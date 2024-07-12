Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.12.24

Good Friday morning.

Makenzi Mahler has joined Gov. Ron DeSantis’ newly launched political committee, Florida Freedom Fund, as finance coordinator.

“Makenzi has built an incredible reputation in Florida supporting Republican leaders, and we have no doubt her superb work ethic and professionalism will help Team DeSantis continue our fight to keep Florida positioned as the best state in the union,” said James Uthmeier, DeSantis’ Chief of Staff.

The Florida Freedom Fund was launched in late May and will serve as opposition to the recreational marijuana and abortion rights ballot measures, which will appear on the General Election ballot as Amendment 3 and Amendment 4, respectively. It will also work to defeat Democratic State Attorney candidates on the November ballot.

Mahler has been a member of Team DeSantis since before he took office and served as the Governor’s appointments director for the first two years of his first term.

She also has a deep résumé in political fundraising, serving as a finance assistant for the Republican Party of Florida’s House Majority fund, as Finance Director for the Richard Corcoran-linked Watchdog PAC, and later as Deputy Finance Director for DeSantis’ 2018 gubernatorial campaign.

At Florida Freedom Fund, Mahler will work alongside Samantha White, who served as Florida Finance Director for the Governor’s presidential campaign and is spearheading efforts to raise funds for the DeSantis-backed federal super PAC Restore Our Nation (RON) PAC and the pro-Donald Trump PAC Right For America.



University of Florida President Ben Sasse will keynote the upcoming Florida Technology & Innovation Solutions Summit, the Florida Chamber Foundation announced.

Sasse, named UF President last year, has vowed to continue the university’s prioritization of applied research, including cutting-edge technologies. UF research is at the forefront of several tech sectors and notably, earlier this decade, the university became home to one of the world’s fastest AI supercomputers.

The Florida Chamber Foundation said UF’s status as a national leader in utilizing AI and other emerging technologies to enhance “the future of Florida and the world” makes Sasse “the right fit” to inspire future-focused conversation at the Summit.

In his keynote address, Sasse will dive deep into the economic and operational impacts of tech and innovation and how strategic investments are needed to drive the future of Florida’s businesses, workforce, and economy.

The Florida Technology & Innovation Solutions Summit will be held Aug. 22 in Orlando. The agenda also includes discussions led by Florida Technology Council CEO James Taylor and Northwest Florida State College Vice President Henry Mack, with further speakers and panelists expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Registration is open on the Florida Chamber Foundation website.

—TOP STORY —

“Groups end federal legal challenge to Ron DeSantis-backed congressional map” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — A coalition of voting rights and civil rights groups that challenged DeSantis’ congressional map is ending its legal fight.

After losing during the first round in federal court, the groups announced Thursday that they would not appeal that ruling to the Supreme Court. The lower court rebuffed arguments that the map — which dismantled the North Florida seat held by a Black Democrat — was discriminatory and unconstitutional.

The decision hands another victory to DeSantis, who muscled a map through the Florida Legislature that led to Republicans picking up four seats in the state and, with it, helping flip control of the House to the GOP.

“The impermissible racial motives outlined in this case are unacceptable, but the court chose not to act,” said Amy Keith, Common Cause Florida executive director. “Although we are disappointed, this decision doesn’t change our fight for the next four months. … We know Floridians are angry about this decision, and we hope they will join us in channeling that powerful energy into making sure that every Black Florida voter who wants to be heard is heard at the ballot box in 2024.”

“Make no mistake about it — we think the Court was wrong on the law and imposed an improper burden on us to prove,” said Ellen Freidin of FairDistricts NOW.

While Common Cause, the Florida State Conference of the NAACP and others are dropping their lawsuit, it does not end all the litigation. A separate challenge to the map is pending before the Florida Supreme Court, but that case is expected to stretch for several more months.

