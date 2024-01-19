Delegation for 1.19.24: Budget battle — cold war? — swatted — fentanyl

Budget divide

A budget resolution that avoids a government shutdown until at least March passed in both chambers of Congress Thursday. But Speaker Mike Johnson barely won over a majority of his caucus with the $1.6 trillion-ish deal. And more Florida Republicans voted against it than for it.

After contentious concessions and negotiations — Senate and House estimators still peg spending about $70 billion apart, according to Reuters — Senators voted 77-18 in favor of a Continuing Resolution. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Miami Republican, joined the majority to keep the government open.

At the same time, Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, missed the vote after heavily criticizing the direction of talks.

In the House, 14 of Florida’s 28 Representatives voted up on the deal, but that included more Democrats than Republicans. Every member of the minority caucus supported the agreement.

“Once again, House Democrats came to the rescue and prevented a government shutdown that would have hurt Floridians,” Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Miramar Democrat, posted on X. “My Democrat colleagues and I remain focused on our objective: to put people over politics and deliver for working families. That is why we are here.”

On the Republican side, supporters included Reps. Vern Buchanan, Mario Díaz-Balart, Carlos Giménez, Laurel Lee, John Rutherford and María Elvira Salazar. GOP Rep. Mike Waltz did not vote, but the rest of the delegation voted against the measure.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, who notably led the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy over a similar budget resolution, said the House hasn’t secured enough concessions from Democrats on immigration.

“Securing our Southern Border was not central to House leadership’s strategy on the government funding dispute, but it should be,” he posted on X. He also said Johnson promised in an extended meeting that he would pressure the Senate on the issue before March. Until then, Gaetz said he’s a “no.”

“We don’t broaden our majority by cowering in fear and passing another Continuing Resolution,” he posted.

Congressional cold war

Disagreement over U.S. relations with Cuba led Salazar to kick a California Congresswoman out of a hearing.

The Coral Gables Republican ejected Rep. Barbara Lee, a California Democrat, from a House Western Hemisphere Subcommittee meeting. Salazar had called the gathering on “The myth of the new Cuban entrepreneurs” and felt compelled to block Lee from participating because of past advocacy for normalization with the communist country.

“I exercised my authority as Subcommittee Chairwoman to not allow an off-Committee Member to spread communist propaganda during my Cuba hearing,” Salazar posted on X.

“Members are not entitled to join any Committee proceedings without full consent of the Committee Members. Barbara Lee tried to disrupt an important discussion about President Joe Biden’s lenient policies toward the Cuban regime. Barbara Lee is a communist sympathizer who was a personal friend to Fidel Castro, has visited Cuba 21 times, and has been a mouthpiece for the Cuban regime since 1977.”

Lee previously chaired the House State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Subcommittee and co-chaired the Cuba Working Congress for years. She’s currently a candidate for Senate representing California. She notably issued a sympathetic statement in 2016 upon the death of Castro, the President of Cuba for decades following the communist revolution there.

More recently, she issued a statement in support of Cuban protesters when demonstrations broke out in 2021 while also calling for Biden to return to normalization efforts discontinued under President Donald Trump.

The characterization of her policies as a Castro sympathizer upsets Lee.

“Nothing about growing Cuban entrepreneurship and improving U.S.-Cuba relations is ‘communist propaganda,’” the California Congresswoman posted online. “This type of disrespectful rhetoric is why the people don’t trust the GOP to govern. Shameful.”

Salazar responded online, “Your unequivocal support for Fidel Castro, who starved and murdered the Cuban people, is communist propaganda.”

Lee’s ejection also prompted Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, to leave with her fellow Democrat. Wasserman Schultz holds hawkish views on Cuba more in line with Salazar than Lee, as do most Florida Democrats, but she disagreed with how the matter was handled.

“You and I share a position on the Cuban regime,” Wasserman Schultz said at the hearing. But she said Lee deserved equal time.

