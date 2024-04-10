Gov. DeSantis slams sociology degrees in latest student loan bailout bash

Gov. Ron DeSantis is sounding off about “sociology” degrees as bad value in his latest denunciation of President Joe Biden’s restructuring of student loan debt obligations.
“He doesn’t have the authority to do. It is to basically say, you know, ‘If you’re a truck driver, you didn’t go to college, you don’t have student debt. Sorry, you’re going to have to pony up to pay the student loans of somebody, you know, who maybe got a degree in sociology or something and is not gainfully employed and can’t afford the loans.’ That is not fair,” DeSantis said in St. Petersburg.
The Governor also denounced a more familiar fictional trope that he likes to invoke — so-called “zombie studies” — in his extended denunciation of the President’s purported lack of “constitutional authority” to “unilaterally cancel loans.”
According to ZipRecruiter, it is possible for Floridians to make a living wage of close to $50,000 per year with a sociology degree, though that number is roughly $20,000 below the national average, in yet another illustration of depressed wages in an increasingly expensive state.
DeSantis, who advanced a student loan proposal during his failed presidential campaign, hit familiar themes Wednesday, blaming “free money” from the federal student loan program for the “administrative bloat” at colleges.
He has eliminated some parts of that proposal from his remarks on the subject, including a suggestion that student loans should be dischargeable in bankruptcy proceedings as was the case before 2003, when then-U.S. Sen. Biden helped to foreclose that option for students struggling with high debt burdens and interest rates.
Unlike consumer debt, student loan borrowers have faced what amounts to a lifetime sentence with these burdens until recent reforms under Biden’s presidential administration, which continue to be fought by Republicans.
Among those Republicans fighting the Biden administration: Attorney General Ashley Moody, who joined the Missouri v. Biden lawsuit this week objecting to the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan, enacted by U.S. Department of Education rulemaking.
The SAVE plan “is the newest income-driven repayment (IDR) plan,” and it offers benefits for borrowers that include the elimination of “100% of remaining monthly interest for both subsidized and unsubsidized loans,” the Department notes.
These interest burdens can vary for borrowers based on when they happened to go to school, as that determines interest rates, with an arguably disproportionate burden on those who went to school before the low-interest rate period after the 2008 economic crash and before pandemic spending from Donald Trump and Biden.
“We will fight in court to make sure that hard-working Americans, who are struggling to buy groceries thanks to Biden, are not on the hook for other people’s debt,” the second-term Republican from Plant City pledged.
15 comments
Ocean Joe
April 10, 2024 at 11:54 am
But a history degree is OK.
LT
April 10, 2024 at 11:59 am
Wouldn’t his history degree be in the same school as sociology? AKA Arts and Sciences or Liberal Arts? I mean he’s sucking off the teat of the Florida taxpayer as governor. Gimme a break.
Impeach Biden
April 10, 2024 at 12:03 pm
Umm he went to Yale for undergrad and received a law degree at Harvard. He was also a commissioned officer I. The United States Navy. See the difference? If he has student debt, I bet it is paid off or he is paying it off.
LT
April 10, 2024 at 12:20 pm
Went back for a law degree, after he realized he couldn’t pay student loans being a history teacher. Joined the Navy when he realized the Navy would pay off his student loans. Uh huh. Some difference.
Impeach Biden
April 10, 2024 at 12:51 pm
How about this LT? If these crybaby kids want honest taxpayers to assume their student debt, how about we have them do some time in the military to work off that debt. There are no free rides.
Rick Whitaker
April 10, 2024 at 1:16 pm
IM,you do realize you are taking up for a crook and loser don’t you? desantis is a punk’s punk.
Rick Whitaker
April 10, 2024 at 12:14 pm
LT, desantis has chosen to throw rocks because he doesn’t have anything sensible to say.
Impeach Biden
April 10, 2024 at 12:48 pm
There is nothing sensible in your twisted world from left of Bernie Sanders political position to calling Reagan the worst President in your lifetime. I hope the state of Tennessee took your drivers license away because you aren’t fit to operate a vehicle.
Rick Whitaker
April 10, 2024 at 12:10 pm
IM, is that loud sound the sound of you kissing the ass of an elitist like desantis, what did you say, i can’t hear you, the ass smooching sound is too loud.
Impeach Biden
April 10, 2024 at 12:40 pm
No one is gonna kiss your angry, old, senile ass except Joe because he is as senile as you.
Rick Whitaker
April 10, 2024 at 1:18 pm
IM, yeah……………………….right???
ScienceBLVR
April 10, 2024 at 12:31 pm
I wonder where DeSantis thinks the 10k plus social workers(most common career for Soc majors) that work in his state get their degrees from? See below
According to Council on Social Work Education, there are about 27 accredited bachelor’s and master’s degree programs. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that Florida is the 5th–highest state in terms of the number of healthcare social workers employed in the state with 10,680 employed as of May 2022. Child, family, and school social workers earned an average annual wage of $49,910 in 2022 according to the bureau.
Bill Pollard
April 10, 2024 at 1:06 pm
Good point. We need people educated with a variety of degrees for a society to function properly. We also need people highly trained with skills that they can learn partly in classroom settings and partly on the job. All of this education and training is ever more costly. What we do not need are more people without education or skills who end up costing the taxpayers even more money by living on public expense.
TJC
April 10, 2024 at 1:14 pm
Who’s crying now? DeSantis is trying to appeal to Trump’s cherished “undereducated” by bashing college students and making them sound like they are taking money out of others’ pockets. Typical authoritarian trope, tell the people who feel unappreciated (it’s okay for Trump followers to have feelings, not anyone else, though) that they are indeed unappreciated and also being victimized by those with college degrees. Next he’ll be calling them parasites.
He’s running for the 2028 Trump-like ticket.
PeterH
April 10, 2024 at 1:22 pm
Understand that DeSantis’s statement is nothing more than a desperate attempt to remain relevant on the national stage. Fox and Republicans need a diversion from the Trump trials and the abortion political quagmire they’ve allowed to simmer to a boil.