Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.17.24

Breaking late Tuesday — “Joe Biden considers pushing for major changes to the Supreme Court” via Michael Shear of The New York Times — Biden is seriously considering legislative proposals that would dramatically alter the Supreme Court, including imposing term limits and an enforceable code of ethics on the justices, according to a person familiar with the ongoing discussions. Biden’s proposals to overhaul the court, which could be unveiled in the coming weeks, would need congressional approval, something that is likely to be a long shot given Republican control of the House and the slim Democratic majority in the Senate. The person said the President is also considering calling for a constitutional amendment that could limit the broad presidential immunity the court’s conservative majority backed at the end of its term this year. Biden has called the court’s ruling a “dangerous precedent,” meaning “that there are virtually no limits on what a President can do.”

___

The man who would have been President spoke instead on the second day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

“Let’s make the 45th President of the United States the 47th President of the United States,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

DeSantis ran a challenge to Donald Trump from the right before endorsing the former President in January. They addressed Tuesday’s RNC crowd directly after his fellow challenger and Primary rival, Nikki Haley.

“Let’s send Joe Biden back to his basement and let’s send Donald Trump back to the White House,” DeSantis said to cheers, eliciting a smile from Trump.

DeSantis contrasted Trump’s record with Biden’s, who has “failed the nation.”

“As a veteran, I was appalled when 13 of our service members were killed in Afghanistan due to Joe Biden’s dereliction of duty. As a citizen, husband and father, I am alarmed that the current President of the United States lacks the capability to discharge the duties of his office. Our enemies do not confine their designs to between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.,” DeSantis said. “Our country can’t afford four more years of a Weekend at Bernie’s presidency.”

After drawing laughter from Trump in the audience, DeSantis then painted Biden as a “tool” and a “figurehead” for a leftist agenda that includes unbridled illegal immigration, activist prosecutors, banning gasoline-powered automobiles and imposing gender ideology “on everyone from our infantrymen to kindergartners.”

Familiar lines, like his explanation of DEI as “division, exclusion and indoctrination,” elicited thunderous applause.

“Donald Trump stands in their way, and he stands up for America,” DeSantis said. “We cannot let him down, and we cannot let America down.”

___

Whoa — “U.S. detected Iranian plot to kill Donald Trump separate from last weekend’s shooting” via Peter Baker and Julian Barnes of The New York Times — U.S. intelligence agencies were tracking what they considered a potential Iranian assassination plot against Trump in the weeks before a gunman opened fire last weekend, several officials said Tuesday. Still, they added that they did not believe the threat was related to the shooting that wounded Trump. Officials said that the intelligence had prompted the Secret Service to enhance security for Trump before his outdoor campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. Yet whatever additional measures were taken did not stop a 20-year-old local man from clambering on top of a nearby warehouse roof to shoot at Trump. The Trump campaign was told about the threat not long before Saturday’s shooting.

___

Florida Man watch — “Matt Gaetz trolls Kevin McCarthy at the RNC” via The Wall Street Journal — Gaetz, who engineered last year’s ouster of McCarthy as House Speaker, could be seen on the convention floor taunting his longtime nemesis. “What night are you speaking? Are you speaking tonight?” According to a video posted by a reporter, Gaetz asked McCarthy about the absence of a speaking slot for McCarthy, who has long touted his ties to Trump. After a McCarthy aide tried to keep Gaetz back, Gaetz pressed his case, saying: “If you took that stage, you would get booed off of it! You would get booed off the stage.”

To watch the exchange, please click the image below:

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“Donald Trump is feted by his former rivals in a show of Republican unity after rally shooting” via Michelle L. Price, Ali Swenson, Adriana Gomez Licon and Christine Fernando of The Associated Press — Immigration takes center stage as the RNC resumes Tuesday, with speakers spotlighting a key element of Trump’s political brand that helped endear him to the GOP base when he began his first campaign in 2015.

Among speakers Tuesday night were families who’ve been impacted by violent crime — part of a GOP strategy to link crime to border policies.

They include the family of Rachel Morin, a Maryland woman whom prosecutors say was killed and raped by a fugitive from El Salvador and whose story has been frequently highlighted by Trump on the campaign trail.

Immigration has long been one of Trump’s banner issues, as he has criticized the unprecedented number of migrants entering the country illegally through the U.S. border with Mexico. The number of unauthorized crossings has fallen abruptly after Biden issued a rule suspending many asylum claims at the border.

At rallies and other campaign events, Trump has pointed to examples of migrants who committed heinous crimes and has blamed migration for the trafficking of drugs like fentanyl, even though federal data suggests many people smuggling fentanyl across the border are U.S. citizens. He has vowed to carry out the largest deportation operation in U.S. history.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the House Majority Leader, made that statement in his remarks, declaring, “Biden and Harris want illegals to vote now that they’ve opened up the border.”

Senate candidates who were addressing the convention Tuesday not only blamed Biden for the number of migrants crossing the border but just as often faulted Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Republicans have increasingly focused on amid speculation that she could replace Biden as the Democratic nominee after the President’s poor debate performance.

The GOP candidates, mindful of their own races, sought to blame their Democratic opponents as well. Pennsylvania candidate David McCormick, for example, tied in his challenger, Sen. Bob Casey, with the term “Biden-Harris-Casey wide-openers.”

— RNC —

“After Trump shooting, GOP called for unity. Do their words at RNC match their actions?” via Danielle Battaglia and David Lightman of the Miami Herald — Since the attempted assassination of former Trump on Saturday evening, Trump and Republicans have been pushing a message of unity for the country. “I think it would be very bad if I got up and started going wild about how horrible everybody is and how corrupt and crooked, even if it’s true,” Trump said. At the RNC, a lot of speakers picked up on that theme. “He is bringing all of us together. I know all of you are angry, but now is the time,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem told the convention. “You can’t win people over by arguing with them.” Trump Republicans for years have been feisty and arguably argumentative and many, including those attending the convention, questioned whether the unity message would survive the week.

“‘It’s like a pep rally around here’: Republicans greet Trump as a hero, while Dems simmer over Biden” via Adam Wren, Olivia Beavers and Lisa Kashinsky of POLITICO — By the time he entered the convention hall on Monday night, his right ear bandaged, Trump had grasped his party’s nomination and introduced a young running mate who could lay the groundwork for a long-term, populist conservative movement in his image. His opponent, Biden, was simultaneously fighting to keep his grip on his own party, put in the awkward position of calling his language in the lead-up to the shooting in Pennsylvania a “mistake.”

“Trump gets the GOP welcome he’s been waiting for” via Mia McCarthy of POLITICO — The party didn’t embrace him in 2016. COVID-19 kept everything virtual in 2020. But on Monday night, two days after an assassination attempt that almost claimed his life, Trump received an adoring hero’s welcome on night one of the RNC. It was a drumbeat of wins for Trump, who saw the dismissal of his classified documents case, announced his long-awaited vice-presidential pick and was formally announced as his party’s presidential nominee all before the evening programming. But a surprise appearance from Trump — with a bandage covering his bullet-grazed ear — stole the show on Monday night. The President appeared emotional, sitting next to Sen. J.D. Vance and taking in the crowd cheering “fight.”

