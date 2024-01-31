Gregory Tony endorses ‘battle-tested’ James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony knows who he wants as his counterpart to the south: Miami-Dade County Chief of Public Safety James Reyes, who for years worked as a senior administrator at the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

He made it known Tuesday, announcing his support of Reyes, a fellow Democrat and one of 16 candidates vying to be Miami-Dade’s first elected Sheriff in decades.

“I’ve made it a practice to reserve my endorsement for only the most honorable, competent, experienced, and ethical candidates who run for office and I am truly delighted to officially endorse James Reyes,” Tony said in a statement.

“For four years, I had a front-row seat witnessing James’ creativity, innovation, and exceptional performance. I believe he is not only the best candidate for Miami-Dade County Sheriff, but more importantly, he is a battle-tested and accomplished leader.”

A 23-year law enforcement veteran and Hialeah resident, Reyes spent more than two decades with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, including four years as its Executive Director under Tony.

He left last year to lead the Miami-Dade Corrections Department and was since promoted to Public Safety Officer, a post in which he oversees the county’s Corrections, Police and Fire Rescue departments.

Reyes, who announced his candidacy for Sheriff last week, said he is “profoundly honored” to receive a nod from his former boss, “who has a proven record of leading one of the most accountable and well-respected Sheriff’s offices in Florida.”

“Sheriff Tony serves with honor and integrity, and the work we accomplished together always prioritized building public trust while upholding the highest standards in law enforcement,” he said in a statement. “I am running for Sheriff of Miami-Dade County to continue leading our community forward with trust, transparency, and a deep personal commitment to public safety.”

Reyes is the fourth Democratic candidate to file for the Sheriff’s race, following Miami-Dade Police Major John Barrow, federal agent-turned-community activist Susan Khoury and retired Miami-Dade Lt. Rickey Mitchell.

Republican candidates for the post include lawyer and former police officer Ignacio “Iggy” Alvarez; Miami-Dade Police Major Jose Aragu; Miami-Dade Police officer Jaspen Bishop; Miami-Dade Assistant Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz; Miami City Police officer Ruamen DelaRua; retired Miami-Dade Police reserve officer Alex Fornet; Miami-Dade Police Major Mario Knapp; Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Orlando “Orly” Lopez; Miami-Dade Police officer Rolando Riera; retired Miami-Dade Police sergeant and police union President John Rivera; retired Miami-Dade Police officer Ernie Rodriguez; and Florida Highway Patrol Trooper John Sanchez.

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when voters there eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the department. Instead, the county has a Police Director, who is appointed by and reports to the Mayor.

In 2018, 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring all 67 counties in Florida to have an elected Sheriff, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Clerk of Courts by early 2025.

The 2024 Primary Election is Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.