Makenzi Mahler named Finance Coordinator at Florida Freedom Fund

Makenzi Mahler has come on board as the Finance Coordinator for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ newly launched political committee, the Florida Freedom Fund.

“Makenzi has built an incredible reputation in Florida supporting Republican leaders, and we have no doubt her superb work ethic and professionalism will help Team DeSantis continue our fight to keep Florida positioned as the best state in the union,” said James Uthmeier, DeSantis’ Chief of Staff.

The Florida Freedom Fund was launched in late May and will serve as opposition to the recreational marijuana and abortion rights ballot measures, which will appear on the general election ballot as Amendment 3 and Amendment 4, respectively. It will also work to defeat Democratic State Attorney candidates on the November ballot.

Mahler has been a member of Team DeSantis since before he took office and served as the Governor’s appointments director for the first two years of his first term.

She also has a deep résumé in political fundraising, serving as a Finance Assistant for the Republican Party of Florida’s House Majority fund, Finance Director for the Richard Corcoran-linked Watchdog PAC and later as Deputy Finance Director for DeSantis’ 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

At Florida Freedom Fund, Mahler will work alongside Samantha White, who served as Florida Finance Director for the Governor’s presidential campaign and who is spearheading efforts to raise funds for the DeSantis-backed federal super PAC, Restore Our Nation (RON) PAC, as well as the pro-Trump PAC, Right For America.

Since its launch, the Florida Freedom Fund has raised a little over $120,000, all of which remains on hand. The committees backing the amendments it aims to defeat — Smart & Safe Florida and Floridians Protecting Freedom — have each raised in the tens of millions.