SEIU chapter endorses Eileen Higgins for re-election to Miami-Dade Commission

One of Florida’s largest unions is backing Eileen Higgins’ effort to remain on the Miami-Dade County Commission for four more years.

32BJ SEIU, which represents more than 175,000 airport workers, security officers, janitors and other property service employees nationwide, said it is “proudly” backing Higgins — who is running unopposed.

“She has proven to be a fighter for workers in our community,” the group’s Florida District Director, Helene O’Brien, said in a statement.

“Commissioner Higgins is an extraordinary partner and a warrior for working people — fighting for workers’ rights to fair wages and dignified working conditions, for affordable housing, and better public transportation. We are standing with Commissioner Higgins because she has been a strong leader for working people.”

Since her upset election to the County Commission in June 2018, Higgins has built a reputation as a pro-labor policymaker. Among other things, she’s backed legislation to expand Miami-Dade’s living wage requirements, provide paid sick leave to workers, and expand transit and workforce housing.

In 2020, she testified before Congress about subpar working conditions at Miami International Airport. She also flew up to Tallahassee to oppose bills designed to preempt local governments from requiring a living wage.

“I’ve been proud to stand with SEIU and working people across Miami-Dade fighting for better wages, stronger benefits, and improved working conditions,” she said in a statement Thursday. “Together, we’re making our voice heard and delivering results for our community — and as long as I am your Commissioner, I will never stop fighting for the rights and dignity of our workers.”

Higgins also carries endorsements from SAVE Action PAC, Ruth’s List Florida and Equality Florida Action PAC.

By Dec. 31, Higgins had $528,580 between her campaign account and political committee, Rebranding Politics, to defend her District 5 seat on the County Commission. Campaign finance reports for the first quarter of 2024 are due April 10.

District 5 covers the cities of Miami and Miami Beach, including the neighborhoods of Brickell, downtown Miami, Little Havana, Miami River, Mid Beach, The Roads, Shenandoah, Silver Bluff and West Flagler.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.