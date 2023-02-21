Donald Trump says Florida was ‘GREAT’ before Ron DeSantis ‘got there’

Another day brings a fresh round of invective from Donald Trump to Ron DeSantis.
And in a special bonus of sorts, Trump’s newest blasts on Truth Social include a fresh nickname for the Florida Governor.
“Florida was doing GREAT long before Ron DeSanctus got there. People are fleeing from New York to Florida (and other places) because of high TAXES and out of control CRIME, not because of Governor (thank you President Trump!) DeSanctimonious. Rick Scott did great, and even Charlie Crist had very good numbers. SUNSHINE AND OCEAN, very alluring!!!”
While the “DeSanctimonious” name is well trafficked, “Ron DeSanctus” appears to be new. Sanctus, of course, is Latin for “saint,” which may or may not have the pejorative impact the former President intended.
The invocation of previous Govs. Scott and Crist is interesting in its own light.
Trump warned Scott, in the wake of his Club for Growth endorsement, not to target Social Security and Medicare. In the last hours of Crist’s failed campaign for Governor, he targeted DeSantis with an ad highlighting the DeSanctimonious diss.
Trump also groused Tuesday about Fox News’ failure to cover his speech to a group of supporters in West Palm Beach Monday, a stark contrast to the wall-to-wall coverage given to DeSantis’ police union speaking tour Monday.
“So interesting to watch FoxNews cover the small and unenthusiastic 139 person crowd in Staten Island for DeSantis, but stay as far away as possible from coverage of the thousands of people, many unable to get in, at the Club 47 event in West Palm Beach, Florida. I call FoxNews the RINO Network, and their DOWN BIG Ratings accurately reflect the name. If FAKE NEWS CNN was smart, which they’re not, they’d go Conservative & ‘All Trump, All the Time,’ like in 2016, and become a Ratings Juggernaut.”
If Fox News had covered the Trump event, they would have heard even more attacks on DeSantis.
“I always say hit your enemy a little early. Some people say don’t. But I say do,” Trump contended Monday, amid a speech with more than one slam of the Florida Governor.
5 comments
Lou Di Stefano
February 21, 2023 at 3:36 pm
Donnie has to do his scorched earth politics. Can’t just run on his record. Even praises Charlie Christ
Nancy F. Banister
February 21, 2023 at 3:41 pm
When are you, President Trump, going to stop disparaging our Governor, Ron DeSantis? I voted for you twice, and I am almost ashamed to admit that because of your behavior.
Joe Corsin
February 21, 2023 at 3:48 pm
Just now??? Too late. You are a gd disgrace.
Elliott Offen
February 21, 2023 at 3:53 pm
Trump didn’t have anything to do with “so many people fleeing” to Florida either. He doesn’t have anything to do with city or state taxes. Furthermore, it’s usually been cheaper in Florida because the economy depends on other states money anyway. That will end eventually the more people come here to live and drive up prices. Then Ron DeSanctimonious can claim some victory while everyone else suffers from out of town azzholes. Then when there is no more Ron, we will still be stuck with all the nutcases from New York and New Jersey.
Tallahassee Insider
February 21, 2023 at 3:58 pm
It was OK before he got here, but he’s going to leave Florida in a shambles when he leaves.
What he’s trying to do to the education system here is criminal.