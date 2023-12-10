Cory Mills said House should have impeached Alejandro Mayorkas before expelling George Santos

Instead of expelling George Santos, U.S. Rep. Cory Mills thinks Congress should have impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“Our borders are completely open,” the Winter Park Republican said during a segment on Fox News. “Instead of impeaching or trying to oust someone like George Santos, we should have been impeaching Mayorkas for a failure to do his job.”

Mills was among 114 representatives, nearly all Republicans, who voted against expelling Santos, a New York Republican, from Congress. A significant number of those in the minority on that vote, 14, represent Florida.

At the time, Mills said he was not defending Santos, the subject of a damning, bipartisan report from the House Ethics Committee. But Santos was only the sixth U.S. Representative ever expelled by membership, and the move occurred before he was ever indicted with a criminal charge.

“We set a very dangerous precedent in America when this institution is allowed to expel and play judge, jury and executioner on someone who had not yet had their constitutional rights to have their day in court,” Mills said in a video message on social media at the time.

In comparison, Mills said the House can make a case that Mayorkas has failed to secure the southern border.

“We are more concerned with fighting each other than fighting the ones who actually need to be held accountable,” Mills told Fox News. “Just last week, we had more than 12,000 illegals cross in a single day. We’ve got 1.8 million are on gotaways. We’ve got record high when it comes to how many were actually on a terrorist watch list.

“Look, the number one priority for me and many of my colleagues is securing our border.”

He voiced frustration on that issue with the Senate, where he said members want to use funding for the border as leverage for further aid to Ukraine.

“I’m sorry, I am not going to try and secure another country’s border before I am able to secure my own,” he said.