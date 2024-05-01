Debbie Mayfield touts Donald Trump backing in HD 32 race

State Sen. Debbie Mayfield, a Melbourne Republican, just received a big boost in her bid to head to the Florida House. Former President Donald Trump is endorsing her campaign for House District 32.

“Debbie Mayfield is a Conservative Warrior for Florida House, District 32!” he posted on his social media website, Truth Social.

“She is fighting hard to secure our Border, grow the Economy, support our Military/Vets, protect Parental Rights, and defend our always under siege Second Amendment. Debbie never wavers in her commitment to keep Floridians free, and Make America Great Again. Debbie has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Mayfield, 67, is term-limited in the Senate. She previously served in the House, representing an Indian River County district from 2008-2016, and is now seeking to win a Brevard County seat currently held by state Rep. Thad Altman, an Indialantic Republican, who is term-limited.

“President Trump has been relentless in his pursuit to Make America Great Again and I am incredibly honored to have his endorsement in this fight,” Mayfield said in a prepared statement.

“I am tremendously proud of the work we’ve done to protect parental rights, to preserve our precious natural resources and to stand up for the rights that have continued to make the Free State of Florida the envy of the nation. Florida truly has become the firewall for extremist policies that are destroying security at the Southern border, driving inflation through the roof and stifling opportunity for hard working families.”

Mayfield was one of 14 Republican state lawmakers who endorsed Trump when he was competing with Gov. Ron DeSantis for the GOP presidential nomination.

In running for HD 32 she’ll take on Dave Weldon, 70, a former U.S. Congressman from Brevard who served from 1995-2009. Weldon left Congress and endorsed his eventual successor, U.S. Rep. Bill Posey. Last week, Posey announced he wasn’t running for re-election and endorsed Mike Haridopolos, a former state Senate President.