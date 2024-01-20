January 20, 2024
Poll: Ron DeSantis gains support in New Hampshire, still trails by 46 points
Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski

DeSantis NH
The Primary is Tuesday.

Ron DeSantis improved his performance in the most recent Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe tracking poll of the New Hampshire Primary race.

The survey released Saturday finds DeSantis with 7% support, up one point from 6%.

He still trails Donald Trump by 46 points and Nikki Haley by 29% though, as they each gained a point from Friday.

An additional 6% of respondents refused to answer or wanted someone else.

DeSantis is still the top second choice candidate, with 34% of the 500 likely Republican voters polled seeing him as their fallback option three days out from the vote.

The Governor held two town hall events in New Hampshire on Friday, and the realization that his campaign would finish way out of the money Tuesday cast a pall over his Granite State swing.

Ahead of his first event, he staged a press conference, which Fox News briefly framed as a potential exit from the race before clarifying it was just a normal media availability.

That was followed by an intense interview with Neil Cavuto, who peppered him with questions about where the campaign went wrong.

DeSantis said “a lot of voters were resigned” to the former President not being able to be defeated.

“They did kind of buy into the inevitability argument. And I think that’s part of the reason why the turnout was so low because I think that they just said, ‘You know, well, why go out and do it if Trump is running away with it?’”

The Governor’s call to action was timid thereafter.

“Vote for who you think is the best candidate to be the best President. Don’t worry about the media. Don’t worry about the polls. Vote for who you think would be the best,” he said in Dover at his final event of the evening.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Schadenfreude anyone?

    January 20, 2024 at 10:28 am

    I’d say the current DeSantis performance was painful if I weren’t enjoying it so much!

    Reply