“Eric Trump says he sees ‘new persona’ in Trump, but just as much fight and commitment” via Antonio Fins of The Palm Beach Post — The morning after his father basked in an emotional appearance on the floor of the Republican National Convention, Eric Trump reflected on a “new momentum” while cautioning that rival Democrats will “have “ something up their sleeve” ahead of Election Day. The second-eldest son of Donald Trump recalled Saturday’s shooting, Monday’s dismissal of felony charges stemming from a federal probe into his father’s possession of classified government documents and then the presumptive Republican nominee’s surprise appearance at the convention hall to an ovation from the assembled delegates. “I can’t tell you how many times in the last eight years I thought we were down and out and all of a sudden the pendulum tacks back the other way,” Eric Trump told Florida delegates during a breakfast meeting Tuesday morning. “Even when he had blood on his face, he said exactly what he does every day, which is fight and fight. He’s awesome.”

“Man shot near Republican convention before Florida Senators, Governor speaks. What we know” via C.A. Bridges, John Diedrich, David Clarey, Jessica Van Egeren and Ashley Luthern of USA Today Network — Five Columbus police officers in Milwaukee as part of the city’s heightened security efforts for the 2024 Republican National Convention shot and killed a homeless man just outside the security perimeter Tuesday, according to the president of the police union. Brian Steel, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge No. 9, said Tuesday evening that a man was waving knives at other people and/or police when Columbus officers shot the individual, whom residents say had been homeless and living in a tent. He said that the five officers involved are being sent back to Columbus.

“Nikki Haley appeals to her voters: ‘You don’t have to agree with Trump’ to vote for him” via Farnoush Amiri of The Associated Press — Trump’s last rival standing for the GOP nomination made clear where she stands now. “Donald Trump has my strong endorsement, period,” said former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Haley. Her words were greeted with an uproar of applause, a stark contrast to moments earlier when she took the stage to a mix of cheers and boos. Explaining Trump’s “gracious invitation” that she speak, she said, “I haven’t always agreed with Trump, but we agree more often than we disagree.” Joking that she knows “a few people” who disagree with Trump and his campaign, Haley tried to appeal to the millions of Republicans who wanted her, not Trump, as the GOP nominee for President. “My message to them is simple: You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him.”

“Ron DeSantis in Milwaukee: More criticism of Disney, more higher education changes promised” via Douglas Soule of USA Today Network — While the First Amendment litigation between DeSantis and Disney is more than a month in the rearview mirror, DeSantis isn’t done lobbing insults at the theme park giant. “Over the years, so many Republicans, any time some big bad corporation opposes what they want to do, they cower in the corner like little scared kitties,” DeSantis said during a Tuesday afternoon panel sponsored by Moms for Liberty in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, hours before he was slated to speak at the Republican National Convention. “So, he said no,” he went on. “We’re going to lead the state of Florida. We’re not going to subcontract leadership to a woke corporation based in Burbank, California.”

“Marco Rubio addresses fragility of life in RNC speech” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — onstage Tuesday, Rubio gave context to the campaign and the sacrifices Trump supporters and other Americans have made to pursue America’s unique vision. He lauded “the people in the red hats,” delivering a reflection on the fragility of life in the wake of the assassination attempt against Trump on Saturday in Pennsylvania. The Senator praised the diversity of Americans and Trump supporters, recognizing newly minted VP nominee Vance as a reminder that “we are all descendants of ordinary people who achieved extraordinary things.”

“Rick Scott RNC speech extols Trump, describes Biden ‘nightmare‘” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida’s junior Senator was greeted Tuesday night by people chanting his name. At the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Scott offered an aggressively pro-Trump speech. “Well, the Democrats couldn’t stop him. The media couldn’t stop him. The liberal judges couldn’t stop him. A bullet couldn’t stop him. Can anything stop Donald Trump from becoming the next President and making America great again,” Scott asked rhetorically, eliciting a loud “no” response from the crowd. Scott noted he knew Trump before either man entered politics and that Trump should be in the White House “every day going forward,” before telling his autobiography as an example of the American Dream fulfilled. As a USA chant broke out, Scott said “we will win,” before describing a “dream” of “time-traveling” into a world where Biden got re-elected.

“Byron Donalds makes a case for school choice at RNC” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Donalds made a case for school choice while onstage at the RNC. The Naples Republican took the stage in Milwaukee to cheers. He noted that he represents Southwest Florida in Congress but was raised in Brooklyn. He credited much of his success in life to his mother’s decision to enroll him in private school despite economic obstacles. “My mother took me out of public school because she could see that public education was failing me,” Donalds said. “I needed to be challenged, and I needed the opportunity that only a private school could provide. My mother is an educator, and she truly believed in my potential, but Democrat politicians wanted to trap me in a failing school. But my mom fought for me.”

“Steve Scalise lauds Trump as ‘courageous’ and ‘compassionate’” via Bill Barrow of The Associated Press — House Majority Leader Scalise spent most of his RNC speech stirring delegates with an aggressive takedown of Biden’s record. But the convention hall quieted when Scalise got to his concluding remarks, recalling when he narrowly escaped an assassin’s bullets just as Trump did Saturday in Wisconsin. “Many of you know I was a survivor of a politically motivated shooting in 2017,” the Louisiana Republican said. “Not many know that while I was fighting for my life, Donald Trump was one of the first to come to console my family at the hospital. That’s the kind of leader he is.” Trump is known for his bombastic, unapologetically aggressive approach to politics. However, Scalise said his interactions with Trump showed a different version of the former President and Republican nominee: “Courageous under fire, compassionate toward others.”

“Trump and the Republicans have found their ideal reality” via David Freedlander of New York Magazine — “We are as unified as we have been,” said Mike Lawler, an upstate New York Congressman who, in his first year in office, has become a regular presence on cable news calling out the excesses of some elements of his party. The sentiment was visible everywhere, from the appearance of Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao, on the plaza in front of the convention, smiling gamely as an Orthodox Jewish convention delegate kept telling them he wanted to buy them a beer, to McCarthy, drummed out of the party less than a year ago and now holding court and greeting well-wishers in front of the Fox News booth.

“I expected the RNC to be dark and tense. It’s something else entirely.” via Aymann Ismail of Slate — As I arrived in Milwaukee a day after a 20-year-old tried to kill Trump, I expected the mood to be tense. The first thing I saw downtown at 9 a.m. Monday outside the RNC was a large sign placed by the city on a part of the road closed for construction that read “Project Funded by President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.” Biden’s name had been scribbled out with a black marker. Beneath the bridges, police boats patrolled the Milwaukee River. I held my breath as I approached the security checkpoint. Almost instantly, I realized I had read the vibe all wrong. The law enforcement and volunteers working the entryway had me through a bag scan and a metal detector in seconds. The mood was not tense — it was almost chipper. Once inside, I was again surprised by the jubilance of the many conventiongoers. Red hats crowned smiling faces as attendees giddily rushed toward the arena and secured a place in line to get inside and escape the heat. The mood seemed to sour only when the line didn’t move. Delegates and guests became disgruntled. “Let us in!” one shouted as a security guard shrugged.

