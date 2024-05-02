Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.2.24

Good Thursday morning.

If you have a vacation planned over the next couple of months, we hope you bought travel insurance.

Lawmakers are expected to convene for a Special Session around (or, more likely, right after) Memorial Day weekend. As Gov. Ron DeSantis hinted in March, immigration is expected to be the topic du jour.

At the time, DeSantis floated legislation that would give state and local law enforcement more authority to enforce immigration laws, likely by making certain offenses related to illegal entry into the U.S. state-level crimes. Texas is experimenting with a similar law, which is currently being challenged in court.

There are also rumors that lawmakers may try to kneecap the odds for the recreational marijuana and abortion rights amendments by flooding the November ballot with additional questions that could overwhelm or potentially confuse voters.

If none of those issues are in your wheelhouse, that doesn’t mean you can skip town — DeSantis is likely to hold off on signing the 2024-25 budget until after the Special Session wraps, so what does or doesn’t make the veto list will still be an open question.

Abortion is healthcare. Florida’s new abortion ban will have dangerous consequences for women, girls, and sexual assault survivors across our state. pic.twitter.com/sHHmFaYINW — Lauren Book (@LeaderBookFL) May 1, 2024

—@JHendersonTampa: Dear Florida Republicans (and those elsewhere): six-week abortion ban? You have overplayed your hand. Don’t be surprised when voters explain that to you in November

—@DannyBurgessFL: Hats off to the brave men and women of @HCSOSheriff under the leadership of @ChadChronister. Proud of my Alma mater @USouthFlorida for having the courage to act. And proud of Florida’s @GovRonDeSantis for his steady hand and direction through these challenging times, ensuring Florida will not stand for this type of behavior on our college campuses. The safety and security of students, teachers and faculty is paramount.

It's nice to be back with the team in Tallahassee this week. ❤️ Thanks to Scenia at RagBag Works for hosting a great Ladies' Night Paint-a-Pot class. We had a fantastic time. I can't wait to see our creations after the kiln. 🎨 pic.twitter.com/FtHa6cEQHm — Kathleen Passidomo (@Kathleen4SWFL) May 1, 2024

Productive discussions today at the Florida Housing Summit put on by the Florida Policy Project. I’m supportive of so many ideas, from smaller lot sizes, reducing parking minimums, incentivizing accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and increasing public-private partnerships pic.twitter.com/17epiibWge — Rep. Lindsay Cross (@LindsayCrossFL) May 1, 2024

— TOP STORY —

“Tears and despair at Florida abortion clinic in final hours before ban” via Caroline Kitchener of The Washington Post — As of Wednesday morning, clinics across the country’s third-largest state can no longer offer abortions to most patients who walk through their doors — forced to turn away any woman who is further than six weeks along, a point when many still don’t know they’re pregnant. The enactment of Florida’s new ban on May 1 is widely expected to be the biggest jolt to abortion access across the country since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.

Florida’s new abortion law, signed by DeSantis last year and confirmed by the Florida Supreme Court last month, replaces a 15-week ban that took effect soon after Roe fell. It will affect significantly more women than any other state ban on abortions in the first trimester. More than 80,000 women get an abortion in Florida in a typical year, accounting for about 1 in 12 abortions nationwide.

For every Florida woman with an unwanted pregnancy, the future will now be determined by the size of the fetus on the ultrasound screen. If it’s small enough to measure under the six-week limit, she can have the abortion.

If not, she’ll either have to order abortion pills online or travel to a clinic at least three states away.

A ban of this magnitude will immediately upend abortion access far beyond Florida’s borders, with Floridians traveling to North Carolina, Illinois and Virginia, where clinics are already struggling to absorb patients from anti-abortion states across the Southeast. And while abortion rights advocates are hoping voters will approve a measure in November that would lift the ban in January — restoring abortion access in Florida until roughly 24 weeks of pregnancy — tens of thousands of women will be affected between now and the new year, regardless of what happens in the election.

—”Abortion rights group warns pregnant women to avoid Florida, offers workarounds to 6-week ban” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

“Florida’s six-week abortion ban takes effect, and impact takes a quick toll” via Savannah Kuchar and Chris Kenning of USA Today — On Tuesday, A Woman’s Choice clinic in Jacksonville, was seeing its last patients who fell outside of Florida’s strict new abortion law taking effect on Wednesday. Some arrived from Mississippi and Louisiana. One client was a college student who had learned last week that she was pregnant, said Flynn, fueling a quick decision as she and others scrambled to get care ahead of the new law. The process will be burdensome for many, said Dr. Katherine Farris, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, which covers North and South Carolina, West Virginia and the western half of Virginia. Even if Florida voters do opt to protect abortion rights in their state constitution, the law in the state will not reverse immediately, said Florida state Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, a Democrat.

— STATEWIDE —

“Ron DeSantis bemoans Gaza ‘blood feuds,’ warns Joe Biden not to allow Palestinian refugees” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis linked the two topics, bemoaning Palestinian “blood feuds” as a reason not to allow people to be brought in via the United States Refugee Admissions Program. “To take people from that part of the world and import those blood feuds to this country, (which) is not in your interest or your family’s interest. We should not be importing people in from the Gaza strip,” DeSantis argued. “I think if (Biden) does that it is not going to be something that benefits the United States of America. If anything, it will just exacerbate a lot of the problems that we’re seeing now and you know what people can say what they want.” The Governor had previously bemoaned a “toxic culture” among Palestinians, saying they are “all antisemitic,” and blaming them for Bethlehem being a “pigsty.”

“DeSantis signs first-in-nation ban on sale of lab-grown meat” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Florida will soon be the only state in America where cultivated meat cannot be sold. But only two restaurants in America sell the lab-grown product now, and neither operates in the state. At a news conference in Wauchula, DeSantis signed a legislative package (SB 1084) that includes a number of Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services priorities. Most controversially, that includes the meat ban and a preemption on local regulation of electric vehicle charging stations. The Governor said the development of lab-made meat is a threat to agriculture on par with citrus greening.

“DeSantis expects students from elite colleges will come to Florida to escape discrimination” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “I announced in January that we would be waiving our transfer rules because usually, you have to be in another university for a certain period of time. We’re going to be waiving that for students who are being discriminated against. Largely right now, that’s Jewish students in this country given what’s going on,” DeSantis said in Naples. “I think you’re going to see some of these students and some of these schools to say, you know what, the hell with it, why would I want to put myself through that and be targeted by these rage mobs on campus? I can come to Florida and actually know that I can study in a good environment (and be) treated with respect. So, I think you’re going to start to see a lot of people take us up on that offer,” DeSantis added.

“As protests roil colleges, Florida Chancellor says they won’t be tolerated at graduations” via Douglas Soule of the USA Today Network—Florida — As pro-Palestinian demonstrations sweep across university campuses, Florida’s top higher education official is advising presidents against canceling graduation ceremonies due to “unruly demonstrators.” “These ceremonies are important milestones for our graduating students and we owe it to our students to see to it that these ceremonies take place as planned,” said State University System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues in a Tuesday memorandum. “While we respect and honor the First Amendment, a commencement ceremony is not the time nor place to hold a political protest.” “You are authorized to take any steps necessary to ensure the safety of all attendees during the ceremony,” wrote Rodrigues. “Please promptly inform faculty, staff, students, and guests that protests, discrimination or harassment at commencement ceremonies will not be tolerated.”

“Students remain well behind on math skills in COVID-19’s wake” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida public school students lost the equivalent of nearly six months’ worth of math skills because of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers say, a deficit that four years later still plays out in Central Florida classrooms. An Algebra 1 teacher, for example, says his eighth graders often grab calculators to do simple multiplication. A sixth grade teacher needs to help a student using her fingers to calculate 5 minus 2. An elementary school teacher schedules extra math sessions during school breakfast, the school day, and after school and still fears it won’t catch up with everyone. “The pandemic has caused a huge slide,” said Jacqueline Russell, who teaches sixth-grade math at Meadowbrook Middle School in Orange County. “They were home so much, and they lost a lot of direct instruction.”

“Teacher union report: Average Florida teacher salary slips to 2nd-lowest nationally” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Despite a vaunted investment of more than $4 billion to increase educators’ salaries since 2020, the state is now almost dead last in state-by-state comparisons of average teacher pay. The Florida Education Association (FEA) highlighted the new rankings Tuesday, from a National Education Association (NEA) report earlier this month. It shows Florida’s average public schoolteacher pay dropped from No. 48 nationally to No. 50 among states and Washington, D.C. Only West Virginia ranked lower than the Sunshine State, the report says. The report shows that while Florida’s average starting teacher salary is 16th among the 50 states and Washington at $47,178, the average teacher salary is not nearly above average nationally. The report shows overall average teacher salaries clock in at $53,100, with the average teacher pay overall just shy of $6,000 more than new teachers.

“Jimmy Patronis issues ominous warning about solar panels in Florida” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — When adding solar panels to Florida homes and businesses, CFO Patronis is cautioning homeowners in the Sunshine State to watch out for hidden catches and complications. Patronis acknowledged the spike in companies and private residents adding solar panels to their roofs to take advantage of generating energy from Florida’s intense sunlight. But Patronis said there are increasing challenges that are now associated with adding the panels to buildings. “Buyer beware when looking into solar panels for your home or business. We’ve all seen the dramatic increase in residential solar panel sales throughout Florida, and I believe that there are some serious red flags that consumers need to be leery of, including impacts on insurance costs, pushy sales tactics, and cheaply made products imported from China,” Patronis said.

“Paul Renner bashes Colombian President’s move to end relations with Israel” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Colombia President Gustavo Petro said his country will end diplomatic relations with Israel over its actions during the war on Hamas, the terrorist organization that attacked it on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages. That prompted a rebuke from House Speaker Renner, whose wife is Colombian and who held a discussion with former right-wing Colombian President Alvaro Uribe and others earlier this year at the Capitol during the Regular Session. “Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s leftist President, has chosen to break diplomatic ties between Colombia and Israel while maintaining ties with China, Russia, Iran and other totalitarian regimes,” Renner, a Palm Coast Republican, said. “My wife, Adriana, and I stand firmly with the people of Colombia, who understand that Petro has chosen evil over the god and who remain steadfast in their support of the free nation of Israel.”

Joe Harding gets early release from prison — Former state Rep. Harding was released from federal prison 90 days into the 120-day sentence he received after pleading guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and lying to investigators. Records show he was released from FCI Coleman in Sumterville on April 27. The charges, which carried a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars, were brought after investigators found Harding sought and received COVID-19 relief funding for businesses that were no longer operating. Harding was charged in late 2022 and quickly resigned his House seat, which was since filled by Republican Rep. Ryan Chamberlin after a Special Election.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“DeSantis says GOP ‘unified,’ with ‘dynamic’ of Primary challenge to Donald Trump in rearview mirror” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is saying that the drama of his $168 million presidential race that crashed and burned after the Iowa caucuses in January is but a memory in the wake of a unity meeting over the weekend with Trump. “I think when you’re in these Primaries, you know, they have a dynamic. I think now we’re in a position where we are unified across issues as Republicans. I think if you look at what’s going on in the state of Florida, you know, we have (the) unprecedented success that we’ve had in this state,” DeSantis said on Wednesday in Wauchula.

—“DeSantis snorts, laughs when asked if abortion means Florida is in play for Biden” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“In Florida, Kamala Harris looks to make Trump the face of the state’s abortion ban” via Nicholas Nehamas of The New York Times — “As much harm as he has already caused, a second Trump term would be even worse,” Harris said to about 200 supporters at a Jacksonville convention center in a historically African American neighborhood. If Trump were to win in November, she argued, Americans would be compelled to endure “more bans, more suffering, less freedom.” Biden has made abortion — a rare issue on which he polls strongly against Trump — a pillar of his re-election campaign. He and Harris have campaigned aggressively in states that have imposed abortion restrictions, including Florida, where the President spoke last week, and Arizona, where legislators voted on Wednesday to overturn a near-total ban dating to 1864.

“NPR poll: Democrats fear fascism, and Republicans worry about a lack of values” via Domenico Montanaro of NPR — The fear factor is real in America, but Democrats and Republicans are scared for the country’s future for different reasons. They also believe very differently about what children who will inherit that future should be taught. Looking at this year’s presidential election, the survey also found big shifts with key voter groups, along generational, racial and educational lines. It also explored how third-party candidates and so-called “double haters” — who have unfavorable ratings of both Biden and Trump — could affect the race.

“Will Biden have a Gaza problem in November’s poll?” via Daniel Block of The Atlantic — Most academics and pollsters tend to be skeptical that foreign policy can swing elections. Americans almost always care more about domestic issues than international ones. Their views on foreign events tend to be weakly held and malleable: Voters will typically align them to match those of their party or favorite candidate. Their opinions may be more solid when American lives are at stake, but that’s not the case in Gaza. This year, however, may be different. Or maybe Israel is different. Because even academics and pollsters are saying that the war in Gaza could be electorally significant in 2024 in a way that other international issues — including the conflict in Ukraine — will probably not be.

“Biden is aiming increasingly personal and sarcastic jabs at Trump” via Matt Viser of the Orlando Sentinel — Biden has joked about Trump going broke and needing to beg for money. He’s made fun of the plummeting stock of Trump’s Truth Social company, poked fun at his mental health and taken a shot at his hair color. Biden even workshopped a line about Trump struggling to carry his own golf clubs. While the 2024 Election is set in many ways to be a replay of the Biden-Trump contest four years ago, Biden seems far more willing this time to fire personal insults at Trump, apparently aimed at getting into his rival’s head and under his skin and possibly drawing him into a tit-for-tat. The tactic thrusts Biden, who has built a career as a congenial politician who is above name-calling and denigration, into a more personally combative form of politics.

“Presidential Debates Commission sticking to original schedule amid Trump’s calls for earlier debates” via Timothy H.J. Nerozzi and Paul Steinhauser of Fox News — The Commission on Presidential Debates will proceed with its original schedule despite requests from Trump’s campaign for earlier events. The Commission released its schedule last November, but Trump’s camp has urged organizers to offer earlier and more frequent debates in a bid to outshine Biden onstage. “The CPD’s criteria […] will be applied in early September; afterward, the Commission will extend debate invitations to qualifying candidates,” the CPD said. The Commission added, “The CPD is proceeding with production and broadcast plans at its four debate sites as also announced on Nov. 20, 2023.” Reacting to Tuesday’s report from Fox News, Trump campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles argued in a statement that the move by the Commission was “unacceptable.”

— DOWN-BALLOT —

“Marco Rubio backs Mike Haridopolos for Congress” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Sen. Rubio is endorsing former Florida Senate President Haridopolos’ bid for Congress. Rubio, a former Florida House Speaker, praised the Indian Harbour Beach Republican’s record in Tallahassee. “I served with Mike Haridopolos in the Legislature and have always known him to be a principled conservative,” Rubio said. “I fully endorse Mike for Congress. The voters of District 8 can trust that Mike is a proven conservative leader with a record of getting results for Floridians. I have no doubt he will bring that same commitment and leadership to Congress.” Haridopolos welcomed the support from Florida’s senior Senator.

“Eight former Senate Presidents endorse Don Gaetz for SD 1” via Florida Politics — Eight former Senate Presidents are endorsing Gaetz’s campaign to return to the Legislature. The joint endorsement was co-signed by Senate Presidents Jeff Atwater, Bill Galvano, Andy Gardiner, Haridopolos, Tom Lee, Joe Negron, Ken Pruitt and Wilton Simpson, all of whom served terms that overlapped with Gaetz’s tenure in the Legislature. Gaetz served from 2006 through 2016, including a two-year term as Senate President. “This unqualified, unanimous, wholehearted support by every Senate President he has served with is rare, if not unprecedented,” Galvano said.

“Debbie Mayfield touts Trump backing in HD 32 race” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — State Sen. Mayfield, a Melbourne Republican, just received a big boost in her bid to head to the Florida House. Trump is endorsing her campaign for House District 32. “Debbie Mayfield is a Conservative Warrior for Florida House, District 32!” he posted on his social media website, Truth Social. “She is fighting hard to secure our Border, grow the Economy, support our Military/Vets, protect Parental Rights, and defend our always-under-siege Second Amendment. Debbie never wavers in her commitment to keep Floridians free and Make America Great Again. Debbie has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

“Police union backs James St. George for HD 19” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA) is endorsing Republican St. George in the race for House District 19. “Your unwavering commitment to public safety and support for the brave men and women in law enforcement make you an exceptional candidate for this crucial role. … We firmly believe that your platform and values align with our mission of protecting and serving the communities of our great state,” PBA President John “Kaz” Kazanjian wrote. Kazanjian said the association will urge its members and their families to vote for St. George, adding, “Your dedication to ensuring the well-being and security of our communities is commendable, and we are confident that you will be a strong advocate for law enforcement in the Florida House of Representatives.”

“Pinellas County criminal justice leaders back Ed Montanari for HD 60” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Pinellas County State Attorney Bruce Bartlett and Public Defender Sara Mollo are both offering their support for Montanari as he seeks to unseat Democrat Lindsay Cross in House District 60. “Ed Montanari has always stood up for our local law enforcement community. St. Petersburg residents are safer thanks to his leadership, and I am proud to endorse his campaign,” Bartlett said of Montanari, who currently serves as a St. Petersburg City Council member. Mollo’s support echoes that of her elected role. “Ed Montanari is a stalwart advocate for his community who understands the importance of protecting the constitutional rights afforded to every individual,” she said.

Greg Folley wins Florida Citizens Alliance HD 81 straw poll — Republican Folley placed first in a Florida Citizens Alliance straw poll held after a candidate forum on Marco Island. After the 85-18, Folley’s campaign touted the “landslide victory” over fellow Republican Yvette Benarroch. “I’m incredibly pleased by last night’s victory in the straw poll,” Folley said in a news release. “We had a good night of discussion and debate, and clearly, the community was inspired by my freedom-first message and resonated strongly with my stance on the issues. Thank you to everyone who came out and cast their ballot for me. I’m honored to have your support and very encouraged by this result.” Folley and Benarroch are competing to succeed state Rep. Bob Rommel, a Naples Republican who can’t run again due to term limits.

“Republicans flip Madison County red, hold edge in voter registrations” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Republicans now hold a voter registration edge in another Florida county, albeit by a narrow margin. As of the morning of May 1, Madison County has more registered Republicans than Democrats, according to Madison Supervisor of Elections Heath Figgers’ official count. As of a 7 a.m. update to numbers, the county had 5,095 registered Republicans in the county and 5,094 Democrats. The county is home to 1,606 other voters, with 11,795 registered in total. The Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) cheered the red flip, which came the same day Harris was expected to campaign in the state. “Welcome to Florida, Kamala, where another county has gone red and Republicans lead by over 900,000 voters,” said Bill Helmich, Republican State Committee member for Madison County and Acting Executive Director for the RPOF.





— LOCAL: S. FL —



“Rosie Cordero-Stutz blasts Sheriff foe for mocking Trump endorsement: ‘He wasn’t qualified to receive it’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Cordero-Stutz has an explanation for why one of her opponents for Sheriff has been bashing her out-of-county residency and recent endorsement from Trump: He’s jealous. In a video posted to X, Cordero-Stutz addressed comments from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper Joe Sanchez highlighting that she and two other Sheriff candidates live in Broward and downplaying the value of a Trump nod. “One of my opponents has a lot to say about me on social media. He even goes so far as to mock President Trump’s endorsement of me. But let’s be honest,” she said. “We all know the only reason he’s mocking the endorsement is that he wasn’t qualified enough to receive it.” Cordero-Stutz said that while she spent decades working through the ranks of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Sanchez was building a reputation as a “career politician” and now hopes to “coast his way to victory.”

“Palm Beach County Democratic Chair quits, cites ‘cancerous element’ out to ‘destroy the party from within’” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Koch resigned as Chair of the Palm Beach County Democratic Party, less than six weeks after she survived an effort by the state Democratic Party to oust her. The continued turmoil in the county party — with just six months left until the November elections — complicates the challenges faced by local and state Democrats as they attempt to recover from the political drubbing they took in 2022. Koch has been the subject of withering criticism from a faction of the county Democratic Party organization almost from the moment she was elected to the position. The infighting led to the unsuccessful effort by state Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried to remove her and ultimately led to her resignation.

“‘Now the real work begins’: Bryan Morera elected to Miami Lakes Council” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Morera is heading to the Miami Lakes Town Council after winning a runoff race Tuesday night. With all seven of the town’s precincts reporting at 7:33 p.m., Morera had 56.5% of the vote to defeat former Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Town Manager Esther Colon in a technically nonpartisan contest for Seat 6 on the Council. About 10% of the town’s 20,045 voters — 2,077 people — cast ballots in the runoff. Morera told Florida Politics the win felt “very rewarding.” “I’m incredibly proud of the whole team, my family, my friends, and everyone who contributed, whether it was money, time, support, or whatever,” he said. “Now the real work begins.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Linda Stewart files to run for Orange County Commissioner” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Stewart, a state Senator and fixture in Orange County Democratic politics for two decades, is taking on an incumbent for a seat on the Board of County Commissioners. She filed paperwork to run against Mayra Uribe, who is seeking a second and final term on the Board. Residents Delila Smalley and Gus Martinez also intend to seek the District 3 post. Stewart can’t run for re-election in the Senate because of term limits and is seeking a return to the office where she got her start in elected politics. She was first elected to the County Commission in 2002, serving two terms.

“Ex-Orange County official settles discrimination lawsuit with Department of Health” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Department of Health (DOH) has settled a federal lawsuit with the ex-Orange County deputy health director who sued in 2022 and accused her boss of discrimination. Nasseam James accused Raul Pino, then the state’s chief health officer in Orange County, of discriminating against her because she was a Black woman, her lawsuit said. The state denies any wrongdoing and will pay $35,757 for compensatory damages and back pay to James as well as $29,241 to her attorneys.

“Norovirus stomach bug spreads in Central Florida” via Caroline Catherman of the Orlando Sentinel — Norovirus, a highly contagious stomach bug known for spreading on cruise ships, appears to be spiking on dry land in Central Florida. The virus usually increases during winter and dies down around this time along with a host of other infectious diseases, but this year it looks to be sticking around, said Dr. Timothy Hendrix, medical director of AdventHealth Centra Care, the region’s largest network of urgent care centers. “Usually, we’ll see some decline in the numbers of people coming in with these intestinal infections as we get into the Spring,” Hendrix said. “But it’s sustaining this year.” Hendrix said Centra Care does not test for the virus specifically but saw a 25% increase this April in symptoms of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea compared with the same time last year. Data from the CDC‘s NoroSTAT surveillance program shows norovirus outbreaks peaked nationwide in February but have been heading down since then. However, Florida data is not included in that tally.

“Former Lake Alfred Commissioner faces another 2,896 child-porn charges” via Sara-Megan Walsh of The Lakeland Ledger — A former Lake Alfred Commissioner has had an additional 2,896 enhanced felony charges of possessing child pornography filed against him. Charles Lake, 90, of Lake Alfred, was arrested on April 18 by Polk deputies after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the downloading of explicit images was traced to his individual internet service provider address. Lake is facing a total of 3,196 enhanced second-degree felony charges with these latest additions. He resigned from the city office representing Seat 2 on Lake Alfred’s Commission on April 23. His term was set to expire in April 2027. “Charles Lake is a public official with a dark, twisted involvement with the exploitative child pornography trade,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. “In the past, he has done photography for the city and local schools and has assisted people with their computers.”

“How big is tourism to Brevard County? $4.6 billion in economic impact, 38,000 jobs” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — A new study indicates that tourism pumps about $4.6 billion a year into the Space Coast’s economy through such things as visitor spending and tourism industry employee wages. Space Coast Office of Tourism Executive Director Peter Cranis said it’s a big jump from pre-COVID-19 numbers and reflects the strength of the industry. The numbers also reflect increased prices for such things as lodging and restaurant meals since then. The data comes from a survey of about 2,500 visitors to Brevard County, which is the most comprehensive survey of its kind in recent years, Cranis said. Visitor spending was $2.95 billion in 2023, with overnight visitors accounting for nearly 3 million nights of rentals at hotels, motels, vacation rentals, and other accommodations. On average, each travel party spends $2,762, which is $197 per person per day, or $891 per person per trip.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa fire union head gets inspector’s salary, performs few inspections” via Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times — Tampa has seven sworn city fire inspectors tasked with monitoring commercial buildings for hazards and enforcing code so residents can live and work in safety. Most members of that team — called the Existing Inspections Division — inspected hundreds of locations last year: schools, hospitals, high-rises and more. One inspected more than a thousand. However, one staff member conducted just 31 inspections in 2023.

“Tampa Bay’s proposed Regional Transportation Board may exclude transit agencies” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Times — The Hillsborough County Transportation Planning Organization has recommended that transit agencies hold non-voting roles on Tampa Bay’s future Regional Transportation Board. Apportionment discussions regarding the planned three-county organization are in the early stages, but Hillsborough leaders wanted to make a recommendation ahead of a discussion next month with Pinellas and Pasco leaders. The only dissenting vote on Tuesday was Tampa City Council member Lynn Hurtak, who said the move would signify that transit isn’t a priority. The three transit agencies serving Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties have voting representation on their counties’ Metropolitan Planning Organization Boards. Merging the MPOs, which will take years, is seen by some as a way to secure more funding for important projects — but that isn’t guaranteed.

“St. Pete seeks developer for affordable housing on SPC property” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Times — St. Petersburg is searching for a developer to build affordable townhomes on a property owned by St. Petersburg College. The city released a request for proposals on April 18 for the 5.23-acre site at 7045 Burlington Ave. N. Responses are due by 10 a.m. on June 1, and the selected proposal will need Council approval. The city is expected to close on the property on May 10. According to the RFP, the site is valued at $4.82 million.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Activists protest war in Gaza outside Harris visit to Jacksonville” via Rich Donnelly of First Coast News — While a large crowd was gathered inside of the Prime Osborn Convention Center to hear Vice President Harris, there were multiple protests outside of the building. People began arriving at the Prime Osborn Convention Center more than two hours before Harris took the stage. The amount of police and security personnel seemed to outnumber the number of protesters outside of the convention center. However, the largest group trying to get their message heard was not directly related to Florida’s law about abortion. The loudest voices were from a group criticizing the Vice President for America’s financial support of Israel and the continuation of what they call a genocide.

—”Jacksonville Mayor reacts to Florida’s six-week abortion ban” via CNN

“Supporters of Florida’s six-week abortion ban rally outside Jacksonville Planned Parenthood” via Alexus Cleavenger of Action News Jax — Local students and others rallied outside Planned Parenthood in San Jose, to show their support for Florida’s 6-week abortion ban that took effect Wednesday. “I think it is just pretty clear that at very least once a heartbeat stops, it shouldn’t be ended,” said Grace Sandusky, a local mom. Pro-life supporters like Grace echo the message, “Let their hearts beat.” More than a dozen people with Students for Life of America rallied in response to Harris’ visit.

“Corey Simon slams DEP plan to allow oil drilling near Apalachicola River” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics ­— Sen. Simon, a Tallahassee Republican, is criticizing a decision by the Department of Environmental Protection to move ahead with a permit for oil drilling near the Apalachicola River. “It is unconscionable that efforts to drill for oil are happening at the same time that we are fighting for the revitalization of the Apalachicola Bay,” Simon said in a prepared statement. “The $25 million we’re trying to fund would allow DEP to enter into financial assistance agreements with the City of Apalachicola to implement projects that improve surface water and groundwater quality within the Apalachicola Bay Area of Critical State Concern, important legislation that I FOUGHT FOR AND PASSED. We cannot allow the actions of one irresponsible body to impact the limited precious natural resources that belong to the entire region.”

“JSO correctional officer, city employee charged with bringing drugs into Duval County jail” via Nicole Manna of The Tributary — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested its own correctional officer and 16 other people and charged them with bringing drugs into the Duval County jail. Correctional Officer Kobe Collett resigned after he was arrested. He had been with the department for more than two years. Collett was charged with money laundering, unlawful compensation for official behavior, introducing or possessing contraband in a county detention facility and three counts of criminal conspiracy, all of which are felonies. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced the arrest on Tuesday afternoon at a news conference that The Tributary was not invited to.

“Government financial watchdog gives Jacksonville D grade; questions if city can afford new stadium” via Ben Becker of Action News Jax — Action News Jax Investigates is looking into whether the City of Jacksonville can afford a new stadium following a new report by a nonprofit government financial watchdog that says the city is spending tomorrow’s money today in an unsustainable fashion. “How grim is the Jacksonville financial picture right now?” Action News Jax’s Ben Becker asked Shelia Weinberg, the CEO of Truth in Accounting. “It’s not a beautiful picture at this point in time,” said Weinberg. A new report by Truth in Accounting on the financial condition of America’s 75 largest cities concluded that 53 cities did not have enough money to pay their bills, including Jacksonville, ranked 65th, receiving a D grade.

“UNF closes diversity office, four centers in compliance with state law” via First Coast News — The University of North Florida shut down its Office of Diversity and Inclusion on Wednesday in compliance with state regulations as the Spring semester comes to a close. The closures are to comply with a state regulation banning public colleges from using federal funds for diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Florida Senate Bill 266 limits state and federal funds from promoting, supporting, or maintaining any programs or campus activities that advocate for DEI or engagement in political or social activism. A UNF spokesperson confirmed to First Coast News that its Intercultural Center, Interfaith Center, LGBTQ Center, Women’s Center and Office of Diversity and Inclusion were now officially closed. The spokesperson said despite closures, none of the people working at the closed offices lost employment at the university.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“‘Suppressing’: Naples man among nine arrested during UF pro-Palestine protest” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Naples Daily News — A Naples man among nine protesters arrested by law enforcement as a pro-Palestinian demonstration continued at the University of Florida says the institution suppressed students’ First Amendment rights. Parker Stanley Hovis, a computer science major, faces trespassing charges. Court records did not say when he’d go before a judge. “Whenever we allow any group of people to be subjected to injustice, whether in our local Gainesville community or beyond, we are all at risk of experiencing that injustice ourselves,” Hovis wrote. “UF officials’ primary concern has been suppressing students and community members” exercising their First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and expression.

“State lawmakers want to hear your opinion on voting in Lee County” via Claire Gault of WINK — State lawmakers want to know if you like the way you vote in Lee County. Right now, everyone votes for or against all five of the Lee County Commissioners, but they’re talking about changing the system so that each Commissioner represents a specific part of the county. Commissioners said Lehigh is an area that could use more attention and believe single-member districts could help. Those state lawmakers who are holding town halls want to see if people agree. It’s difficult to make sure all the growing areas get the attention they deserve.

“Nearly 70 years old, DeSoto Bridge in Manatee County slated for replacement in new plans” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Florida Department of Transportation has unveiled final details to replace the DeSoto Bridge across the Manatee River. FDOT officials met with members of the community on Tuesday evening to present plans for the replacement of the aging 1.3-mile DeSoto Bridge, which was built in 1957. The department’s preferred option features four 12-foot travel lanes with a concrete barrier separating northbound and southbound lanes. It also includes 10-foot inside shoulders and 12-foot outside shoulders to give vehicles space to pull over if necessary, and a 12-foot shared-use path for cyclists and pedestrians.

“As Southwest Florida’s population grows, farmland is at risk” via Evan Dean of NBC 2 — In Southwest Florida, one of the fastest growing areas is along Corkscrew Road, where old farmland is being developed to build new neighborhoods. About 45 minutes southeast of there, Wade Purvis works the land that hasn’t been built on yet. He and his family have farmed for decades. “Florida has made a huge change, and there’s no going back now,” Purvis said. “The Florida that I knew is already gone.” Purvis works a few thousand acres of land around Immokalee. It used to be more. He leases most of the land from those who own it and has watched it transform over time. “It’s been a few years since I didn’t lose a piece every year to development,” Purvis explained. “I’ve got a 600-acre piece right down the road here that I’m losing this year.”

