Rick Scott withholds endorsement of latest Donald Trump run for White House

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott still isn’t endorsing Donald Trump in 2024, despite repeated questions from the media on the subject.

On Wednesday morning on La W Radio Colombia, Scott was asked yet again if he would “support the former President.” And again, the answer was muddled.

“There’s a lot of people who are probably going to get into the race. I’ll watch who gets in the race and work with them as they go through it. My focus is doing a good job as a U.S. Senator and running for re-election as a Senator from Florida.”

The interviewer followed up with a question about whether a potential faceoff between Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis would harm the Republican Party, and again Scott punted.

“I think Primary Elections are good because they force everybody to tell the public exactly what they believe in,” Scott said, noting that he himself faced a Primary 12 years ago in his first race for Governor.

“I think Primaries are part of the way the public learns about candidates,” Scott added. “Candidates are able to tell the public what they believe. So I think Primaries are good. As far as I can tell, we’re going to have a lot of people get into the Presidential Primary.”

For those familiar with Scott’s position on 2024, these remarks don’t represent evolution. Though he co-branded with Trump as Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, he was less enthused about Trump 2024 even before Election Night.

“Make sure we get the majority and then we’ll have the opportunity to worry about the presidential race,” Scott said on NewsNation. “I guess it starts soon.”

Republicans did not get the Senate majority, despite Scott predicting as many as 55 Republican Senators in 2023.

“There’s going to be a lot of people probably (going to) announce. We’ll watch what happens. I’m focused on getting a majority in the Senate,” Scott said on Meet the Press before last month’s election.

“There are lots of people that I know who are looking to run for President,” Scott told CNN’s Erin Burnett in July. “They’re going to all make a decision when they want to run. If President Trump or anybody else wants to announce, they’ll do that.”

On a Mississippi radio show the same month, Scott was asked about a potential showdown in the Primary between Trump and DeSantis.

“I have no idea. Who knows? DeSantis has a Governor’s race,” Scott said. “I don’t know who, but I think there’s going to be a lot of people who want to run. Everybody has an idea of how they can run this country better, so I think a lot of people are going to run.”