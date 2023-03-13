Donald Trump again argues Florida was ‘doing fantastically’ when Rick Scott was Governor

Former President Donald Trump is taking to Truth Social for another reheated slam of Ron DeSantis.

Calling him “Ron DeSanctus” yet again, Trump repeated his framing that Florida was just fine under previous Governors.

“For those of you that didn’t notice, Florida was doing great long before Ron DeSanctus got there. People are fleeing from New York to Florida and other places because of high taxes and out of control crime. It’s really bad,” Trump said.

“Not because of the Governor,” Trump added. “Florida was doing fantastically, you had a governor named Rick Scott who did a very good job. Even Charlie Crist, the Democrat, did a good job and he had very good numbers, sunshine and ocean are very alluring. It’s not too hard to work with those factors. So, just remember Florida was doing really well long before Ron DeSanctis got there.”

Of course, Crist was not a Democrat when he was Governor. But for Trump, this video rolled out just before he speaks in Iowa Monday evening offered an opportunity to essentially repeat a previous Truth Social post in video form.

“Florida was doing GREAT long before Ron DeSanctus got there. People are fleeing from New York to Florida (and other places) because of high TAXES and out of control CRIME, not because of Governor (thank you President Trump!) DeSanctimonious,” Trump posted last month. “Rick Scott did great, and even Charlie Crist had very good numbers. SUNSHINE AND OCEAN, very alluring!!!”

Trump continues his repeated attacks on DeSantis, and those listening to his remarks in Iowa can expect more of the same.

“I always say hit your enemy a little early. Some people say don’t. But I say do,” Trump contended last month, amid his speech to a group of supporters in West Palm Beach with more than one slam of the Florida Governor.