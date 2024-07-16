Jacksonville ranked 10th-laziest major city, with residents preferring driving over walking for short trips

Jacksonville residents are apparently among the laziest in the nation, according to a new study of the 30 biggest U.S. cities published by Tinting Chicago.
The car care company based in Chicago conducted a survey to find out which U.S. motorists take the shortest drives. Jacksonville ranked 10th in the nation when measuring which drivers are most likely to take short trips in their vehicles.
The analysis found that 61% of Jacksonville motorists use their vehicles for trips involving a drive of two minutes or less instead of walking or riding a bicycle because they acknowledged they’re lazy.
Other elements of the survey also found Jacksonville drivers do have some reasons for using their vehicles instead of walking short distances. Some 47% of Jacksonville drivers said they use their vehicle instead of walking or biking due to safety concerns.
But there were some other indicators that showed Jacksonville drivers are stunningly lazy. Some 59% of those behind the wheel in the “Bold New City of the South” say they drive around looking for a closer parking spot near a building instead of taking an open spot that might be a bit further away.
Another 65% of Jacksonville drivers say they’ve driven to another store in the same shopping center where they had already parked and went shopping, and 59% said they’d rather be stuck in traffic over getting to a destination quicker by walking or riding a bicycle.
The Tinting Chicago study was compiled by surveying drivers in the nation’s largest cities and asked respondents about their shortest road trips. More than 1,500 people were questioned in the 30 biggest U.S. cities and researchers used the different factors to compile a scoring system.
Fort Worth, Texas, apparently has the laziest drivers in the country, followed by Las Vegas and Houston.
New York City was ranked as the top city with the least lazy drivers in the country followed by Washington, D.C., and Boston.
Collectively, the study found that Americans are generally pretty lethargic when it comes to traveling short distances. About 48% of U.S. drivers get behind the wheel for a trip that lasts two minutes or less. Generally speaking, about 70% of American drivers say they use their vehicles to travel short distances instead of walking or riding a bicycle due to laziness.
2 comments
Not Woke
July 16, 2024 at 6:59 pm
Well they voted a Democrat as mayor. Makes sense in regards to their laziness.
Illurion Gray
July 16, 2024 at 8:28 pm
Dumb survey.
“two minutes ???” silly , vague qualifier….
NO STORES IN JAX ARE ONLY 2 MINUTES FROM SOMEONES HOME …
everyone knows that, and ignored it in their response…
such a qualifier would only apply to yankee HIGHRISE cities up north that are dying and going belly-up…
LS = Liars Statistics
example: “i married my wife when i was young.”
“now i am old.”
“therefore marrying my wife made me old.”
duh.
apples and oranges.
Here in Jax, WE BUILD “OUT”, NOT UP….
we value land. and JAX is the LARGEST CITY IN LAND AREA in the lower 48.
it takes TIME in the HOT SUN to travel ANYWHERE IN JAX….
THIS SURVEY OBVIOUSLY IGNORED WEATHER, WHICH IS WHY IT IS SO FALSE…
Southerners in JAX ride everywhere to:
– AVOID THE HEAT OF THE DAY
– STAY SAFE
– SAVE TIME
walking or bicycling in JAX is HOT and SWEATY, and SLOW, and TIME CONSUMING, and DANGEROUS.
Only an idiot in JAX would ride a bike on a city street, which is why so many bicyclists are run over by cars here.
Conversely, i was almost killed myself, IN MY CAR, yesterday, downtown, BECAUSE OF A BICYCLE lane.
Native Floridians and JAXONS live in the suburbs…
We avoid downtowns like the plague.
There is so little to do downtown, and so little need to go there.
Changes made downtown, will often surprise a NATIVE who rarely visits downtown.
I went downtown yesterday, and turned right onto a road that for my entire 68 years of life, has always been 4 lanes. TWO IN EACH DIRECTION.
I made the right turn, only to find that the right lane WAS GONE, AND HAD BEEN CONVERTED TO AN IDIOT BICYCLE LANE. (which no bicyclists were using of course because bicyclists in JAX are RARE.)
I immediately tried to shift left to the only remaining lane, only to be almost sideswiped by an SUV with New York tags who refused to let me merge.
If i were Mayor.
The first thing i would do is OUTLAW ALL BICYCLE LANES.
All of the idiots behind these type of irrelevant surveys ARE BIASED TOWARD THESE “15 MINUTE” CITIES that they worship.
For some reason they fail to realize that 15 MINUTE CITIES ALREADY EXIST…
They are called “SUBURBAN-NEIGHBORHOODS – WITH FULL SERVICES, STORES, AND SCHOOLS.’
yet PEOPLE ALIGNED WITH these same idiots are currently closing and destroying our NEIGHBORHOOD SCHOOL SYSTEM, and replacing it with a small number of regional MEGA-SCHOOLS that children are lost in, and where LEARNING is lost.
i could go on, but what is the point. these people who create these surveys never learn.
In conclusion, you call us lazy, we call you idiots.