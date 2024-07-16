James Reyes debuts ads promising to bring ‘integrity and accountability’ to new Sheriff’s Office

Miami-Dade Public Safety Chief James Reyes has a new pair of ads out to tell voters why he should be elected as the county’s first Sheriff since the 1960s.

One spotlights his law enforcement background. The other features Miami-Dade residents explaining why they’re backing Reyes for the job.

Both 30-second spots are running on TV and digital platforms, his campaign said.

“With more than 25 years of law enforcement experience, I’m ready to serve our community as Sheriff,” Reyes says in the first ad, titled “Experience.”

“I will bring integrity and accountability with a new Public Corruption Unit and I promise to invest resources that empower neighborhoods to be safe. As your Sheriff, keeping our streets safe and protecting our community will always be my number one priority.”

In the second ad, titled “Choice,” two women named CeeCee and Tara speak to the camera about this year’s pivotal election.

“It’s been 60 years since we elected this position, and the choice is clear for me. I’m with Chief James Reyes,” Tara says.

CeeCee adds, “I’m with Chief Reyes too, because he understands our community and is the most experienced to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

Tara then reappears in the ad to mention Reyes’ planned Public Corruption Unit — a division that at least two of the 15 other Sheriff candidates, retired Republican Miami-Dade Police (MDPD) Maj. Mario Knapp and Democratic MDPD Maj. John Barrow, have vowed to create if elected.

The new ads come just over three months after Reyes’ campaign aired bilingual spots that ran on digital platforms and several local TV stations.

As Chief of Public Safety, Reyes oversees Miami-Dade’s Police, Fire Rescue and Corrections departments. He came to the county in January 2023 after more than 22 years with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, where he last served as Executive Director.

His campaign to be Miami-Dade’s first elected Sheriff since the 1960s carries endorsements from his current and former bosses, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

He also enjoys support from numerous other local leaders and several unions, including the South Florida AFL-CIO, AFSCME Florida and South Florida Police Benevolent Association.

He is one of three candidates, along with Barrow and Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz, who currently live in Broward. All have promised to relocate to Miami-Dade with a win this year.

Reyes and Barrow will face former federal agent Susan Khoury and retired MDPD Lt. Rickey Mitchell, a longtime funeral director, in the Democratic Primary.

Republican candidates include Cordero-Stutz, Knapp, lawyer and retired MDPD Maj. Iggy Alvarez, MDPD Maj. Jose Aragu, Miami City Police officer and former Sheriff’s Deputy Ruamen DelaRua, retired MDPD reserve officer Alex Fornet, former Miami City Police hostage negotiator Jeffrey Giordano, former MDPD lieutenant and Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez, former MDPD sergeant and union President John Rivera, retired MDPD Lt. Ernie Rodriguez and Florida State Trooper Joe Sanchez.

The Primary is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.