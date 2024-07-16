Jacksonville ranked 10th-laziest major city, with residents preferring driving over walking for short trips

Jacksonville residents are apparently among the laziest in the nation, according to a new study of the 30 biggest U.S. cities published by Tinting Chicago.

The car care company based in Chicago conducted a survey to find out which U.S. motorists take the shortest drives. Jacksonville ranked 10th in the nation when measuring which drivers are most likely to take short trips in their vehicles.

The analysis found that 61% of Jacksonville motorists use their vehicles for trips involving a drive of two minutes or less instead of walking or riding a bicycle because they acknowledged they’re lazy.

Other elements of the survey also found Jacksonville drivers do have some reasons for using their vehicles instead of walking short distances. Some 47% of Jacksonville drivers said they use their vehicle instead of walking or biking due to safety concerns.

But there were some other indicators that showed Jacksonville drivers are stunningly lazy. Some 59% of those behind the wheel in the “Bold New City of the South” say they drive around looking for a closer parking spot near a building instead of taking an open spot that might be a bit further away.

Another 65% of Jacksonville drivers say they’ve driven to another store in the same shopping center where they had already parked and went shopping, and 59% said they’d rather be stuck in traffic over getting to a destination quicker by walking or riding a bicycle.

The Tinting Chicago study was compiled by surveying drivers in the nation’s largest cities and asked respondents about their shortest road trips. More than 1,500 people were questioned in the 30 biggest U.S. cities and researchers used the different factors to compile a scoring system.

Fort Worth, Texas, apparently has the laziest drivers in the country, followed by Las Vegas and Houston.

New York City was ranked as the top city with the least lazy drivers in the country followed by Washington, D.C., and Boston.

Collectively, the study found that Americans are generally pretty lethargic when it comes to traveling short distances. About 48% of U.S. drivers get behind the wheel for a trip that lasts two minutes or less. Generally speaking, about 70% of American drivers say they use their vehicles to travel short distances instead of walking or riding a bicycle due to laziness.