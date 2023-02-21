February 21, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump says Florida was ‘GREAT’ before Ron DeSantis ‘got there’
Are Trump and DeSantis even talking these days?

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 21, 20234min5

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmakers file legislation requiring public meeting to fire Police Chiefs

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida House panel pushes for balanced federal budget

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Ron DeSantis’ name brought up in celebrity wedding lawsuit

trump-desantis-2024
'Rick Scott did great, and even Charlie Crist had very good numbers.'

Another day brings a fresh round of invective from Donald Trump to Ron DeSantis.

And in a special bonus of sorts, Trump’s newest blasts on Truth Social include a fresh nickname for the Florida Governor.

“Florida was doing GREAT long before Ron DeSanctus got there. People are fleeing from New York to Florida (and other places) because of high TAXES and out of control CRIME, not because of Governor (thank you President Trump!) DeSanctimonious. Rick Scott did great, and even Charlie Crist had very good numbers. SUNSHINE AND OCEAN, very alluring!!!”

While the “DeSanctimonious” name is well trafficked, “Ron DeSanctus” appears to be new. Sanctus, of course, is Latin for “saint,” which may or may not have the pejorative impact the former President intended.

The invocation of previous Govs. Scott and Crist is interesting in its own light.

Trump warned Scott, in the wake of his Club for Growth endorsement, not to target Social Security and Medicare. In the last hours of Crist’s failed campaign for Governor, he targeted DeSantis with an ad highlighting the DeSanctimonious diss.

Trump also groused Tuesday about Fox News’ failure to cover his speech to a group of supporters in West Palm Beach Monday, a stark contrast to the wall-to-wall coverage given to DeSantis’ police union speaking tour Monday.

“So interesting to watch FoxNews cover the small and unenthusiastic 139 person crowd in Staten Island for DeSantis, but stay as far away as possible from coverage of the thousands of people, many unable to get in, at the Club 47 event in West Palm Beach, Florida. I call FoxNews the RINO Network, and their DOWN BIG Ratings accurately reflect the name. If FAKE NEWS CNN was smart, which they’re not, they’d go Conservative & ‘All Trump, All the Time,’ like in 2016, and become a Ratings Juggernaut.”

If Fox News had covered the Trump event, they would have heard even more attacks on DeSantis.

“I always say hit your enemy a little early. Some people say don’t. But I say do,” Trump contended Monday, amid a speech with more than one slam of the Florida Governor.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate panel considers vote-by-mail concerns

nextDelegation for 2.21.23: Democracy — baby food — backing the blue — new oath — troubled water

5 comments

  • Lou Di Stefano

    February 21, 2023 at 3:36 pm

    Donnie has to do his scorched earth politics. Can’t just run on his record. Even praises Charlie Christ

    Reply

  • Nancy F. Banister

    February 21, 2023 at 3:41 pm

    When are you, President Trump, going to stop disparaging our Governor, Ron DeSantis? I voted for you twice, and I am almost ashamed to admit that because of your behavior.

    Reply

    • Joe Corsin

      February 21, 2023 at 3:48 pm

      Just now??? Too late. You are a gd disgrace.

      Reply

  • Elliott Offen

    February 21, 2023 at 3:53 pm

    Trump didn’t have anything to do with “so many people fleeing” to Florida either. He doesn’t have anything to do with city or state taxes. Furthermore, it’s usually been cheaper in Florida because the economy depends on other states money anyway. That will end eventually the more people come here to live and drive up prices. Then Ron DeSanctimonious can claim some victory while everyone else suffers from out of town azzholes. Then when there is no more Ron, we will still be stuck with all the nutcases from New York and New Jersey.

    Reply

  • Tallahassee Insider

    February 21, 2023 at 3:58 pm

    It was OK before he got here, but he’s going to leave Florida in a shambles when he leaves.

    What he’s trying to do to the education system here is criminal.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories