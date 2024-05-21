May 21, 2024
Bobby Payne backs Sam Greco for HD 19

Staff ReportsMay 21, 20243min1

greco copy
'He understands the needs of Northeast Florida and has the experience and vision to fight for our future.'

Rep. Bobby Payne is throwing his support behind Sam Greco in the race for House District 19.

“I am proud to endorse Sam Greco for HD 19,” Payne said in a news release.

“Sam’s commitment to our community, his strong conservative values, and his unwavering dedication to public service make him the ideal candidate to represent Flagler and St. Johns Counties. He understands the needs of Northeast Florida and has the experience and vision to fight for our future. I have no doubt that Sam will be a steadfast advocate for the people of his district, and I encourage everyone to support his campaign.”

Greco said, “Representative Bobby Payne’s support means a great deal to me and to our campaign, and I am extremely grateful for his endorsement. I share Rep. Payne’s commitment to conservative values, and I’m honored by the trust and confidence Rep. Payne has placed in me.”

Payne’s endorsement comes shortly after House Speaker Paul Renner — who currently represents HD 19 and is term limited — announced he was backing Greco as his preferred successor.

Greco, a Navy JAG Officer, is one of four Republicans running for the seat, which covers Flagler County and part of St. Johns County. He faces Darryl BoyerMatthew Nellans and James St. George in the Primary. Democrat Thomas Morley is also running, but HD 19 is reliably Republican.

So far, St. George leads the money race with $390,000 raised, though $250,000 of that total came from his own bank account. Greco did show fundraising chops in his first report, which listed $108,000 received — including $20,000 in candidate loans — between Feb. 22 and the end of the reporting period on March 31.

Staff Reports

One comment

  • rick whitaker

    May 21, 2024 at 1:55 pm

    when greco was described as having “strong conservative values”, you lost me. those are maga cult buzz words. vote for thomas morley instead

    Reply

