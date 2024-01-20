January 20, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis will return to New Hampshire, plans future focus on Upstate South Carolina
Ron DeSantis promises to ‘drain the swamp.’ Many are suspicious. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 20, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis rules out Grady Judd as 2024 running mate

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Questions remain about Ron DeSantis’ Virgin Islands strategy

FederalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis believes gun owners should be able to use medical marijuana

Image:
The Governor isn't leaving the campaign trail despite seemingly long odds.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign is putting out guidance as to its future plans.

For starters, the campaign is returning to New Hampshire on Monday, a day before the First in the Nation Primary, as a guest of the supportive Never Back Down super PAC.

Though the Governor appears poised to finish with less than 10%, if the most recent polling is accurate, and has no ad buys going currently in the state, he seems to be responding to a narrative from earlier this week that he had cut bait on the state entirely.

“I’ve been up here a number of days in New Hampshire since Iowa, and I’m the only one that’s not running a basically a basement campaign. I mean, I’m out there taking questions from the media. I’m doing town halls. I got two more today. I did one live on CNN and I committed to do both debates. We were supposed to do one on ABC WMUR last night, and then one on Sunday on CNN, but neither of the other candidates are willing to do it,” DeSantis said to Neil Cavuto on Friday, when asked about his alleged lack of presence in the state.

The weekend, meanwhile, finds DeSantis in South Carolina. He’s in Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Lexington on Saturday, and while the Sunday itinerary hasn’t been announced, DeSantis Campaign Deputy Campaign Manager David Polyansky says people can expect to “see the governor spend a lot of time especially up in the Greenville, Spartanburg area.”

“We’re excited to go up there and really drive home our bonafides on the issues that matter to people of faith the most,” Polyansky said, suggesting that some of the same messaging and signaling that helped DeSantis to second place in Iowa may recur in the Palmetto State.

Polling shows he has ground to make up there too. The last two polls from the state show him under 10% there, just as in New Hampshire. However, Donald Trump is even stronger in South Carolina, with roughly 2/3 of the electorate in the most recent surveys.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousQuestions remain about Ron DeSantis' Virgin Islands strategy

nextRon DeSantis rules out Grady Judd as 2024 running mate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories