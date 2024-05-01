May 1, 2024
Marco Rubio backs Mike Haridopolos for Congress

Jacob Ogles
May 1, 2024

hairidopolous rubio
Florida's senior Senator served in the Florida Legislature with the Indian Harbour Beach Republican.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is endorsing former Florida Senate President Mike Haridopolos’ bid for Congress.

Rubio, a former Florida House Speaker, praised the Indian Harbour Beach Republican’s record in Tallahassee.

“I served with Mike Haridopolos in the Legislature and have always known him to be a principled conservative,” Rubio said. “I fully endorse Mike for Congress. The voters of District 8 can trust that Mike is a proven conservative leader with a record of getting results for Floridians. I have no doubt he will bring that same commitment and leadership to Congress.”

Haridopolos welcomed the support from Florida’s senior Senator.

“I am deeply grateful to have Senator Rubio’s trust and support,” he said. “I look forward to working together with Senator Rubio once more to get real results for Floridians and for our country. In Congress, I will fight to stop illegal immigration, secure American energy independence, put an end to inflation, and renew the American Dream.”

Shortly before the qualification deadline for the Florida ballot, Haridopolos filed to run in Florida’s 8th Congressional District. U.S. Rep. Bill Posey, a Rockledge Republican, shortly afterward announced his retirement and endorsed Haridopolos.

The timing effectively stopped any other major candidates from qualifying for the seat, though Haridopolos will face opponents in the GOP Primary and general election. He faces Joe Babits and John Hearton in an Aug. 20 Republican Primary. Democrats Sandy Kennedy and Daniel McDow will face off the same day in a Democratic Primary, with winners of both contests advancing to a General Election.

Since then, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who is up for re-election this year, also endorsed Haridopolos, as has Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Haridopolos also picked up support from state Senate candidate Randy Fine, who has considered a run for Congress in the community himself.

Rubio just ran for re-election in 2022 and won a third term in the Senate by a landslide. In CD 8, Rubio won nearly 63% of the vote to Democrat Val Demings’ 36%.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