— TOP OPINION —

“A tale of three universities” via The Wall Street Journal editorial board — On Monday Northwestern University said it reached an “agreement” with the leaders of its anti-Israel encampment, which has sprawled across the campus lawn and onto Sheridan Road. In exchange for removing the tents, Northwestern will fund two visiting Palestinian faculty members for at least two years, scholarships for five Palestinian undergraduates and a safe space for Middle Eastern and North African Muslim students.

That’s not negotiation; it’s successful blackmail. Students for Justice in Palestine will encourage more of the same from protesters on other campuses if university leaders won’t enforce their own rules.

The University of Florida took a different approach. In a statement Monday evening, the school said protesters who engaged in prohibited activities would face a trespassing order and an “interim” suspension from the university. “This is not complicated,” a spokesperson said. “The University of Florida is not a day care, and we do not treat protesters like children — they knew the rules, they broke the rules, and they’ll face the consequences.”

That’s appropriate, and it’s also a life lesson. Florida’s message shows respect for a liberal education environment and students who attend college to learn something. Appeasement does the opposite.

At Columbia, meanwhile, President Minouche Shafik tried to negotiate with protesters to coax them to dismantle their Little Gaza, but students escalated instead. On Monday night protesters rewarded her forbearance by breaking a window, taking over Hamilton Hall, and hanging an “Intifada” banner.

A spokesperson said Tuesday that Columbia will begin expelling students who didn’t leave Hamilton Hall, and it’s about time if the school really means it. Suspension isn’t enough for students who harass others, break rules, or disrupt study on campus. Maybe Columbia can invite someone from Florida to show them how it’s done.

— OPINIONS —

“I thought the Bragg case against Trump was a legal embarrassment. Now I think it’s a historic mistake.” via Jed Handelsman Shugerman for The New York Times — After listening to Monday’s opening statement by prosecutors, I still think the district attorney has made a historic mistake. Their vague allegation about “a criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 Presidential Election” has me more concerned than ever about their unprecedented use of state law and their persistent avoidance of specifying an election crime or a valid theory of fraud. As a reality check: It is legal for a candidate to pay for a nondisclosure agreement. Hush money is unseemly, but it is legal. The election law scholar Richard Hasen rightly observed, “Calling it election interference actually cheapens the term and undermines the deadly serious charges in the real election interference cases.”

“DeSantis kisses Trump’s ring, and it might pay off” via the Miami Herald editorial board — DeSantis has officially joined the ranks of Republicans who have bent their knee to the leader of the Republican Party who demands nothing less than blind loyalty. DeSantis endorsed Trump when he dropped out of the presidential race after the Iowa caucuses but hasn’t been seen campaigning for his one-time ally. The Governor must recognize that to run for President again in 2028 and remain relevant, he cannot afford to alienate the former President. Politics isn’t a game of consistency. If anything, it’s calculation and opportunism that wins in the end, no matter party affiliation — and Trump commands voters other Republicans also need to win elections. DeSantis was clearly aware of that even as he challenged Trump in the Primary.

“Trump back on the trail” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Back on the stump for the first time since his trial began, Trump gave one of the more disciplined, forward-looking speeches he has given in a long time. Here are the basics of the race that Trump needed to communicate: Many voters have a positive opinion of Trump’s time in office and a negative opinion of Biden’s. They are particularly negative about Biden’s handling of the economy and, most especially, of inflation. So, an effective speech would read something like this: economy, economy, economy, inflation, inflation, inflation, Biden, Biden, Biden. And that was basically how Trump crafted the Waukesha speech. He talked about stagflation, tax increases, the specific effects of inflation, going through the percentage increases in the prices of chicken, baby food, eggs, gas, airfares, and home mortgages, all with 73% of the nation living paycheck to paycheck.

“Disney World to host exhibit of George W. Bush paintings” via Judy Kurtz of The Hill — Bush’s paintings are going to Disney World. EPCOT, one of the theme parks at Disney’s resort in Orlando announced Wednesday that it will soon be home to a special exhibit of Bush’s artwork. “Portraits of Courage: A Commander’s Tribute to America’s Warriors” will feature more than 60 paintings from Bush of “service members and veterans who have served our nation with honor since 9/11, and whom the President has come to know personally since leaving office.” The exhibit from the George W. Bush Institute will be on display for a year inside EPCOT’s American Adventure Pavilion beginning June 9. Each piece of art will be accompanied by a story penned by Bush about the veteran depicted. The exhibit will also highlight resources to support those serving in the military since Sept. 11, 2001.

