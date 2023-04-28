April 28, 2023
Kat Cammack not yet committing to a 2024 presidential pick

A.G. Gancarski

cammack
TIME Magazine said earlier this month she was set to back Trump.

While 11 Republican members of Congress from Florida are backing Donald Trump for President, U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack is not one of them, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

The North Florida legislator is still publicly uncommitted in the fight for in-state endorsements between the former President and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I am 100% confident that the next President of the United States will hail from the Sunshine State. We’ve got incredible talents, incredible men to run. I am excited for the field,” Cammack told host Stuart Varney on the Fox Business Network.

Cammack continues to resist the push to endorse that has swept up 60% of the Florida delegation, even as TIME Magazine reported she was about to endorse Trump back on April 10.

U.S. Reps. Gus BilirakisVern Buchanan, Byron Donalds, Matt GaetzCarlos Giménez, Anna Paulina Luna, Brian MastCory MillsJohn Rutherford, Greg Steube and Michael Waltz are all endorsing Trump.

U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee, whom DeSantis previously appointed to the Secretary of State position before her run for Congress, is backing the Governor.

Like Cammack, Florida’s two Senators are sitting out for now.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said on Thursday’s Clay and Buck show that he was waiting a while before backing someone, offering no timetable for when he may be ready to make an endorsement.

“I’m not ready to do that now. DeSantis has done a really good job as Governor at a time when the country went crazy,” he explained.

“I think Trump has a lot to be proud of, and frankly, it was great for Florida and we got a lot of good things done for the country while he was there for my Senate office.”

On the same program last week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said he was sitting out as well.

“I don’t get involved in Primaries. I’ve got my own race. I’m up for re-election next November,” Scott said. “So I’m going to focus on my job right now representing the 22 million people who live in the state, and then next November winning re-election.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

