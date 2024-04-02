April 2, 2024
Lace up your shoes for SeaWorld’s new 5K

Gabrielle RussonApril 2, 20244min0

SeaWorld AP
Central Florida's running community is huge.

Attention runners and theme park fans: There is a new race in town.

SeaWorld Orlando is launching a new 5K this Spring centered around its food festival just in time for the company’s 60th anniversary celebration.

The Inaugural Seven Seas Food Festival 5K Fun Run is open to all ages and will take place before the theme park opens to the public on May 4.

“The Fun Run will wind its way through iconic attractions, including Sesame Street Land, Orca Stadium, Infinity Falls, Mako coaster, Shark Plaza, Dolphin Stadium, Key West, and Wild Arctic, offering an unforgettable journey for all,” the company said in a press release.

All participants will get a finisher’s medal and commemorative T-shirt. Race participants can purchase up to four discounted SeaWorld theme park tickets for $39.99 each and valid for May 4 only.

Along the course will be characters and entertainment and a kids fun run will also be held separately for children 7 years old and younger.

The 5K race entry ranges between $40 to $65, depending when entry is purchased and whether it’s for an adult, a child 12 and under or an annual pass holder.

The first 200 who sign up will receive a complimentary Seven Seas Food Festival 5-punch Food & Beverage lanyard, the company said. The food festival ends May 19.

The race offers awards to the top three female and male finishers.

Races at Orlando’s theme parks have become a huge event.

Many are drawn to runDisney races at Walt Disney World which have become some of the most popular races in the country. People wake up hours before the sun to race and get a Disney themed medal and pose with pictures of costumed characters along the course.

Orlando is also growing its reputation as a strong running community. The downtown held the U.S. Marathon Olympic Trials in February, as the fastest marathoners in the country sought for a chance to represent the United States in the Paris Olympics. Thousands of visitors and locals cheered on the runners during the 26.2-mile race.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

