Ron DeSantis rules out Grady Judd as 2024 running mate

In South Carolina, Ron DeSantis heard and rejected an interesting suggestion for his running mate in the event he’s the Republican Presidential nominee.

On Saturday in Myrtle Beach, a supporter from the Sunshine State floated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd as a potential Vice President.

DeSantis called Judd, an ally who has appeared with him at numerous press conferences over the last five years, a “great guy,” but noted that since he’s from “the same state” he couldn’t run on the same ticket.

Beyond that, DeSantis called VP speculation “presumptuous” given the state of the race for the GOP nomination.

“I mean, you know, I’ve got eight delegates. Donald Trump’s got 20,” DeSantis said. “You gotta get there, and so I focus on that.”

Beyond ruling out the unlikely prospect of a county sheriff being one heartbeat away from the presidency, DeSantis offered more familiar language regarding a potential running mate.

“It’s got to be somebody that shares my vision for the country because you don’t want to go run an election, you win, the American people endorse your vision, something happens to the president, then you have a VP that goes in a different direction,” DeSantis said.

“So I want somebody that’s going to be true to conservative principles. I want somebody that’s going to be true to our vision. And if we, if we do that, then you’ll have somebody that’s good. But, you know, I don’t, I don’t put names out there because I don’t think it’s fair.”