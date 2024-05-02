Rick Scott, Marco Rubio join Senate GOP ‘demand’ to stop Gaza refugees from coming to U.S.

Florida’s Senators are aligned with the rest of the caucus when it comes to putting the brakes on bringing dispossessed Palestinians to the United States.

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott joined a letter from U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa to get answers and force a pause on the resettlement action teased recently by the administration of President Joe Biden.

“Your administration’s reported plan to accept Gazan refugees poses a national security risk to the United States. With more than a third of Gazans supporting the Hamas militants, we are not confident that your administration can adequately vet this high-risk population for terrorist ties and sympathies before admitting them into the United States,” the Senators wrote.

“We are further worried that accepting Gazan refugees might cause a crisis at the Egypt-Gaza border, leading to chaos that would only empower Iran-backed Hamas.”

The letter suggests that the White House should be dealing with getting hostages back from Hamas instead. The terror group has held Americans and others since October 2023.

Among the GOP concerns is a purported inability to distinguish terrorists from legitimate refugees, a point bolstered in this writing by an election nearly two decades ago.

“U.S. and allied officials have very little access to Gazans living in the area, making it nearly impossible to conduct thorough vetting before admitting them into our country. We must ensure Gazans with terrorist ties or sympathies are denied admission into the United States — no easy feat, given the fact that the Gazans were the ones who voted Hamas into power in 2006,” the Senators charge.

“Without thorough vetting, your administration may inadvertently accept terrorists posing as refugees into the interior. This is especially the case as Hamas terrorists have a long track record of co-mingling with civilian populations in Gaza.”

The Senators’ position aligns with that of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who says bringing people from Palestine would inevitably lead to the importing of what he calls “blood feuds.”