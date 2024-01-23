James Reyes, Miami-Dade public safety chief, jumps into crowded race for county Sheriff

A high-level Miami-Dade official is the latest candidate to enter the crowded race to become the county’s first Sheriff in more than half a century.

Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes — who oversees the county’s Police, Corrections and Fire Rescue departments — filed to become the 16th active candidate for Sheriff.

The 23-year law enforcement veteran and Hialeah resident also released a video announcing his candidacy, summarizing his career and laying out his vision for the returning Sheriff’s Office.

“I learned early on that duty, service, and community were not just words — they embody our values,” Reyes said in a statement. “I am humbled to serve the community that gave me, a kid who fled the dangers of communism, a true shot at the American dream. And it’s with a great sense of duty, service, and pride in our community that I announce I am running to serve as your elected Sheriff.”

Born in Cuba, Reyes’ father was a political prisoner before their family fled to Miami-Dade. Reyes attended public school in the county, graduating from Hialeah High School before attending Barry University and the University of Cincinnati, where he respectively attained a bachelor’s degree in criminology and a master’s degree in criminal justice.

Before becoming Miami-Dade Public Safety Officer in November, Reyes led the county Corrections and Rehabilitation Department for about a year. Under his leadership, the department — long under federal scrutiny — was recognized to be under “substantial compliance” with U.S. Department of Justice standards for the first time in more than a decade.

Reyes came to the role after more than 22 years with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office (BSO), according to his LinkedIn page.

He began his policing career with the BSO as a Deputy Sheriff in November 2000 and steadily rose through its ranks to serve for four years as its Executive Director and two years as Director.

During that time, a press release from his campaign said, he spearheaded Broward County’s first Real Time Crime Center and the first Research, Development and Training Center in Broward Sheriff’s Office history.

Reyes is the fourth Democratic candidate to file for the Sheriff’s race, following Miami-Dade Police Major John Barrow, federal agent-turned-community activist Susan Khoury and retired Miami-Dade Lt. Rickey Mitchell.

Republican candidates for the post include lawyer and former police officer Ignacio “Iggy” Alvarez; Miami-Dade Police Major Jose Aragu; Miami-Dade Police officer Jaspen Bishop; Miami-Dade Assistant Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz; Miami City Police officer Ruamen DelaRua; retired Miami-Dade Police reserve officer Alex Fornet; Miami-Dade Police Major Mario Knapp; Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Orlando “Orly” Lopez; Miami-Dade Police officer Rolando Riera; retired Miami-Dade Police sergeant and police union President John Rivera; retired Miami-Dade Police officer Ernie Rodriguez; and Florida Highway Patrol Trooper John Sanchez.

Former Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, a Republican-turned-Democrat, was widely considered a shoo-in for the returning Sheriff post until his attempted suicide July 23 following a domestic dispute with his wife at a Sheriff’s conference in Tampa.

Ramirez dropped out of the race Sept. 20.

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when voters there eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the department. Instead, the county has a Police Director, who is appointed by and reports to the Mayor.

In 2018, however, 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring all 67 counties in Florida to have an elected Sheriff, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Clerk of Courts by early 2025.

The 2024 Primary Election is Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.