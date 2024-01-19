Poll: Ron DeSantis 56 points behind Donald Trump in South Carolina

Ron DeSantis is headed to South Carolina for three campaign events on Saturday; a new poll suggests he needs all the face time he can get with Palmetto State voters.

The survey, commissioned by Tony Fabrizio and first reported by Axios, shows Donald Trump with eight times the support DeSantis has in the state.

The former President has 64% backing, compared to DeSantis’ 8%. Meanwhile, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is at 29%, suggesting that any “favorite daughter” status doesn’t exist for her in this field.

The poll was released the same day it was announced that South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott would endorse Trump in New Hampshire Friday, in an apparent attempt to shape the narrative of the 2024 race further.

Fabrizio’s survey isn’t the worst we’ve seen for DeSantis. The Governor was at 7% in an Emerson College Poll conducted earlier this month. However, that survey included former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy, who have since left the race.

DeSantis has called himself a “great candidate” for South Carolina and has suggested that he may sign a sublease in the state ahead of the Primary, which would be an audacious move indeed given that he is still governing Florida, which is in the midst of its 60-day Legislative Session.

According to the Never Back Down super PAC, the Florida Governor will be in Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Lexington on Saturday, so whether or not he signs a lease in the state, he is clearly putting in the time, even while other campaigns focus on Tuesday’s New Hampshire Primary.

The allocation of South Carolina’s 50 delegates to the Republican National Convention favors the overall winner, with 29 going to the candidate that wins overall, and the winner of each of the state’s seven Congressional districts gets three delegates per localized triumph. Though the data doesn’t offer a breakdown per district, the formula suggests that Trump is poised to sweep most of the Palmetto State’s prize.