“As GOP convention begins, ‘the vibe is grim’ for Democrats” via Reid J. Epstein, Lisa Lerer, Katie Glueck and Nicholas Nehamas of The New York Times — As the Republican convention opens on Monday, Democrats find themselves in a state of suspended animation and dread that the election could be tilting further away from Biden. While there have been no new public calls from congressional Democrats for Biden to drop out since the assassination attempt on Trump on Saturday, many in the party maintain grave concerns about the President’s ability to win. They are now divided over how to proceed with a weakened leader in a scrambled political environment, according to interviews on Sunday and Monday with 15 Democratic lawmakers, strategists and activists. The last three weeks have been a cascade of fast-moving and damaging events for Biden. His awful debate performance set off rounds of Democratic second-guessing about whether he was their best hope to avert a second Trump administration, with some worrying that he might not only lose, but also take many congressional Democrats down with him.

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“‘One handsome son-of-a-bitch’: How Trump fell for J.D. Vance” via Meridith McGraw of POLITICO — Eleven months after leaving the White House, Trump was looking to dole out blessings — and he was agitated when he turned to the race his aides talked about most: the contentious Ohio Senate contest. Many political advisers closest to Trump had direct connections to one of the Republican candidates in the crowded field. “J.D. Vance,” Trump mused out loud. “I like J.D. but they tell me he is dead as a dog.” But as the race played out, Vance gained his trust and support with personal charms and well-timed connections — and by extolling the virtues of Trump’s brand of MAGA populism.

“How Vance won over Trump” via Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — The meeting got off to a bad start. Vance walked into Trump’s office at Mar-a-Lago on a warm Winter afternoon in February 2021. Trump had a thick stack of papers on his desk: printouts of Vance’s copious broadsides against Trump. Vance’s past criticisms had included an essay in one of Trump’s least favorite magazines, The Atlantic, where Vance described Trump as “cultural heroin” — a purveyor of false promises to the white working class. Trump, using an expletive, bluntly told Vance: You said some nasty stuff about me. Vance’s next move was crucial. This was the first time he was meeting Trump, and Vance needed the former President to like him or at least leave the meeting with an open mind. Vance decided to immediately apologize. He told Trump that he had bought into what he described as media lies and was sorry he got it wrong. Of all people, Vance told Trump, Vance himself should have understood.

“The Trump-Vance ticket is a repudiation of free-market conservatism” via Victoria Guida of POLITICO — Economic populism has transmuted the Republican Party, and that new version of the GOP has just gone from one standard-bearer to two. Trump’s choice of Vance as his running mate suggests he is leaning harder into the economic policy instincts that helped land him his first term in 2016. He no longer feels the need to placate the type of free-market conservatives who have dominated the party for decades. The former President’s views on tariffs, spending and immigration were undoubtedly critical to his electoral success in 2016. But he chose Mike Pence as his Vice President for that race — a candidate with more traditionally conservative free-market viewpoints.

“Democrats have found their first big attack line against Vance” via Adam Cancryn and Lisa Kashinsky of POLITICO — Democrats wasted little time Monday turning Trump’s new running mate into a line of attack, seeking to portray Ohio Sen. Vance as an extremist on abortion rights and an advocate of a far-right agenda drafted by allies of Trump. The Biden campaign went into action soon after Trump announced his pick with a message intended to steer the focus to the most extreme elements of the Republican Party and contrasting Vance with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Biden calls Vance a Trump ‘clone’ as Democrats label him an extremist” via Nicholas Nehamas of The New York Times — Democrats seized on Trump’s selection of Vance of Ohio as his running mate on Monday, calling Vance an extremist whose views on abortion, tax cuts and the results of the 2020 Election would repel many Americans. Vance, 39, entered the Senate only last year and has closely allied himself with the MAGA movement after attacking Trump during the 2016 Election. Before boarding Air Force One on Monday for campaign events in Las Vegas, President Biden told reporters that Vance was “a clone of Trump on the issues” and said he did not “see any difference” between them. Biden’s campaign Chair, Jen O’Malley Dillon, said on a call with reporters that Vance would “bend over backward to enable Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda, even if it means breaking the law.” She called out his false statements that the 2020 Election had been stolen, among other issues.

“Biden returns to campaigning, hoping to refocus on the basics” via Zolan Kanno-Youngs of The New York Times — Biden will intensify efforts on Tuesday to court Black and Latino voters, using a two-day swing through the crucial battleground state of Nevada to try to return to the campaign that might have been. As he resumes politicking after a pause following the assassination attempt on Trump this weekend, the President plans to focus on core issues like the economy and lowering housing costs, an effort to reset the conversation after an extraordinary three weeks that has also included a dismal debate performance and calls from panicked Democrats to withdraw from the race. The trip will also allow Biden to try to draw attention away from Republicans, who polls show are making gains with Black and Hispanic voters and are holding their national convention in Wisconsin this week, as he sells his vision for a second term.

“Biden says it was a mistake to say he wanted to put Trump in a ‘bull’s-eye’” via Michael D. Shear of The New York Times — Biden said on Monday it was “a mistake” to say that he wanted to put Trump in “a bull’s-eye” but defended his descriptions of his rival in the 2024 Election as a threat to the foundations of the nation’s democracy. “How do you talk about the threat to democracy, which is real, when a President says things like he says?” Biden asked NBC’s Lester Holt in a 20-minute interview broadcast in prime time as Republicans formally nominated Trump and his vice-presidential pick, Vance, at the party’s political convention in Milwaukee. “Do you just not say anything because it may incite somebody?” Biden asked. The interview was the latest attempt by Biden to demonstrate to his allies and supporters that he remains sharp and vigorous enough to defeat Trump in November. With his every word under intense scrutiny since his listless performance at a debate last month, Biden sometimes came across as frustrated with the focus on his mental acuity.

“The Teamsters president teases the union’s 2024 endorsement” via Irie Sentner and Brittany Gibson of POLITICO — Teamsters President Sean O’Brien called Biden “definitely the most pro-labor president we’ve ever had and we’ve ever seen” — but he’s still not ready to endorse him. The president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, representing over 1.3 million members, became the first Teamster leader to speak at a Republican National Convention on Monday evening. The union has historically endorsed Democratic candidates — but this year, O’Brien suggested that could change.

“DeSantis PAC fundraises off Governor’s impending RNC speech” via Meg Kinnard of The Associated Press — He left the GOP Primary race in January, but a political action group backing DeSantis is dialing for dollars ahead of his speech at the RNC. More than an hour ahead of DeSantis’ anticipated remarks, RON PAC blasted a text to a list formerly managed by DeSantis’ shuttered presidential bid, encouraging people to watch his speech and including a fundraising link. A landing page sends clickers to contribution levels, the proceeds of which are flagged as benefiting “Trump National Committee JFC and RONPAC.” Another text block on the page encourages people to click to make a “surge donation” to help DeSantis “spread the Florida Blueprint to every state” — a message that sounds a lot like what DeSantis was aiming to do with his own presidential bid.

“Haley also fundraises off impending RNC speech” via Meg Kinnard of The Associated Press — An hour ahead of her remarks at the RNC, Haley blasted out her fundraising text, just like another former GOP presidential rival — DeSantis. With a link to watch her upcoming speech at Tuesday night’s convention, Haley’s former campaign text list also sent recipients to a page where donations “will benefit Stand For America PAC,” the political action committee that supported her campaign. Unlike DeSantis’ similar message ahead of his speech, Haley’s message didn’t offer to split donations with Trump’s own fundraising apparatus.

“DNC aims to push Biden toward nomination next week, despite doubts” via Lisa Lerer, Reid J. Epstein and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — Leaders of the Democratic National Committee are moving swiftly to confirm Biden as his party’s presidential nominee by the end of July, according to four people briefed on the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss the sensitive deliberations. The move would formalize Biden as the nominee at a moment when Democrats are torn over whether he should run again after his poor debate performance. Since May, he has been set to be confirmed through a virtual roll call, weeks before the Democratic National Convention in August. But as Biden faces persistent doubts from within his party, some delegates involved with the behind-the-scenes bureaucratic process are eager to end the public conversations about his future that are unfolding during a fiercely contested campaign.

“‘They don’t want to let it go’: A Ronald Reagan aide on Biden’s inner circle” via Charlie Mahtesian of POLITICO — Ken Khachigian, said to be Reagan’s favorite speechwriter and one of only two campaign aides who accompanied Reagan on Air Force One throughout the 1984 re-election race, who played a key role in beating back the criticism. “What strikes me as ineffective is that they’ve got him glued to the teleprompter. I call it the tyranny of the teleprompter. And what I don’t understand is that Biden was a master of the Senate. The Senate is a debating society, and Joe Biden had years and years of experience debating without notes and being very verbal and everything else. All of a sudden, they put him into the presidency and glued him to a teleprompter.”

“Donald Trump Jr. warns election is ‘not in the bag’” via Dave Lawler of Axios — Trump Jr. warned Republicans on Tuesday in an interview with Axios’ Mike Allen that despite his father’s lead in the polls, the 2024 Election is “not in the bag.” “People are like, ‘Oh, after Saturday, it’s over,’” Trump Jr. said, alluding to the assassination attempt against his father. “Nothing is over,” he said, adding that the Trump campaign must “keep our foot on the gas every second of the day” until Election Day and beyond. Trump Jr. was interviewed on the sidelines of the RNC. Warning against complacency is a pretty typical election-year message. But Trump Jr. paired his with unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud — echoing his father’s baseless claims that Biden’s 2020 win was illegitimate.

“Here’s why people have fond memories of the Trump economy” via Tami Luhby and Alicia Wallace of CNN — In 2018, Jonathan and Trista Schmier felt the economy was so strong they could take a big risk. They quit their property management jobs and opened a restaurant, Rustic Burger, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The couple, who are in their 40s and have two sons, had no trouble filling jobs, which paid $9 an hour to start, and food was affordable enough for them to offer a burger, side and 20-oz drink for $9.99. In 2022, the Schmiers felt the economy was so troubled that they had to shutter the restaurants and go back to property management. “We couldn’t keep raising our prices,” said Jonathan Schmier, who received backlash when they began charging $10.99 for the burger, side and drink. “The customers got very, very upset.”

“In contentious interview, Cory Mills floats that ‘intentional’ failures contributed to Trump shooting” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — During a somewhat contentious interview on CNN, U.S. Rep. Mills said an investigation into the assassination attempt on Trump must consider whether any security failures allowed the 20-year-old shooter to get into a building near a Pennsylvania rally and fire off multiple shots. But Mills went further. “The amount of negligence, the amount of mistakes that was made here, I have a very difficult time not leaning myself toward this was intentional, as opposed to fecklessness,” Mills said. … “If I have a building 160 yards perfectly adjacent to the stage, that’s an obvious threat,” he said. “Especially with an elevated position that has overwatch? That’s a sniper’s paradise.”

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“DeSantis calls Trump shooting ‘the greatest security failure’ this century for Secret Service” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis continues to sharpen his criticisms of security failings that led to the assassination attempt of Trump. “The central feature of our nation’s entrenched bureaucratic class is never being held accountable for failures,” posted DeSantis to X. “The greatest security failure for the agency this century and nobody will be fired or resign?” DeSantis’ comments responded to the reporting that Secret Service head Kimberly Cheatle would not consider stepping down despite evident failures to protect Trump. However, she does claim, a la Harry Truman, that “the buck stops here.” “It was unacceptable,” Cheatle said. “And it’s something that shouldn’t happen again.”

“Scott hasn’t returned donations from business owner accused of trust fraud” via Yacob Reyes of Axios — Months after fraud allegations against Leo Joseph Govoni came to light, U.S. Sen. Scott hasn’t returned tens of thousands the Pinellas business owner donated to support his campaign, federal election records show. Thousands of families watched their money evaporate after entrusting it to Govoni’s nonprofit, which managed trust funds for vulnerable people. Scott called the situation “heartbreaking” in an April letter he sent to the Social Security Administration, adding that Govoni should be “held accountable” in a manner that also makes the victims “whole.”

—“‘Unstoppable’: Sen. Scott discusses bid for Republican conference leader, Trump” via Ariana Triggs of USA Today

“Vance may be MAGA’s future, but DeSantis is making moves for 2028” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis ended his run this year after one nominating contest, in which he finished a distant second in the Iowa caucuses. But he’s still envisioning himself as a presidential candidate, even with the choice of 39-year-old Vance to be Trump’s running mate. On Wednesday, the Governor will speak to the state’s Republicans, who arguably know him best. He will address Iowa Republicans at a lunch event at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. DeSantis, who memorably did the “Full Grassley” tour of all 99 counties in the Hawkeye State, has wooed GOP voters since even before he became an official candidate. One of his first book tour stops to promote the bestselling “The Courage to Be Free” was in the Hawkeye State in February 2023.

“Eric Trump says Rubio’s Florida residency was a ‘real problem’ in veepstakes” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Trump’s son told Florida Republicans that one reason U.S. Sen. Rubio didn’t make the GOP presidential ticket was the constitutional conundrum created by the Senator’s residency. “He is an incredible guy. We all know him and love him,” Eric Trump said about Rubio. But he added that both Donald Trump and the Senator living in the same state caused “a real problem … a constitutional problem.” “Were there workarounds for that, you know, send somebody out of state or something? Yeah. I mean, if they’re right, I think you could have gotten around that if you really had to. But that’s a problem having two people from the exact state,” Eric Trump said.

“Eric Trump tells Florida GOP when he knew Trump was ‘back’ after assassination attempt” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A boxing joke from the former President told Eric Trump that his father Donald Trump was going to be all right after a shot from a sniper grazed his ear at a rally. “He was just about to go in for a CT scan, and he kind of cracked a joke,” Eric Trump told a gathering of Florida Republicans while discussing a call from a medical center in Pennsylvania. “It involved Evander Holyfield,” Eric Trump said, referring to the boxer who infamously saw his ear bitten by an opponent in a boxing match decades ago. “You know, you weren’t Mike Tyson, you were definitely Holyfield in that one,” Eric Trump quipped. “And I knew Donald Trump was back.”

“María Elvira Salazar laps Dem challengers in Q2 with $600K raised for CD 27 defense” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Republican U.S. Rep. Salazar stacked $610,000 in the second quarter of 2024, more than twice the combined gains of every other candidate in the race, including two well-funded Democrats competing for their party’s nomination. Since comfortably winning re-election in November 2022, Salazar has amassed $2.5 million to defend her seat representing Florida’s 27th Congressional District, not counting carry-over funds from prior campaigns. She had $1.7 million remaining at the end of June after spending about $964,000 last quarter. She also had about $41,300 in debt for outstanding payments for legal, fundraising and compliance consulting fees. Hundreds of donors gave to Salazar in Q2, mostly people, not corporations or political organizations.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT —

“Aaron Dimmock reports $285K in donations from ex-Senators, business giants as he challenges Gaetz” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Political newcomer Dimmock nearly $285,000 to challenge U.S. Rep. Gaetz in a Republican Primary. The Pensacola Republican filed his first financial report since a last-minute candidacy in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. The fundraising report shows support from sources nationwide, such as Walmart heir Robson Walton, former U.S. Sen. John Danforth, and private investment fund founder Craig Duchossois. “Happy to report we had a successful fundraising quarter, raising nearly $285k in a little over two months as a first-time candidate!” Dimmock posted on social media. “I’m especially thankful for the donors from all across Northwest Florida who put their trust in me and my campaign. Thank you.” However, reports indicate that he lacks significant donations from the Florida Panhandle. Besides $11,000 obtained through a candidate loan, only one $500 donation comes from an individual listing an address in CD 1.

“Whitney Fox again outraises Primary field in bid to flip CD 13” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Fox has again outraised all of her challengers in the Democratic Primary for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, even when considering personal loans from opposing candidates to their respective campaigns. Fox brought in $320,632 in total contributions during the second quarter of 2024, which covers campaign finance activity from April through June. Her total fundraising to date comes to nearly $743,000. When excluding personal loans to their campaigns, Fox also outraised the entire field by more than $100,000. Fox did not loan her campaign any money. She also ends the quarter with more cash on hand than her opponents, at $355,684. Her closest opponent in total cash on hand is John Liccione, who has $216,638 on hand, but that includes more than $233,000 in personal loans. He raised just $425 during the second quarter and less than $1,300 in outside money overall.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

Steve Shives wins HD 27 straw poll — Republican Shives placed first in the Lake County Republicans straw poll for HD 27. The poll was held following the county party’s Hob Nob event at the Howey Mansion. Shives garnered 56 votes, surpassing his Republican opposition, Beckie Sirolli, who collected 39 votes, and Richard Gentry, who received 10 votes. “I’m very grateful to the residents of Lake County for their strong showing of support in last weekend’s straw poll,” said Steve Shives. “With Aug. 20 approaching, it’s becoming even more clear that the district wants a regular guy in Tallahassee who won’t buy into the special interest agenda and will address the real issues facing Floridians in our community.”

“James Reyes debuts ads promising to bring ‘integrity and accountability’ to new Sheriff’s Office” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade Public Safety Chief Reyes has a new pair of ads out to tell voters why he should be elected as the county’s first Sheriff since the 1960s. One spotlights his law enforcement background. The other features Miami-Dade residents explaining why they’re backing Reyes for the job. His campaign said that both 30-second spots are running on TV and digital platforms. “With more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, I’m ready to serve our community as Sheriff,” Reyes says in the first ad, “Experience.” “I will bring integrity and accountability with a new Public Corruption Unit, and I promise to invest resources that empower neighborhoods to be safe. As your Sheriff, keeping our streets safe and protecting our community will always be my No. 1 priority.”

To watch “Experience,” please click the image below:

“Equality Florida Action PAC endorses ‘recognized champion’ David Richardson for Miami-Dade Tax Collector” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The political arm of Equality Florida, a group that advocates for the LGBTQ community, is endorsing Richardson for Miami-Dade County Tax Collector. Richardson is a former member of the House who was one of the first openly gay lawmakers in the Legislature. In a statement announcing the group’s endorsement, Equality Florida Action PAC Chair Stratton Pollitzer recognized the potential history Richardson could make if he wins in November. “Equality Florida Action PAC is proud to endorse LGBTQ trailblazer David Richardson for Miami-Dade County Tax Collector,” Pollitzer said.

— STATEWIDE —



“Abortion rights advocates calls out ‘sham of a process’ leading to language warning about Amendment 4 costs” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Abortion rights advocates complained of “dirty tricks” after a state panel drafted ballot language to appear next to an abortion rights initiative that critics worry could scare off voters due to warnings about potential high litigation costs. “They’re trying to cause confusion and hide the real issue: Amendment 4 is about ending Florida’s extreme abortion ban, which outlaws abortion before many women even realize they are pregnant,” said Lauren Brenzel, campaign director for Yes on 4. “This sham of a process is a reminder to Florida voters that politicians are playing dirty tricks to overcomplicate and politicize a simple administrative fix.”

“Going against state’s top economist, panel reaches decision on abortion rights initiative” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Under pressure from DeSantis and the House, a state panel of economists agreed on ballot language warning that an abortion rights initiative could cause high litigation costs and more, leading even the state’s top economist to voice concerns that the group was overstepping. The majority of the Financial Impact Estimating Conference (FIEC), with a 3-1 vote, argued that the disclaimer — which will appear next to Amendment 4 on the November ballot — was important to inform voters about the potential for pending lawsuits and lower state and local tax revenue. In a marathon meeting, the FIEC debated for the third straight Monday with the state’s economic chief, Amy Baker, often clashing with Chris Spencer, who represented DeSantis’ Office.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“FBI, DHS warn of possible retaliation for attack on Trump” via Erin Banco and Eric Bazail-Eimil of POLITICO — U.S. authorities are concerned about possible attacks in retaliation to the attempted assassination of Trump, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security said Monday in a rare joint intelligence bulletin. Violent extremists or others “may attempt follow-on or retaliatory acts of violence” in response to the attempted assassination of Trump at a rally over the weekend in Pennsylvania, the agencies said. No specific targets are mentioned, but the four-page bulletin notes that extremists have conducted or plotted attacks against “perceived political or ideological opponents” in the past, the DHS and FBI said.