“You have been a very close friend of the Cuban people, people that you represent and that live in South Florida, and I am so sorry you are not going to be participating with us,” Salazar said. However, the Committee would not move on her decision to bar Lee’s testimony.

Lee characterized the action as ironic. “You are doing exactly what you say the Cuban government is doing by denying myself, a member of Congress who represents the same number of constituents that you represent, denying the opportunity to present my point of view.”

Swatting swatters

As police investigate an apparent “swatting” of Scott’s home, the Naples Republican wants stricter federal penalties for such potentially deadly pranks.

The Senator filed the Preserving Safe Communities by Ending Swatting Act, an expansion of criminal hoaxing statutes and imposing prison sentences of up to 20 years if anyone gets hurt because of a “swatting attack.”

“Last month, criminals attempted a ‘swatting’ on my home in Florida in a despicable act of cowardice, clearly intending to terrorize my family and inflict fear and violence,” he said. “This is happening around the nation, not just to elected officials but also to hundreds of Jewish institutions. It’s sickening, dangerous and we must stop it.”

The increasingly common tactic involves reporting a violent situation to police at the address of a targeted individual, potentially dispatching a SWAT team to a fake standoff. On Dec. 27, a man called Naples Police claiming he “shot his wife with an AR-15 because she was sleeping with another dude” at Scott’s home and claiming to have the other man held hostage with a $10,000 ransom. Police quickly determined that call to be a false report.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the work of law enforcement around our nation to keep us safe and put their lives on the line every day,” Scott said. “They shouldn’t be put in danger and have their time and resources wasted because of these disgusting hoaxes. Today, I am introducing a bill to make sure the criminals who make these false calls and waste law enforcement resources face serious consequences, including years in prison if anyone is seriously harmed. We must send a message to the cowards behind these calls — this isn’t a joke; it’s a crime.”

Combating unsafe water

Several military installations in Florida have carcinogens in the water. Now, Rubio and several members of the Florida congressional delegation want to know what the Department of Defense (DoD) is doing to make the water safe for soldiers to drink.

The Miami Republican led a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asking about mitigation efforts to combat the presence of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) on Florida bases.

“Our service members and their families deserve full information on the health risks of PFAS, as well as a commitment by the DoD to mitigate any harm that may be caused by PFAS exposure on military installations,” the letter reads. “As such, we request a full accounting of the progress for PFAS remediation efforts on each of Florida’s military installations.”

The letter was co-signed by Scott and 12 House members representing military populations. Representatives on the bicameral letter include Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor and Republican Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Kat Cammack, Scott Franklin, Matt Gaetz, Giménez, Lee, Anna Paulina Luna, Cory Mills, Greg Steube, Bill Posey and Rutherford.

“We understand that DoD is in the process of PFAS remediation efforts at several military installations in Florida and across the country and appreciate the efforts that DoD has taken to address this issue and communicate with our offices,” the letter reads.

“However, we are concerned that the current cleanup timelines are not adequately urgent to redress the impacts that PFAS are having on our service members, their families, and the communities surrounding contaminated military installations.”

Fighting an epidemic

Florida continues to report more fentanyl deaths than any state but California. Now, Lee is working across the aisle to give the Justice Department more tools for fighting the opioid epidemic.

“The fentanyl crisis has impacted every community in this nation; despite tireless efforts from law enforcement to curb the flow of fentanyl that is pouring into our country and communities, these lethal drugs are being trafficked on the dark web,” said Lee, a Thonotosassa Republican. “The Combating Online Fentanyl Trafficking Act will assist the federal government in stopping fentanyl trafficking online.”

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report Florida had more than 7,800 fentanyl deaths in 2021. A progress report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement showed the state had more than 3,000 more deaths in the first half of 2022 alone. And nationwide, the CDC said the nation saw 112,000 more overdose deaths in 2023.

She filed the Online Fentanyl Trafficking Act with Rep. Joe Neguse, a Colorado Democrat. The legislation would increase cybersecurity and national security funding to combat the trade of the narcotics.

