January 20, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis rules out Grady Judd as 2024 running mate

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 20, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis will return to New Hampshire, plans future focus on Upstate South Carolina

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Questions remain about Ron DeSantis’ Virgin Islands strategy

FederalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis believes gun owners should be able to use medical marijuana

grady judd
The Polk County Sheriff is a 'great guy,' but since both men are from the 'same state,' they can't run together.

In South Carolina, Ron DeSantis heard and rejected an interesting suggestion for his running mate in the event he’s the Republican Presidential nominee.

On Saturday in Myrtle Beach, a supporter from the Sunshine State floated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd as a potential Vice President.

DeSantis called Judd, an ally who has appeared with him at numerous press conferences over the last five years, a “great guy,” but noted that since he’s from “the same state” he couldn’t run on the same ticket.

Beyond that, DeSantis called VP speculation “presumptuous” given the state of the race for the GOP nomination.

“I mean, you know, I’ve got eight delegates. Donald Trump’s got 20,” DeSantis said. “You gotta get there, and so I focus on that.”

Beyond ruling out the unlikely prospect of a county sheriff being one heartbeat away from the presidency, DeSantis offered more familiar language regarding a potential running mate.

“It’s got to be somebody that shares my vision for the country because you don’t want to go run an election, you win, the American people endorse your vision, something happens to the president, then you have a VP that goes in a different direction,” DeSantis said.

“So I want somebody that’s going to be true to conservative principles. I want somebody that’s going to be true to our vision. And if we, if we do that, then you’ll have somebody that’s good. But, you know, I don’t, I don’t put names out there because I don’t think it’s fair.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis will return to New Hampshire, plans future focus on Upstate South Carolina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories