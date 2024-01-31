DeSantis approves $25M for Florida Jewish day school security

More than a hundred Jewish day schools across Florida will soon be getting some financial help for improving security measures on their campuses.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday he’s approved $25 million to increase security and safety precautions for the schools. There are 134 Jewish day schools in the Sunshine State that are slated to get their share of the funding.

The money is being allocated by the Florida Department of Education and was approved in the 2023 Special Legislative Session.

“During a time of increased antisemitism around the world, Florida will continue to protect the Jewish community,” DeSantis said in a prepared news release. “Today’s funding will give Florida’s Jewish Day Schools the tools they need to continue to keep their students safe.”