“House GOP ramps up investigations into Trump assassination attempt” via Jordain Carney of POLITICO — House Republicans are quickly ramping up their sprawling investigation into the assassination attempt against Trump — with a GOP Chair scheduling a public hearing with a trio of top officials next week. House Homeland Security Chair Mark Green on Tuesday invited Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and FBI Director Christopher Wray to testify about Saturday’s shooting before his panel on July 23.

“Gaetz, Jared Moskowitz file bill to honor man killed at Donald Trump rally” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — U.S. Reps. Gaetz and Moskowitz filed legislation (HR 1360) to declare that Corey Comperatore, an engineer and former volunteer Fire Chief, “died a hero to his family and hero to his country for his service.” The measure also condemns the attempted murder of Trump and “political violence in all its forms.” HR 1360, introduced Monday, awaits the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability review. Moskowitz is a panel member, which Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky chairs. A GoFundMe campaign to support Comperatore’s family has raised more than $1.1 million, far exceeding its $7,000 goal.

“Bob Menendez convicted of all charges, including accepting bribes paid in cash, gold and a car” via Larry Neumeister and Philip Marcelo of The Associated Press — U.S. Sen. Menendez was convicted of all the counts he faced at his corruption trial, including accepting bribes of gold and cash from three New Jersey business owners and acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government. The jury’s verdict followed a nine-week trial in which prosecutors said the Democrat abused the power of his office to protect allies from criminal investigations and enrich associates, including his wife, through acts that included meeting with Egyptian intelligence officials and helping that country access millions of dollars in U.S. military aid. As the verdict was read in court, Menendez, 70, looked toward the jury at times as he appeared to mark a document in front of him.

“Congress accidentally legalized weed six years ago” via Mike Riggs of The Atlantic — The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, commonly called the 2018 Farm Bill, which made the production of hemp — cannabis’s traditionally nonpsychoactive cousin — legal for the first time in nearly a century. Lawmakers who backed hemp legalization expected the plant to be used for textiles and nonintoxicating supplements, such as CBD oil and shelled hemp seeds (great on an acai bowl). They didn’t realize that, with some chemistry and creativity, hemp can get you just as high as the dankest marijuana plant.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Don’t be alarmed: Terrorist-attack response training to occur this week in Broward” via Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Starting Wednesday afternoon, Broward residents can expect to see an overwhelming amount of law enforcement officers throughout Broward County as more than a dozen agencies train for potential large-scale terrorist attacks, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) said. Hundreds of South Florida officers, deputies, first responders and volunteers participating in BSO’s “Operation Heat Shield V” will simulate their response and communication for complex coordinated terrorist attacks — attacks with a violent assault or multiple violent assaults using one or more kinds of weapons with the intent of creating mass casualties. The first training scenario will start at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Terminal 19 at Port Everglades.

“Miami developer Sergio Pino found dead amid FBI ‘murder for hire’ investigation” via Douglas Hanks, Tess Riski, Catherine Odom, Charles Rabin, Jay Weaver and Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — Real estate developer Pino, one of the country’s largest Hispanic residential builders, died by suicide after FBI agents arrived at his Cocoplum home amid what the bureau called a “murder for hire” investigation related to threats made against his estranged wife, Tatiana Pino. It was a startling end for a prominent business owner who faced a federal inquiry into whether he had any connection to a group of men charged with stalking and threatening his wife of more than three decades during a contentious divorce. The dissolution of the couple’s marriage had played out in shocking headlines since FBI agents raided Pino’s Coral Gables home and office in late June — the pages of their divorce file show the couple relaying alleged incidents of poisoning, vehicle fires and a drive-by shooting at Sergio Pino’s home in recent years. Threats made against Tatiana Pino and her sister, including arson and a hit-and-run, led to the arrests of four men, including one of Pino’s household employees, earlier this year.

“Miami-Dade’s garbage fees and tax rates stay flat in 2025 budget plan by Daniella Levine Cava” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Tax rates would stay the same for property owners in the $12.7 billion budget proposal Miami-Dade County’s Mayor unveiled, with the county’s spending quickly outpacing revenue projections in the coming years as the real estate market cools. After three years of budgets flush from federal COVID relief programs and surging home prices, Mayor Levine Cava wants to slow spending growth in 2025 and delay hard decisions on revenue shortfalls until later. “This year, we’re taking a more prudent approach than ever,” Levine Cava said at a news conference.

“Sebastian Inlet Bridge expected to cost nearly 75% more than original $60M price tag” via Nick Slater of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Traffic between the county and Brevard County may get a bit more congested in 2026 as the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is eyeing replacing the Sebastian Inlet Bridge. It may be more expensive than initially thought. The 1,548-foot James H. Pruitt Memorial Bridge was deemed structurally deficient — but safe — in 2019, following a routine inspection after Hurricane Dorian. “The purpose of the project is to address the structural and functional deficiencies of the existing bridge,” said FDOT Project Manager Binod Basnet. “The existing bridge will be demolished, and a taller bridge will be constructed.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Fewer people are asking for vote-by-mail ballots in Orange County” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The number of Orange County voters requesting vote-by-mail ballots has plummeted steeply by more than 60% from four years ago. However, there is still time for residents to ask for them. As of Tuesday morning, only 84,083 Orange County residents requested mail-order ballots for the upcoming Aug. 20 Primary. The deadline to put in mail-order ballot requests is 5 p.m. on Aug. 8. In the 2020 Primary, about 214,555 Orange County voters requested ballots and about 195,935 did so in the 2022 Primary.

“Suspended Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell leads in race to reclaim job” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — A new poll released by former Orange-Osceola State Attorney Worrell shows her 11 points ahead of her successor Andrew Bain as she runs to retake her former position following her suspension by DeSantis in 2023. Change Research conducted the poll through an online survey of 887 likely 2024 voters in Orange and Osceola counties in June. Worrell had the support of 41% of respondents, Bain received 30%, and 28% of likely voters remained undecided. The poll has a 3.4% margin of error.

“St. Cloud mayoral hopeful’s TikTok videos align him with an extremist militia” via Alissa Gary of the Orlando Sentinel — A St. Cloud mayoral candidate posted TikTok videos — which have since been deleted — in which he identified himself as part of what’s widely considered an extremist militia. In two videos, military veteran Tony Busby — currently the best-funded contender for Mayor — calls himself part of the “Three Percenters.” His profile picture featured the group’s logo. The Three Percenters are known as a violent, anti-government militia, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, and are listed as a terrorist organization by the Canadian government. Busby, 39, said in an interview with the Orlando Sentinel that he thought the term “Three Percenters” referred generally to U.S. veterans, and he hadn’t actually heard of the extremist group until recently.

