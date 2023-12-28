Rick Scott’s home in Naples swatted

Naples Police responded to a false report of a shooting at U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s home.

The Naples Republican posted online the event occurred while he and his wife, Ann Scott, were not at the house.

“Last night, while at dinner with my wife, cowards ‘swatted’ my home in Naples,” Scott posted on X. “These criminals wasted the time and resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family. Ann and I want to thank (the) Naples Police Department and Collier County Sheriff’s Office for all they do to keep us safe.”

Naples Police spokesman Lt. Bryan McGinn confirmed police dispatch received a 911 call Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 9:02 p.m. claiming a shooting occurred. Police confirmed the alleged incident occurred at home on the street where Scott lives.

“Within 15 minutes, we determined the incident did not occur and it was a swatting event,” McGinn said.

Police called all patrol units in the immediate area to respond.

“The residence was empty,” McGinn said. “Nobody was home.”

Police called Scott while he was at dinner, according to Scott spokesperson McKinley Lewis.

McGinn said police are investigating the origin of the call, and the perpetrator could face charges.

Swatting refers to the practice of intentionally and falsely reporting a dangerous crime, prompting the dispatch of a SWAT team or other law enforcement resources.

Florida in 2021 enacted a law holding individuals responsible for violence that may occur as a result of the practice. McGinn said in this case, an individual could be charged with filing a false report.

Under state law, an individual making a swatting call could also be charged with a third-degree felony if great bodily harm occurred to any individual as a result of the call. If law enforcement response resulted in a death, the person behind a false report could be charged with a second-degree felony.

The practice of swatting has become more prominent in recent years, often targeting political figures. Just this week, several prominent politicians were targeted during the holiday season.

On Christmas Day, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, said her home was swatted for the eight time, as reported by Newsweek. The same day, a similar event targeted the home of U.S. Rep. Brandon Williams, a Texas Republican, according to The Citizen.

And in Boston, a false report was made of a shooting at the home of Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu, according to The Boston Globe.