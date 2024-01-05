January 5, 2024
Poll: Ron DeSantis’ support in South Carolina crashes to 7%

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 5, 20244min0

DeSantis SC NBD
Chris Christie isn't far behind in the Palmetto State.

Ron DeSantis has called himself a a “great candidate” for South Carolina and has suggested that he may sign a sublease in South Carolina to campaign ahead of their February Presidential Primary.

Yet a new poll shows Palmetto State Republicans passing on the Florida Governor. His support is at the lowest level in any South Carolina survey to date, finding him barely holding onto third place.

DeSantis’ 6.6% (rounding to 7%) puts him far behind Donald Trump (54%), Nikki Haley (29%) and marginally ahead of Chris Christie (5%) and Vivek Ramaswamy (3%).

The pollster says this survey accords with those in other states, showing the Governor who talks incessantly about a “nation in decline” has a campaign in free fall.

“DeSantis has seen a decline in support, and similar to our New Hampshire poll has faded into the pack with single-digit support” Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, said

The allocation of the state’s 50 delegates to the Republican National Convention favors the overall winner, with 29 going to the candidate that wins overall, and the winner of each of the state’s seven Congressional districts gets three delegates per localized triumph. Though the data doesn’t offer a breakdown per district, the formula suggests that Trump is poised to sweep most of the Palmetto State’s prize.

The Emerson survey shows DeSantis worse off than in various other polls from late in 2023.

Trafalgar Group survey in the field in early December found the Florida Governor at 14%. He had 11% in a a November Fabrizio, Lee, and Associates survey, A recent Winthrop University survey showed DeSantis at 12% support. A CNN survey conducted from Oct. 18 through Oct. 25 showed DeSantis with 11% support.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories