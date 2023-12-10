December 10, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Cory Mills said House should have impeached Alejandro Mayorkas before expelling George Santos
Can Cory Mills flip another blue seat?

Jacob OglesDecember 10, 20233min1

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the first tour to gross over $1 billion, Pollstar says

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Another poll finds Ron DeSantis in distant 3rd place in South Carolina

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

At DC roast, Joe Manchin jokes he could be the slightly younger president America needs

Cory Mills
The Winter Park Republican voted against impeaching the disgraced ex-Congressman.

Instead of expelling George Santos, U.S. Rep. Cory Mills thinks Congress should have impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“Our borders are completely open,” the Winter Park Republican said during a segment on Fox News. “Instead of impeaching or trying to oust someone like George Santos, we should have been impeaching Mayorkas for a failure to do his job.”

Mills was among 114 representatives, nearly all Republicans, who voted against expelling Santos, a New York Republican, from Congress. A significant number of those in the minority on that vote, 14, represent Florida.

At the time, Mills said he was not defending Santos, the subject of a damning, bipartisan report from the House Ethics Committee. But Santos was only the sixth U.S. Representative ever expelled by membership, and the move occurred before he was ever indicted with a criminal charge.

“We set a very dangerous precedent in America when this institution is allowed to expel and play judge, jury and executioner on someone who had not yet had their constitutional rights to have their day in court,” Mills said in a video message on social media at the time.

In comparison, Mills said the House can make a case that Mayorkas has failed to secure the southern border.

“We are more concerned with fighting each other than fighting the ones who actually need to be held accountable,” Mills told Fox News. “Just last week, we had more than 12,000 illegals cross in a single day. We’ve got 1.8 million are on gotaways. We’ve got record high when it comes to how many were actually on a terrorist watch list.

“Look, the number one priority for me and many of my colleagues is securing our border.”

He voiced frustration on that issue with the Senate, where he said members want to use funding for the border as leverage for further aid to Ukraine.

“I’m sorry, I am not going to try and secure another country’s border before I am able to secure my own,” he said.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAt DC roast, Joe Manchin jokes he could be the slightly younger president America needs

nextAnother poll finds Ron DeSantis in distant 3rd place in South Carolina

One comment

  • My Take

    December 10, 2023 at 5:01 pm

    Santos is pretty much a typical Republican, just more opened up and visible, vivisection style.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories