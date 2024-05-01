May 1, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Debbie Mayfield touts Donald Trump backing in HD 32 race
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/4/23-Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R-Indialantic, speaks during the Agriculture Committee, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Gray RohrerMay 1, 20243min1

Related Articles

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Democrats slam state’s 6-week abortion ban going into effect

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Eight former Senate Presidents endorse Don Gaetz for SD 1

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Marco Rubio backs Mike Haridopolos for Congress

FLAPOL010423CH020
'Debbie has my Complete and Total Endorsement!'

State Sen. Debbie Mayfield, a Melbourne Republican, just received a big boost in her bid to head to the Florida House. Former President Donald Trump is endorsing her campaign for House District 32.

“Debbie Mayfield is a Conservative Warrior for Florida House, District 32!” he posted on his social media website, Truth Social.

“She is fighting hard to secure our Border, grow the Economy, support our Military/Vets, protect Parental Rights, and defend our always under siege Second Amendment. Debbie never wavers in her commitment to keep Floridians free, and Make America Great Again. Debbie has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Mayfield, 67, is term-limited in the Senate. She previously served in the House, representing an Indian River County district from 2008-2016, and is now seeking to win a Brevard County seat currently held by state Rep. Thad Altman, an Indialantic Republican, who is term-limited.

“President Trump has been relentless in his pursuit to Make America Great Again and I am incredibly honored to have his endorsement in this fight,” Mayfield said in a prepared statement.

“I am tremendously proud of the work we’ve done to protect parental rights, to preserve our precious natural resources and to stand up for the rights that have continued to make the Free State of Florida the envy of the nation. Florida truly has become the firewall for extremist policies that are destroying security at the Southern border, driving inflation through the roof and stifling opportunity for hard working families.”

Mayfield was one of 14 Republican state lawmakers who endorsed Trump when he was competing with Gov. Ron DeSantis for the GOP presidential nomination.

In running for HD 32 she’ll take on Dave Weldon, 70, a former U.S. Congressman from Brevard who served from 1995-2009. Weldon left Congress and endorsed his eventual successor, U.S. Rep. Bill Posey. Last week, Posey announced he wasn’t running for re-election and endorsed Mike Haridopolos, a former state Senate President.

Post Views: 0

Gray Rohrer

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousEight former Senate Presidents endorse Don Gaetz for SD 1

nextDemocrats slam state's 6-week abortion ban going into effect

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    May 1, 2024 at 1:54 pm

    A nutty Moms for Liberty is going to lead the state House? Egad. Are we talking about the kitchen in the Governor’s Dwarf House? Because that’s where the MFLs think women should be, in the kitchen, baking me a pie.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
[gravityform id=”13″ title=”false” description=”false” ajax=”true”]
Categories