“As the death toll continues to rise, Americans need our help,” Lee said. “This bill will bolster the federal workforce with individuals specialized in cybersecurity skills and knowledge to aid in the detection, prevention or prosecution of fentanyl trafficking.”

Proxy for moms

When Luna gave birth to a child last May, the St. Petersburg Republican became just the 12th member of Congress to give birth in office. Perhaps it’s no surprise the institution offers little accommodation to mothers.

But the first-term Congresswoman has now filed legislation allowing members to vote by proxy. That’s a method of voting from home introduced during the 2020 pandemic. Republicans, however, barred the practice when they won the House in 2022. Luna herself joined in getting rid of those proxy vote rules.

Still, the process of delivering a child wouldn’t warrant the same accommodations as a risk of illness shocked Luna.

“When my son was born last summer, leadership told me I would not be allowed to vote by proxy while I recovered from childbirth,” she said. “Yet, during COVID, the entire House of Representatives was allowed to do so!”

On Thursday, Luna held a news conference with Rep. Sara Jacobs, a California Democrat co-sponsoring the bill.

“Anna and I’ve already done the hard work of finding an area where there’s bipartisan agreement, so I’m hopeful that we can have resolution,” Jacobs said, as reported by POLITICO.

The proposal would allow voting much the same as it did during the pandemic. The lawmaker would designate a colleague to vote in a certain way on their behalf. The legislation doesn’t allow a member to help establish a quorum from afar, but the vote would count toward the passage of a measure, the same as if the Representative cast the vote in person.

“Being a new mom does not make you ineligible to represent the people who duly elected you,” Luna said. “It’s time that Congress gets with the times so that new mothers, chosen by their voters to represent them, can do their jobs.”

Preserving tax-exempt status

As federal lawsuits unfold that could lead to religious nonprofits being treated as federal aid recipients, Florida Republicans want protections for organizations’ tax status.

Steube, a Sarasota Republican, introduced the Safeguarding Charity Act, clarifying that tax-exempt organizations should not be treated as profiting from the federal government. Rubio filed a companion version of the bill in the Senate.

“Due to multiple, radical judicial decisions targeting religious schools, Congress must now codify that an organization holding tax-exempt status is not to be considered a recipient of federal financial assistance,” Steube said.

“The Safeguarding Charity Act will help prevent the weaponization of our judicial system against America’s houses of worship, religious schools, charities, and other nonprofit organizations. These organizations should not be subjected to a series of laws and regulations triggered by receipt of federal financial assistance.”

Rubio said the bill will preserve important protections for the independent sector.

“Civic organizations like churches, schools, and charities are crucial to our communities. I remain concerned by recent court decisions that could subject these organizations to burdensome federal regulations simply because they are tax-exempt,” he said. “My Safeguarding Charity Act would protect these organizations from the government’s politicized battles so they can continue their vital work in our communities.”

Condemning Hamas

The condemnation of Hamas for the Oct. 7 attacks on Israeli civilians generated near unanimous condemnation in Congress. Now, South Florida lawmakers from both sides of the aisle want to send a message firmly castigating the terrorist group.

Reps. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat, and Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican, introduced a formal resolution to do just that.

“Our bipartisan resolution says it loud and clear: rape and sexual violence are crimes against humanity and should never be used or accepted as weapons of war,” Frankel said. “As members of Congress, we condemn the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists on and since Oct. 7.”

There’s no partisan disagreement in Florida on that.

“I am proud to have co-led this House Resolution condemning the atrocities committed by Hamas in its war against the people of Israel,” Díaz-Balart said.

“This resolution is a testament to the unwavering solidarity of Congress in the condemnation of the ruthlessness perpetrated by Hamas. Hamas’ crimes are unfathomable in their depravity and inhumanity. We must roundly condemn this evil, hold the perpetrators accountable, and work to ensure it never happens again. I remain steadfast in my support of Israel and in my efforts to combat the evil that is Hamas and working with my colleagues for the safe return of those still held hostage.”

