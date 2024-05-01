Joe Biden, Kamala Harris blame Florida abortion ‘nightmare’ on Donald Trump

The President and Vice President are respectively responding and preparing a response later today to Florida’s Heartbeat Protection Act, which bans abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy in most cases.

In a statement Wednesday morning and a speech to follow, the re-election campaign connects Florida’s strict law to the most recent former President.

“Today, an extreme abortion ban takes effect in Florida, banning reproductive health care before many women even know they are pregnant. There is one person responsible for this nightmare: Donald Trump,” said Joe Biden.

“Trump brags about overturning Roe v. Wade, making extreme bans like Florida’s possible, saying his plan is working ‘brilliantly.’ He thinks it’s brilliant that more than four million women in Florida, and more than one in three women in America, can’t get access to the care they need. Now, he wants to go even further, making it clear he would sign a national abortion ban if elected. Just yesterday, he once again endorsed punishing women for getting the care they need,” Biden continues.

“Trump is worried the voters will hold him accountable for the cruelty and chaos he created. He’s right. Trump ripped away the rights and freedom of women in America. This November, voters are going to teach him a valuable lesson: Don’t mess with the women of America.”

Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, will be speaking on the topic of reproductive rights in Jacksonville at the Prime Osborn Convention Center, noting that in Florida, “at the stroke of midnight, another Trump Abortion Ban went into effect.”

“Florida, the contrast could not be clearer: under Donald Trump, it would be fair game for women to be monitored and punished by the government,” Harris is expected to say, per guidance from the re-election campaign.

Much of the Vice President’s remarks will focus on the GOP position being heedless toward women’s health concerns, including this biting line.

“This ban applies to many women before they even know they are pregnant – which tells us the extremists who wrote this ban don’t even know how a woman’s body works. Or they just don’t care.”

Harris is also expected to respond to former President Trump’s recent disclosure to TIME magazine that he would be comfortable with monitoring women’s pregnancies and his indifference toward federal legislation because the issue is with “the states” now.