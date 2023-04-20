Rick Scott still isn’t endorsing in GOP presidential race

Rick Scott is not endorsing Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump for President anytime soon.

The Senator, during a segment on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, was asked about the seemingly binary choice between the two Floridians. As he has before, Scott said he would focus on his own campaign in 2024.

Scott told the story again of how his Primary opponent in 2010’s race for Governor, Bill McCollum, had “every endorsement in the country” against him, noting that he’s “not been involved” in the presidential derby.

Nor will he be.

“I don’t get involved in Primaries. I’ve got my own race. I’m up for re-election next November,” Scott said. “So I’m going to focus on my job right now representing the 22 million people who live in the state, and then next November winning re-election.”

Scott said he would “support whoever our nominee is and do everything (he) can to make sure they win.”

While Scott is maintaining neutrality, what’s clear is that his relationship with Trump is stronger than his dynamic with DeSantis.

The former President has trolled the current Governor, posting to social media that Florida was “doing fantastically” when Scott was Governor from 2011 to 2019.

Even the dynamic with Trump has not been without its complications, however.

In the wake of Club for Growth endorsing Scott’s re-election back in February, Trump called the endorsement the “kiss of death,” and warned Scott to abandon any support for cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

Scott has never run for office during a Presidential Election year, meanwhile, and has said that he expects that to be a “minus.”

“I think that if you look at ’10, ’14, ’18, my two Governor’s races, (my) Senate race, I was the top of the ticket. So all of us will be subject to whatever our presidential candidates are doing,” the Senator told Hugh Hewitt in February.