Aaron Bean’s Primary opponent ends campaign

A Northeast Florida Republican may not have to worry about the August ballot after all.

U.S. Rep. Aaron Bean’s sole filed opponent, Robert Alvero of Orange Park, has withdrawn from his race to challenge the incumbent from Florida’s 4th Congressional District.

“After careful consideration and reflection, I have decided to withdraw from the race for Congress until 2026. While it was a difficult decision to make, I believe it is the right one for me at this time,” Alvero said.

“I have always been committed to serving our community and advocating for positive change, and I am confident that this decision will allow me to better dedicate my time and energy to other pressing matters. I believe that taking this step back will enable me to come back stronger and more prepared in the future.”

Alvero, a first-generation Cuban immigrant who came to the U.S. around 15 years ago, is a firefighter in Jacksonville and a member of the Florida State Guard. When he announced his decision to run last year, he expressed worries about a belief that “liberals” were creating in the U.S. a “replica of what happened in Cuba.”

Alvero opened his account in July 2023, but failed to file his Q2 report, which was due Oct. 15, so it is unclear how he fared on the fundraising front. He has a year-end report due January 31.

The district was drawn in 2022 to suit Republican interests, with Gov. Ron DeSantis phasing out the old minority-access district that included much of Jacksonville that elected Democrat Al Lawson to three terms. The district replaced other maps that elected Democrat Corrine Brown for 12 terms of her own.

Bean won his General Election in 2022 by more than 20 points in a district that includes Nassau, Clay and parts of Duval counties. He won a Primary by 42 points to be nominated, defeating nominal competition.