Former Rep. Ted Deutch, a Boca Raton Democrat who now works as CEO of the American Jewish Committee, voiced his support for the resolution.

“Hamas committed brutal atrocities against women. Rape, mutilation, and torture were rampant and premeditated,” Deutch said. He applauded his former Florida colleagues, along with Reps. Kathy Manning, a North Carolina Democrat, and Jen Kiggans, a Virginia Republican, for introducing the legislation.

“The world must know the truth and must not turn a blind eye to the reality of Hamas’ despicable and inexcusable actions,” Deutch said.

Houthis reversal

After months of lobbying by members of the Florida delegation, Biden’s administration has redesignated the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, co-led a letter with Rep. Michael Waltz, a St. Augustine Beach Republican, asking for such a change. He applauded the administration for heeding that advice.

“There’s no other way to put it — the Houthis are a terrorist proxy for the Iranian Regime,” Moskowitz said. “This re-designation of the Houthis as a terrorist organization is an encouraging step forward as America works to cut off assistance to Iran-backed terrorists. As this conflict in the region intensifies, the Biden administration must use every tool available to ensure that the utilization of U.S. military assets remains a last resort.”

Republicans in the delegation also noted the move but widely made note that Biden had changed the designation in the first place after Trump designated the group as terrorists.

“They should have never been removed in the first place,” Waltz posted online.

“Joe Biden started his presidency with weakness by removing the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization,” Scott posted. “Today, he finally fixed that mistake.”

Permanent residency

The wet-foot dry-foot policy ended in 2017, but Florida lawmakers from both parties say the U.S. needs to provide special consideration for Cuban refugees.

In a sign Florida lawmakers agree on Cuba policy more often than not, Salazar and Wasserman Schultz sent a letter to Homeland Security Investigations Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas urging him to grant “Parole in Place” status to any Cuban nationals arriving in the U.S. Florida lawmakers sent the letter to Rep. Morgan McGarvey, a Kentucky Democrat.

“Hundreds of thousands of Cubans are living in the shadows because of a major failure of the executive branch of government,” said Salazar, a Cuban American herself. “I am joining my colleagues across parties in urging Secretary Mayorkas to fix this mistake and allow Cubans who are escaping the Castro regime to receive parole so they can apply for residency and find safety in the Promised Land.”

A policy change under President Barack Obama ended a longtime practice of allowing legal residency to anyone fleeing Cuba who made it to dry land. The shift came amid normalization efforts with Cuba, later abandoned under Trump.

Since September 2021, the Biden administration has released Cuban immigrants at the border with orders of release on recognizance, which make the individuals ineligible to apply for permanent residency. A Parole in Place status would make these individuals eligible to seek residency under the Cuban Adjustment Act.

“This PIP should come with all deliberate speed,” the letter reads. “On behalf of the thousands of Cubans in our communities and those across the United States, we urge full and swift relief for these individuals.”

On this day

Jan. 19, 1981 — “U.S., Iran sign accord on hostages” via The New York Times — The United States and Iran reached a formal agreement on the terms for releasing the 52 American hostages and returning to Iran billions of dollars of its assets frozen by American authorities. Deputy Secretary of State Warren M. Christopher signed the agreement in Algiers on behalf of the United States. Behzad Nabavi, the chief Iranian negotiator, had signed it earlier in Tehran. President Jimmy Carter planned to fly to West Germany to be on hand when the hostages were flown there, with a stop in Algeria, after being released by Iran.

Jan. 19, 1977 — “A snowball’s chance in Miami?” via NBC 6 — The first time in recorded history that snow fell in Miami, the flakes began to fall in Broward and Miami-Dade between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. as an arctic cold front made its way down the coast of Florida. Flurries were reported as far south as Homestead, though for the most part, the snowfall melted when it contacted the ground. That day, the high temperature was a chilly 47 degrees, with temps dipping into the 30s. The farthest south snow previously observed in Florida was along a Fort Myers to Fort Pierce line in February 1899.