“School starts next month and with more than 200 vacancies, Volusia will host 2 job fairs” via Mary Ellen Ritter of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — With about a month until the start of the 2024-25 school year, Volusia County Schools has more than 200 job openings. The district will host two job fairs this month for all openings, including full- and part-time instructional and support positions. According to a district news release, application assistance, interviews, and fingerprinting will be available on-site. The first job fair takes place Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Spirit Elementary, 1500 Meadowlark Drive in Deltona. The second occurs from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Mainland High School, 1255 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Citizen accuses St. Petersburg Council Chair of voting in favor of donors” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — A constituent has filed an ethics complaint against the Chair of the St. Petersburg City Council who voted in favor of donors to her re-election campaign when their business came before the Council. In a complaint to the Florida Commission on Ethics, Lakewood Estates resident Bradlee McCoy documented how his City Council representative, Deborah Figgs-Sanders, has received donations that line up with votes taken by Figgs-Sanders and the Council. He pointed to campaign records that show Figgs-Sanders received $3,000 from the Sugar Hill Group, the developers approved by the Council to redevelop a city-owned strip mall called Tangerine Plaza; $1,000 from developer Nicholas Pantuliano, whose property borders what would be the Historic Gas Plant District if that project is ultimately approved; and $100 from Terri Lipsey Scott, the executive director of the Woodson African American Museum of Florida, which stands to get $10 million if the city’s deal with the Tampa Bay Rays and their development partner Hines is approved by the Council.

“Three Tampa Bay area cities among the best for first-time homebuyers, report says” via Katlyn Brieskorn of WFLA — Three cities in the greater Tampa Bay area were named among the best places for first-time homebuyers. WalletHub created the list by comparing 300 cities of varying sizes across 22 key indicators of market attractiveness, affordability and quality of life. The data set ranges from the cost of living to real estate taxes to the crime rate. “Buying a home for the first time is a very stressful and difficult process, especially when housing prices are through the roof and interest rates have risen sharply in the past few years. The best cities for first-time homebuyers not only are affordable both in terms of buying a house and living there afterward, but they also have a lot of housing choices as well as low crime rates and good schools,” said WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe.

“Lottery ticket worth more than $100,000 sold at Tampa Publix” via Simone Jasper of The Charlotte Observer — A Florida lottery player is getting richer after buying a ticket worth more than $100,000. According to results on the Florida Lottery website, the person tried their luck on a Fantasy 5 game ticket that matched all the numbers picked in the drawing late Monday. The winning numbers: 7-11-25-31-32. The lucky ticket was sold at the Publix grocery store at 13178 N. Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa. The player used the Quick Pick option, lottery officials wrote online and in a news release. The winner scored the prize on a “free ticket,” which was won after the player bought another ticket for the game.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“The 25 biggest projects in Donna Deegan’s budget are topped by stadium, UF Health and fairgrounds.” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Mayor Deegan’s proposed 2024-25 budget has one big-ticket item that’s no surprise — the renovation of the city-owned football stadium — but it also has other multimillion-dollar construction projects that highlight some of her priorities. Those include continued investment in the UF Health campus on Eighth Street, advancing work on the Emerald Trail and related work on McCoys and Hogans creeks, enhancements to the riverwalk and parks in downtown, the relocations of the Museum of Science and History to a new site on the downtown riverfront and the Jacksonville Fairgrounds to the Westside, and another round of money for construction of a new library branch in the Oceanway area.

“Jacksonville looks to comply with Florida ban on public sleeping and camping without creating tent cities” via Jake Stofan of Action News Jax — Deegan’s proposed budget calls for a combined $15 million public-private investment for a plan to get the unsheltered homeless population off the streets and into shelter. One option that’s not on the table — tent cities. “The goal ultimately is not only just to get people off the streets, but to make sure that we can make them productive citizens inasmuch as that’s possible,” said Deegan on Monday. The Mayor and Council members like Joe Carlucci, who led a Committee on homelessness this year, have until Oct. 1 to implement a plan. Starting Jan. 1, citizens can sue the city for damages if the public sleeping and camping ban isn’t enforced.

“Dozens of developers fail to build affordable housing after free land grants from Jacksonville” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Jacksonville city land grants to developers in exchange for construction of affordable housing in the city have apparently not been fulfilled. A City Council member calls the situation a “huge scandal” that he tried to alert the city nearly two years ago. More than 170 mostly vacant land parcels, primarily in downtown Jacksonville, were granted to some developers and others in exchange for the promise that affordable housing would be constructed. This month, an Action News Jax story showed that out of the 62 entities given the land in 2019, only three turned the properties into affordable housing developments. Jacksonville City Council member Rory Diamond said he tried to raise alarms about the land giveaway program at least a year and a half ago.

“Jacksonville ranked 10th-laziest major city, with residents preferring driving over walking for short trips” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Jacksonville residents are apparently among the laziest in the nation. The car care company based in Chicago surveyed which U.S. motorists take the shortest drives. Jacksonville ranked 10th in the nation when measuring which drivers are most likely to take short trips in their vehicles. The analysis found that 61% of Jacksonville motorists use their vehicles for trips involving a drive of two minutes or less instead of walking or riding a bicycle because they acknowledge they’re lazy. Other survey elements also found that Jacksonville drivers have some reasons for using their vehicles instead of walking short distances. Some 47% of Jacksonville drivers said they use their vehicle instead of walking or biking due to safety concerns.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“County Commission denies funding for three Sarasota Housing Authority affordable projects” via Derek Gilliam of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota Housing Authority this month held a grand opening for its latest affordable housing development called Cypress Square. The development at 1672 21st St. in Sarasota’s Newtown area added 84 affordable units that will be rented to local residents who make as little as 30% of the area’s median income up to 80%, or about $73,000 for a family of four. The development included one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with rents ranging from $1,640 for someone making 80% of the area median income or as low as $617 for someone making less than 30%.

“Teen’s death spurs calls for increased safety measures at Sanibel Island beach” via Mickenzie Hannon of the Naples Daily News — The recent death of a teenager at Blind Pass Beach has once again highlighted dangerous swimming conditions at the popular Sanibel Island spot, spurring pleas for increased safety measures. The Sanibel Police Marine Patrol Unit recovered the remains of 17-year-old Isaac Breese on July 4, concluding search efforts after he went missing while swimming with friends earlier that week. He was among three swimmers in distress, with two others rescued by emergency crews. The recent tragedy adds to Blind Pass Beach’s deadly history. Blind Pass Beach stretches across a pass between Sanibel and Captiva islands, connecting the ocean to an intracoastal waterway. Positioned on the south side of the Blind Pass Bridge, it is known for its swift current.

— TOP OPINION —

“Everything is in place now” via John Hendrickson of The Atlantic — Republicans opened their national convention with a surprising sense of serenity. Wandering the floor last night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, I heard nothing about the key theme of Trump’s re-election campaign — retribution.

