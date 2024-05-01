Nikki Fried says it’s no accident Kamala Harris keeps coming back to Jacksonville

Florida Democrats are buzzing over Vice President Kamala Harris’ latest speech in the Sunshine State.

Harris will speak Wednesday at Jacksonville’s Prime Osborn Center near Downtown, and will address an issue Democrats are betting heavily on: reproductive rights, and recent restrictions imposed by the Gov. Ron DeSantis administration and GOP-controlled Legislature.

“The event will take place on the day the state is set to implement an abortion ban even more extreme than the one currently in effect,” the Joe Biden campaign says, referring to the state’s Heartbeat Protection Act, which restricts termination of pregnancy after the sixth week of pregnancy except in cases of rape, incest or danger to the mother. That replaced the ban on the procedure after the 15th week of pregnancy as of Wednesday.

Harris, who has been in Jacksonville before to liken the way the DeSantis administration allegedly marshaled Black history to “powerful forces” to “distort history,” including to “minimize or even deny the Holocaust,” continues to make her play in the Northeast Florida city. In an interview with Florida Politics, Fried offered her take on why the Vice President is returning.

“I think that everybody understands how diverse Duval is, that there is a convergence of different types of people, opinions and, you know, of course, flipping the (Mayor’s Office) last year really shows how much Duval is in play for the Presidential race and for the rest of our election cycle,” Fried noted, adding that Democrats carried the county in statewide races in 2018, and Biden won it in 2020.

“They want to make sure that it stays in the blue column for this election in ’24,” she added.

In the context of having flipped the top job in the city back in May 2023, Fried described what Donna Deegan’s election showed.

“She is doing the work on the ground to show what it means after a Democrat gets elected into office. She’s bringing people together. She is making progress on all of her campaign promises. And she really is showing how to listen to the people and make sure that the issues are in the forefront of the people’s minds,” Fried said, noting that Deegan’s example shows that voters “can have good things when (they) elect Democrats.”

Harris’ critics have had their say also, including Gov. DeSantis, who on Tuesday mocked opposition efforts in a state that has nearly a million more Republicans than Democrats at this point (a phenomenon Democrats attribute to making their voters inactive).

“I welcome Biden-Harris to spend a lot of money in Florida. Light up the airwaves. Do it; light it on fire. We are fine with you doing that here. But I can confidently predict that you’ll see Republican victories not just at the top of the ticket, but up and down the ballot,” DeSantis said.

Fried’s take diverges, as one would expect. She said DeSantis “should maybe look at his mentor’s comments before he was in court today very clearly saying that Florida is in play,” referring to remarks Donald Trump made to reporters in New York. She hypothesized about why the state is winnable for Democrats.

“It’s in play because we are building a broad coalition talking about issues that transcend partisan politics and it’s not just abortion. It is the affordability of the state,” Fried said.

“The fact is that our inflation rate is the No. 1 in the nation. Our property insurance is in a dire crisis because of the Republicans and Ron DeSantis. Our access to health care is more expensive than a majority of the country and we have Republicans who refuse to expand Medicaid and Rick Scott, who wants to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and sunset Medicare and Social Security,” Fried said.

“All of those issues are on the ballot this year and are why Florida is competitive, and the Republicans have been spending the last few years under Ron DeSantis creating voter suppression, kicking people off the rolls, been having more and more Democrats go on the inactive list because of the laws that they pass,” Fried said, before noting that independent voters are “breaking for Democrats” in Deegan’s local races as well as in special elections in House Districts 35 and 118 more recently.

Additionally, Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power suggested that Harris’ visit is a distraction from tasks the Biden administration has neglected. He blames “Bidenomics” for the high cost of living, and takes Harris to task for ” the open border lawlessness of the Biden Bloodbath.”

“Just north of Jacksonville, in Georgia, the family of Laken Riley has to live with these tragic failures. Maybe while on the ground, Vice President Harris can drive north a bit and ask Laken’s family to forgive the deadly mistake she and Biden have made,” Power snarked.

Fried framed Power’s attack as a distraction from the real issues this campaign cycle, one replete with the “MAGA extremism” she believes characterizes the opposition party.

“That’s all the Republicans do. They distract from the actual everyday issues that are relevant to the people of the state,” Fried said.

“We have the largest teacher shortage in the nation. We have teachers that refuse to go into the classroom. We have the highest ACA enrollment in the country because we refuse to expand Medicaid. We have the highest property insurance costs in the entire country,” Fried said. “That lies solely on the Republican Party.”

“You’re seeing it in every part of our economy that people are hurting because of the Republican leadership in the state. And that is why Florida will continue to be in play. It will continue to be a battleground and we will be holding them all accountable in November,” Fried vowed.