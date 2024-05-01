Democrats slam state’s 6-week abortion ban going into effect

Florida’s six-week abortion ban went into effect Wednesday, drawing a loud outcry from Democrats and advocates who vowed to keep fighting for abortion rights.

President Joe Biden, members of Florida’s congressional delegation and multiple state leaders issued statements. The issue is heading to the ballot in November, as Floridians will decide whether to limit government intervention on abortion via Amendment 4.

“Today, the sun rose over a different Florida, one where we have fewer rights than yesterday,” Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said. “The Sunshine State has become the land of government interference, with Tallahassee politicians deciding what’s best for pregnant women and girls.”

Democrats called it a total ban since most women do not know they are pregnant at six weeks.

“This legislation imposes one of the most stringent abortion regulations in the United States,” said state Sen. Tracie Davis, a Democrat from Jacksonville.

Anna Hochkammer, Executive Director of Florida Women’s Freedom Coalition, said the new law puts women’s health in danger.

“Make no mistake: Florida’s near total abortion ban will endanger the lives of women and girls across the state and will prevent medical providers from being able to treat potentially life-threatening pregnancy complications,” she said.

A group of U.S. Representatives from Florida slammed the state’s new law as “draconian,” “outrageous” and an attack against reproductive rights.

“Rather than progressing as a society, Florida’s suffocating law sets us back as a state. The decision to seek an abortion is a personal decision that should remain private, not be put in the hands of politicians,” said the statement from U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Lois Frankel, Maxwell Frost, Jared Moskowitz, Darren Soto, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Frederica Wilson.

On MSNBC’s Morning Joe, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren blamed Donald Trump when the topic of Florida’s abortion ban came up on the show.

“Donald Trump is the one who is responsible for getting rid of Roe versus Wade and all of the calamitous effects from that,” Warren said. “Joe Biden is the one who will lead us to make Roe versus Wade law of the land again, so that women will be protected.”