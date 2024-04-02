James Reyes campaign for Miami-Dade Sheriff reports $400K haul in Q1

Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes’ campaign for Sheriff is reporting that it raised more than $400,000 in the first quarter of 2024.

Official campaign finance reports for Reyes and 16 other candidates vying to be the county’s first elected top cop since the 1960s are due April 15 in accordance with Florida’s recently changed campaign finance laws.

In a statement, Reyes said he has been “humbled and inspired” by the “tremendous amount of support” his campaign has received since he entered the race for Sheriff in late January.

“Over the last 25 years, I’ve led with a commitment to transparency and integrity while always prioritizing the safety of our residents and families,” he said Tuesday. “As our next Sheriff, I will continue to serve Miami-Dade with that same level of dedication and experience, delivering proven results to keep our community safe.”

Reyes spent most of his 23-year career in law enforcement with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, including stints as Executive Director and Director.

In December 2022, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava hired him to run the county’s Corrections and Rehabilitation Department. Under his leadership, the Department — long under federal scrutiny — was recognized to be under “substantial compliance” with the U.S. Department of Justice for the first time in more than a decade.

In November, Levine Cava promoted Reyes to the role of Public Safety Chief, a job in which he oversees the county’s Police, Fire Rescue and Corrections Departments. The move came fewer than two months after former Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, Levine Cava’s previously preferred Sheriff candidate, dropped out of the race after an attempted suicide.

Levine Cava has since endorsed Reyes.

Reyes is one of four Democratic candidates running for Sheriff. Others include Miami-Dade Police Major John Barrow, federal agent-turned-community activist Susan Khoury and retired Miami-Dade Lt. Rickey Mitchell.

Republican candidates include lawyer and former police officer Ignacio “Iggy” Alvarez; Miami-Dade Police Major Jose Aragu; Miami-Dade Police officer Jaspen Bishop; Miami-Dade Police Assistant Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz; Miami City Police officer Ruamen DelaRua; retired Miami-Dade Police reserve officer Alex Fornet; former Miami Police Department Hostage Negotiator Jeffrey Giordano; retired Miami-Dade Police Major Mario Knapp; Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Orlando “Orly” Lopez; Miami-Dade Police officer Rolando Riera; retired Miami-Dade Police sergeant and police union President John Rivera; retired Miami-Dade Police officer Ernie Rodriguez; and Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Sanchez.

The 2024 Primary Election is Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.