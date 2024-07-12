8 more local leaders back ‘exceptional leader’ James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff

Miami-Dade Public Safety Chief James Reyes’ campaign for Sheriff added more people to his list of supporters this week, announcing eight more nods from elected city officials who want him as the county’s top cop.

Palmetto Bay Mayor Karyn Cunningham, Bay Harbor Islands Mayor Joshua Fuller, El Portal Mayor Omarr Nickerson, Opa-locka Mayor John Taylor, Pinecrest Council member Katie Abbott, North Miami Commissioner Daniela Jean, Aventura Commissioner Linda Marks and Bay Harbor Islands Council member Robert Yaffe are now all officially backing Reyes.

They join myriad other local leaders and organizations in and around Miami-Dade, including Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, who say they believe Reyes is the best choice among 15 Sheriff candidates.

“I proudly endorse Chief James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff because our Miami-Dade community deserves a Sheriff who puts the needs of our residents first, communicates and collaborates with our local law enforcement, and keeps us all safe,” Cunningham said in a statement.

“Chief Reyes is the candidate I trust to lead us through this historic transition to an independent Sheriff’s Office with the proven experience it takes to protect all of our residents and families.”

Fuller cited Reyes “steadfast leadership and deep-rooted commitment to public safety” as key to earning his support.

“As we elect our first Sheriff in Miami-Dade, I am confident that Chief Reyes will make us proud as he leads the transition and puts forward a collaborative approach that unites Miami-Dade County,” he said. “I am excited to endorse his campaign and look forward to campaigning alongside him this year.”

Abbott said whoever voters pick for Sheriff will face a tall task in transitioning the county Police Department to a Sheriff’s Office, and Reyes is equal to the challenge.

“Throughout his time in Miami-Dade,” she said, “he’s demonstrated all the qualities of an exceptional leader: the experience to manage a large operation, a willingness to engage his staff and other local leaders, and an unwavering commitment to the safety of our residents.”

Reyes, who filed to run in January, has worked in law enforcement for almost a quarter-century He spent more than 22 years with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, including four years as its Executive Director. In January 2023, Levine Cava hired him to run the county’s Corrections and Rehabilitation Department.

Late last year, Levine Cava promoted him to Public Safety Chief — a role in which he oversees the Police, Fire Rescue and Corrections Departments. The move came less than a month after Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez dropped out of the Sheriff’s race following a suicide attempt.

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when county voters eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the Department. Instead, the county Mayor serves as the de facto Sheriff and has since had an appointed Police Director or Chief of Public Safety who reports to them.

In 2018, 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring all 67 counties in Florida to have an elected Sheriff, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Clerk of Courts by early 2025.

Reyes is one of four Democrats running for Sheriff. His Primary opponents include Miami-Dade Police Maj. John Barrow, former federal agent Susan Khoury and retired Miami-Dade Police Lt. Rickey Mitchell.

Eleven Republicans are currently listed as running: Iggy Alvarez, Jose Aragu, Rosie Cordero-Stutz, Ruamen DelaRua, Alex Fornet, Jeffrey Giordano, Mario Knapp, Joe Martinez, John Rivera, Ernie Rodriguez and Joe Sanchez.

All are current or former law enforcement professionals.

The Primary is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.