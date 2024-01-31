January 30, 2024
DeSantis approves $25M for Florida Jewish day school security
DeSantis green lights millions for improved security at Jewish schools to combat antisemitism.

Drew DixonJanuary 30, 20241min0

Ron DeSantis
DeSantis gives go ahead to funding designed to combat antisemitism at Florida Jewish day schools.

More than a hundred Jewish day schools across Florida will soon be getting some financial help for improving security measures on their campuses.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday he’s approved $25 million to increase security and safety precautions for the schools. There are 134 Jewish day schools in the Sunshine State that are slated to get their share of the funding.

The money is being allocated by the Florida Department of Education and was approved in the 2023 Special Legislative Session.

“During a time of increased antisemitism around the world, Florida will continue to protect the Jewish community,” DeSantis said in a prepared news release. “Today’s funding will give Florida’s Jewish Day Schools the tools they need to continue to keep their students safe.”

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

