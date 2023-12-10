December 10, 2023
Another poll finds Ron DeSantis in distant 3rd place in South Carolina

A.G. GancarskiDecember 10, 2023

DeSantis SC NBD
Donald Trump has nearly 50% support.

Ron DeSantis continues to look like an afterthought in the Palmetto State, eclipsed by a “favorite daughter” and a former President.

A Trafalgar Group survey in the field from Wednesday through Friday reveals that the Florida Governor is at 14%, nine points behind former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and 35 points behind Donald Trump.

Allocation of the state’s 50 delegates to the Republican National Convention favors the overall winner, with 29 going to the candidate that wins overall, and the winner of each of the state’s seven Congressional districts getting three delegates per localized triumph. Though the data doesn’t offer a breakdown per district, the formula suggests Trump is poised to sweep the majority of the Palmetto State’s prize.

DeSantis is better off in this poll than other surveys this fall, such as a November Fabrizio, Lee, and Associates survey of 600 likely voters, which found the Florida Governor with just 11% support, behind Haley’s 24% and Trump’s 53%.

A recent Winthrop University survey of 626 registered Republicans shows DeSantis at 12% support, five behind Haley and 40 behind Trump.

CNN survey of 738 likely Republican voters conducted from Oct. 18 through Oct. 25 showed DeSantis with 11% support.

DeSantis has said he’s a “great candidate” for South Carolina and has suggested that despite still being Governor of a different state, he may sign a sublease in South Carolina to make the sale to the state’s Republicans. Time will tell if a more concerted effort will accomplish in weeks what months of work have failed to do, however.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

