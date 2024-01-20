Ron DeSantis claims TSA would have dumped his kid’s baptismal holy water

Gov. Ron DeSantis is going after the Transportation Security Administration in new comments from New Hampshire.

“One of the things that bugs me is TSA,” DeSantis said Friday night in Dover, regarding the federal law enforcement arm created in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks against the United States.

The Governor’s grievance was not with something TSA has done, but with what First Lady Casey DeSantis and he believed might happen.

“We did a trip to Israel and we didn’t have kids yet. So she got water from the Sea of Galilee and brought it back that we would use for baptisms when we had a family,” DeSantis explained.

DeSantis described a modest container: “a plastic water bottle like you could buy at a gas station.”

“And so we’re bringing it in and she’s like, you know, ‘Oh man, are they going to make me spill this out?'”

Happily for Ron and Casey DeSantis, “Israeli security” let them retain the fluid.

“You know, these guys are actually trying to prevent terrorism. This isn’t just theater. So we go in and .. the guy just looks at it and we’re like, ‘Is this OK’? He’s like, ‘Yeah, it’s water. Who cares? Take it.”

DeSantis claimed TSA “would have made you spill it out,” before illustrating other alleged excesses and failures.

“They’ll have a grandmother take off her shoes and they do all this stuff … and then any time Special Forces runs exercises, they get through every single time,” DeSantis added. “So it’s like, wait a minute, why do we have this big bureaucracy that’s not actually adding to security where you could do it at a much lighter footprint by just recognizing that some people clearly are not going to be threats.”

Ironically, one of the stories the First Family tells often is about how baptismal water from the Sea of Galilee was lost when he moved into the Governor’s Mansion.

“There’s people that come clean up after .. and all they saw was a half used bottle, they didn’t know the difference,” DeSantis lamented.

Luckily, once DeSantis mentioned that at a Boca Raton synagogue, “within 24 hours there were people digging into the Sea of Galilee,” which faciliated young Mamie’s baptism.