People swayed and sang along to a live rendition of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” as Trump, a white bandage affixed to his ear, 48 hours after surviving an assassination attempt, held court next to his just-announced running mate, Vance.

“Everything is in place now,” Cindy Siddoway, the Idaho GOP National Committee member, told me. “People are enthusiastic. It’s been kind of a tragic week, so this is kind of a high point.”

It was a stark juxtaposition with eight years ago when Trump first took control of the Republican Party in Cleveland.

Back then, he was an insurgent set on destruction, and the convention had a darkness to it. The GOP was fixated on twin boogeymen: the outgoing first Black President and his possible successor, the potential first woman President.

But now that Republicans are going up against a frail 81-year-old incumbent who is trailing Trump in every swing state, the vibe has shifted.

Republicans I spoke with yesterday painted Biden not so much as a seismic threat to their identity (like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton) but as a weak opponent with bad policies whom they will crush without great difficulty.

In my conversations, I still heard warnings that a second Biden term would “destroy” America and turn it into any number of synonyms for hellscape.

But when I asked Republicans what they actually thought would happen if Biden won this Fall, I didn’t hear many QAnon-style conspiracies. Unlike in 2016 and on the Democratic side in 2024, members of the rank and file seem fairly relaxed and focused on quotidian, not existential, electoral issues.

— OPINIONS —

“With blood streaking across Trump’s face, America learned the price of toxic politics” via the Miami Herald editorial board — We are glad Trump survived what the FBI said was an assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. His fiercest rivals and those who are fighting against a second Trump term should be as well. There is no place for political violence in America. Luckily, many of Trump’s political opponents, including Biden, condemned the attack. “It’s sick … It cannot be like this. We cannot condone this,” Biden said Saturday evening. The suspected shooter has been identified as a 20-year-old from a small Pennsylvania town who used an AR-15, the same style of rifle used in many mass shootings in the U.S. Authorities say they are still trying to understand what motivated him to commit such senseless violence. Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas said the shooting was a security failure and the Secret Service faces scrutiny by members of Congress from both parties.

“Trump shooting lesson should be keeping guns out of the hands of disturbed people under 21” via Frank Cerabino of The Palm Beach Post — I know it’s a fool’s errand, but I keep waiting for Scott to point out the dangers of putting high-powered sniper rifles in the hands of disturbed young adults. After all, that used to be his jam and a thing he did as Governor that deserved praise. Following the 2018 massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland at the hands of a troubled 19-year-old with a legally purchased military-style AR-15 rifle, Scott had a brief moment of clarity. He signed into law a bill that prohibited the sale of firearms to those under 21 years old. He made it easier to get violent threat restraining orders, saying he was trying to make people safer in Florida from mentally unstable young adults who had easy access to firepower.

“Trump and the Vance calculation” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Some loved the choice. They liked Vance’s youth — he is 39, and many see him, a millennial, as Trump’s nod toward generational change, 39 years younger than Trump, 41 years younger than Biden, and 20 years younger than Harris. They like his enthusiastic embrace of “America First” and MAGA policies. They praised his intelligence, which is formidable, and saw him as running rings around Harris, who has accomplished little in office beyond coming up with a new and strange recipe for word salad. They look forward to a Vance-Harris debate. More generally, they were impressed with Vance’s genuinely impressive life: an impoverished childhood in Appalachia, growing up in a family hit hard by drug addiction — “My mom is about to celebrate 10 years sober” — service in the U.S. Marines, college at Ohio State University, law school at Yale University, and then success in tech investing, a hugely successful memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, which was made into a movie, and finally a shift to politics, with his first elected position being U.S. Senator. That’s quite a resume.

“Trump-Vance administration could herald a new era for dollar” via Alan Rappeport of The New York Times — Trump’s selection of Vance as his vice-presidential nominee pairs him with a kindred spirit on trade, taxes, and a tough stance on China. However, their shared affinity for a weak dollar could have sweeping implications for the United States and the global economy. In most cases, Trump likes his policies to be “strong,” but when it comes to the dollar’s value, he has long expressed a different view. Its strength, he has argued, has made it harder for American manufacturers to sell their products abroad to buyers that use weaker currencies. That’s because their money is worth much less than the dollars they need to make those purchases. “As your President, one would think that I would be thrilled with our very strong dollar,” Trump said in 2019, explaining that U.S. companies like Caterpillar and Boeing were struggling to compete. “I am not!”

“Rubio took insults, ate crow. Trump chose Vance instead” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Trump’s selection of Vance as his running mate made sense. Vance is a bestselling author, a Marine, a Yale-educated attorney and rising GOP star. Still, Trump’s selection was also a dagger through the heart of the political aspirations of one Florida Man. U.S. Sen. Rubio. Few politicians have so thoroughly capitulated and subjugated themselves to Trump in the hopes of advancing their own political careers. Eight years ago, Rubio called Trump “the most vulgar person to ever aspire to the presidency.” Rubio said Trump was a “con artist” who was too “dangerous” and “erratic” to be entrusted with nuclear codes.

“For once, everything’s coming up roses for Republicans” via Jim Geraghty of National Review — The party’s nominee just survived an assassination attempt in circumstances that can fairly be labeled “miraculous.” His opponent is an 81-and-a-half-year-old unpopular incumbent attempting to defend a record of runaway inflation and a rapidly rising cost of living, chaos at our southern border, and worsening wars and threats against democratic allies around the world. After Biden challenged Trump to the earliest General Election debate ever, the President turned in the worst debate performance of all time, leaving Democrats so shaken that they spent about three weeks furiously arguing whether their nominee should remain the nominee. Despite all the evidence that renominating Biden is a spectacularly risky bet, the Democratic National Committee is hellbent on officially nominating him early.

— ALOE —

“‘Such high numbers.’ Sea turtles set record on Anna Maria Island beaches” via Jason Dill of the Bradenton Herald — There are still a few months left in the 2024 sea turtle nesting season. But Anna Maria Island has already seen a record for sea turtle nests. The Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and Shorebird Monitoring conservation group announced in early July that the previous record of 543 nests was broken. On the island, 636 nests were observed as of Friday. The AMI group has monitored sea turtle nests weekly since 1983. The previous record was set in 2019. “We are excited that so many sea turtles have decided to nest on Anna Maria,” Executive Director Kristen Mazzarella said in the group’s Facebook post.

“Horses, guns and swords: How cumbersome equipment gets to the Olympics” via Rick Maese of The Washington Post — For every athlete, the road to the Olympics is filled with twists, turns and obstacles. But those journeys can be even more complicated for their equipment. While Olympic organizers provide the basic staging and infrastructure for each event, athletes compete with their own gear. It’s highly customized, costly, irreplaceable — and often also large, cumbersome and maddening to transport. While swimmers can shove a Speedo in a back pocket and runners can stash a pair of track spikes in a backpack, other Paris-bound athletes face an Olympian challenge in getting their equipment — from boats to guns to horses — overseas for these Summer Games.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.