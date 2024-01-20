January 19, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis claims TSA would have dumped his kid’s baptismal holy water

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 19, 20244min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis discusses the First Family’s chicken ‘controversy’

FederalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis defends George W. Bush response to Hurricane Katrina

FederalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis believes gun owners should be able to use medical marijuana

DeSantis NH NBD
'Why do we have this big bureaucracy that's not actually adding to security?'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is going after the Transportation Security Administration in new comments from New Hampshire.

“One of the things that bugs me is TSA,” DeSantis said Friday night in Dover, regarding the federal law enforcement arm created in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks against the United States.

The Governor’s grievance was not with something TSA has done, but with what First Lady Casey DeSantis and he believed might happen.

“We did a trip to Israel and we didn’t have kids yet. So she got water from the Sea of Galilee and brought it back that we would use for baptisms when we had a family,” DeSantis explained.

DeSantis described a modest container: “a plastic water bottle like you could buy at a gas station.”

“And so we’re bringing it in and she’s like, you know, ‘Oh man, are they going to make me spill this out?'”

Happily for Ron and Casey DeSantis, “Israeli security” let them retain the fluid.

“You know, these guys are actually trying to prevent terrorism. This isn’t just theater. So we go in and .. the guy just looks at it and we’re like, ‘Is this OK’? He’s like, ‘Yeah, it’s water. Who cares? Take it.”

DeSantis claimed TSA “would have made you spill it out,” before illustrating other alleged excesses and failures.

“They’ll have a grandmother take off her shoes and they do all this stuff … and then any time Special Forces runs exercises, they get through every single time,” DeSantis added. “So it’s like, wait a minute, why do we have this big bureaucracy that’s not actually adding to security where you could do it at a much lighter footprint by just recognizing that some people clearly are not going to be threats.”

Ironically, one of the stories the First Family tells often is about how baptismal water from the Sea of Galilee was lost when he moved into the Governor’s Mansion.

“There’s people that come clean up after .. and all they saw was a half used bottle, they didn’t know the difference,” DeSantis lamented.

Luckily, once DeSantis mentioned that at a Boca Raton synagogue, “within 24 hours there were people digging into the Sea of Galilee,” which faciliated young Mamie’s baptism.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis discusses the First Family's chicken 'controversy'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories