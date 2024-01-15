January 14, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis thinks Insurrection Act should have been used against Black Lives Matter protests

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 14, 20243min0

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis tells Iowans of ‘nasty’ Bethlehem ‘pigsty’ during Iowa close

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Final Iowa poll shows Ron DeSantis 40 points behind Donald Trump

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Ron DeSantis credits permitless carry with ‘big drop’ in Miami homicide rates

DeSantis Iowa
'Trump could have done it. He refused to do it.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis has quibbled about whether the Jan. 6 2021 Capitol Riots constituted an insurrection, but he has no such qualms about making a similar declaration about Black Lives Matter protests and how he would have handled them.

“You as the President, you absolutely have the right to prevent this type of rioting. You know, Bush 41 sent people to L.A. in 92. So Trump could have done it. He refused to do it. I think he was worried that the press would attack him. He was concerned about, you know, re-election and everything,” DeSantis said in Ankeny, Iowa on Sunday, suggesting that Trump should have invoked the Insurrection Act and mobilized federal law enforcement and military backups in 2020.

Trump reportedly considered invoking the Insurrection Act in 2020 to quell protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death, but stopped short.

President George Herbert Walker Bush authorized 1,000 Federal riot-trained law enforcement officials to be deployed into Los Angeles, in the wake of protests and violence after that city’s police officers who had beaten up Rodney King were acquitted in a jury trial.

“In a civilized society, there can be no excuse, no excuse for the murder, arson, theft, and vandalism that have terrorized the law-abiding citizens of Los Angeles,” Bush said in 1992.

DeSantis’ floating the Insurrection Act as redress for BLM protests is the latest example of how the Governor evaluates right wing and left wing political actions differently.

In February, DeSantis likened protests at the Florida Capitol to the Jan. 6 riot.

“It’s interesting that if they’re doing that from the Left, then the media says that’s ‘democracy in action.’ They don’t say it’s an insurrection if you take over a Capitol because of that, but I think that’s what it’s getting to.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFinal Iowa poll shows Ron DeSantis 40 points behind Donald Trump

nextRon DeSantis tells Iowans of 'nasty' Bethlehem 'pigsty' during Iowa close

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories