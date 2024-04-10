James Reyes debuts bilingual TV, digital ads for Miami-Dade Sheriff campaign

Miami-Dade Public Safety Chief James Reyes’ campaign for Sheriff just launched its first pair of bilingual TV and digital ads.

The 30-second spots are running on Telemundo and local ABC, CBS and NBC affiliates in English and Spanish and highlight Reyes’ nearly 25 years of law enforcement experience.

They say he is the “only candidate with executive leadership in a Sheriff’s Office” and that he’ll create a public corruption unit in his first month on the job to better hold local officials accountable.

“When it comes to keeping our neighborhoods safe, Chief James Reyes has what it takes to serve as the first elected sheriff of Miami-Dade in 60 years,” the ads say.

“My commitment to our residents during this campaign is simple: your safety will always come first. That’s why I am so proud to share our new bilingual ads that share my more than two decades of experience and commitment to keeping our community safe,” Reyes said in a statement Wednesday.

“As we look to the future, I’m confident that … the broad support our campaign continues to receive, coupled with my dedication to public service and executive leadership in a Sheriff’s department, positions me strongly to serve as elected Sheriff.”

As Chief of Public Safety, Reyes oversees Miami-Dade’s Police, Fire Rescue and Corrections departments. He came to the county in January 2023 after more than 22 years with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, where he last served as Executive Director.

His campaign to be Miami-Dade’s first elected Sheriff since the 1960s carries endorsements from his current and former bosses, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Early this month, it reported raising more than $400,000 in the first quarter of 2024.

Official quarterly fundraising reports are due from candidates by the end of Wednesday.

Reyes faces 16 opponents, including three fellow Democrats and 13 Republicans. Most of them — including Ignacio “Iggy” Alvarez, Jose Aragu, John Barrow, Jaspen Bishop, Rosie Cordero-Stutz, Alex Fornet, Jeffrey Giordano, Mario Knapp, Orlando “Orly” Lopez, Rickey Mitchell, Rolando Riera, John Rivera and Ernie Rodriguez — have served or currently serve with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

At least two of them — Barrow and Knapp — have promised to establish a public corruption unit in the returning Sheriff’s Office if elected.

But according to Christian Ulvert, Reyes’ senior campaign adviser, Reyes has unique credentials to lead what will be the largest Sheriff’s Office in the southeastern United States.

“The transition from a Police Department to a Sheriff’s Office will bring both unique challenges and opportunities to make change,” he said, “and there’s only one leader with the experience and values to guide us through it — James Reyes.”