Matt Gaetz to campaign with Donald Trump in New Hampshire

A Congressman from the Panhandle will be with the former President in the Granite State Sunday.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz will be appearing with Donald Trump in Keene at 4 p.m., in the latest example of a high-profile endorser helping the former President close the deal with New Hampshire voters.

Gaetz was key to the first campaign for Governor by Ron DeSantis in 2018, and can be expected to be able to offer unique insights into his one-time ally, assuming DeSantis is still an active candidate by Sunday.

The DeSantis-Gaetz rift has been years in the making. Asked about Gaetz’s own legal complications in 2021, which ultimately led to no charges, DeSantis said he didn’t “have anything to say.”

Gaetz accompanied DeSantis on a three-stop tour of cities in June 2018, joining DeSantis during question-and-answer sessions at those events. He also accompanied DeSantis to at least one debate during the primary campaign.

And once the Primary was in the rearview, Gaetz only got rougher with DeSantis’ General Election opponent.

“I don’t know whether to call him Andrew Gillum or ‘Andrew Kill-‘em,’” Gaetz said during an October campaign event with DeSantis in Southwest Florida of DeSantis’ then-opponent. The joke was about Tallahassee’s murder rate, but critics saw it as just another in a series of racial gaffes from the DeSantis side.

Gillum was under scrutiny at the time from the FBI, which was investigating larger issues in Tallahassee. Gaetz suggested a better name for the Democratic nominee would be “Andrew Guilty.”

Gaetz and DeSantis were fixtures at events not just in Gaetz’s home in the Panhandle, but throughout the state. He ended up with a plum prize, of course, a prominent role on the Governor’s transition team.