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Healthy institutions recognize obvious conflicts of interest and try to control for the frailties of human nature” via David French of The New York Times — One of the biggest mistakes we make when judging or predicting the actions of politicians, judges and other people who possess power and influence is we forget that they’re human. In fact, in times of crisis, they respond exactly how we’d respond: by turning away from critics and toward the people closest to them, the people who ostensibly care about them the most.

Consider the example of President Biden. As age takes its toll, he’s isolating himself from everyone but those closest to him. On Monday, The Wall Street Journal published a disturbing report that described how his “inner circle” had limited access to the President and concealed his true condition from the public.

This campaign of concealment (combined, it seems, with wishful thinking) meant that millions of Americans were gobsmacked by the President’s performance in his debate with Trump on June 27.

And what happened after the debate? Biden turned inward even more. He did exactly what most of us would do amid a personal and professional crisis: He leaned on his family. He sought their advice immediately after the debate. His son Hunter has reportedly joined meetings with top aides, and “Shakespearean” tensions now simmer between the family and Biden’s closest aides.

As each day brings new revelations of Biden’s limitations, his political ordeal takes on a moral dimension. Given the conflicts of interest within his family and his core team of advisers, it’s not just unwise; it’s also actively wrong to lean on their judgment over the judgment of outsiders who can see Biden’s predicament more clearly.

It’s Biden’s responsibility to seek advice from outside his inner circle, and it’s the job of those outsiders to speak the truth plainly and with compassion — even if that angers a man as powerful as the President of the United States. Otherwise, Biden’s inner circle problem will become our problem, and we will raise the risk of Trump’s triumphant return to the White House.

“Joe Biden forcefully declares he’s staying in re-election race in major news conference” via Seung Min Kim, Colleen Long, Zeke Miller and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press — Biden opened his highly anticipated news conference Thursday with a recitation of his NATO accomplishments during the summit this week. The news conference was an effort to show he’s up for another four years; voters are watching, and elected officials are deciding whether to press for another choice. “Today, Kyiv still stands, and NATO stands stronger than it has ever been,” Biden said. He spoke strongly and clearly at the news conference.

“Biden confronts decisive day in his campaign, as his team says no Democrat would do better” via The Associated Press — The Biden campaign is laying out what it sees as its path to winning the White House in a new memo sent to its staffers Thursday, saying that winning the Blue Wall states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan is the “clearest pathway” to victory. Though senior aides write in the memo that they could clinch 270 electoral votes in several ways, the new memo says those three states are critical and why President Biden has prioritized those areas in his recent travels. The memo, from campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon and Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, also contends that Biden remains the strongest Democratic opponent to Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee.

“Dems had a plan to win the House. Then Biden melted down.” via Ally Mutnick and Sarah Ferris of POLITICO — House Democrats anguished over Biden’s spiral are consumed by one question: Can anything save their chances of flipping the House? So far only three endangered Democrats have publicly called for Biden to leave the presidential race. But behind the scenes, the dozens of battleground members and candidates whose races will determine the House majority are in a “hair-on-fire” level of panic, in the words of one House aide. Battleground members have placed urgent calls to leadership and Biden’s team, commissioned new polls back home and even mulled sending a letter to Biden himself.

“How Biden lost George Clooney and Hollywood” via Theodore Schleifer, Jacob Bernstein and Reid J. Epstein of The New York Times — When aides to Biden heard in recent days that Clooney, as close a figure as there is in Hollywood to royalty, planned to publicly break with Biden in an essay that cast doubt on his re-election chances, panic set in from Wilmington to Beverly Hills. Could Clooney be persuaded not to publish it? The movie mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg sought to intervene. Katzenberg, who moonlights as a top Biden official and has worked with Clooney on philanthropy for decades, reached out to him to see if there was an off-ramp. There was not.

“Share of voters viewing Donald Trump as ‘sharp’ skyrockets, lead holds, Pew Research finds” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — The share of American voters viewing Trump as “mentally sharp” has skyrocketed nearly double digits since 2020, while the same metric has plummeted for Biden. According to a new poll, not only do 58% of voters believe Trump is mentally sharp, but 50% would vote for him if the race were between just him and Biden. On the other side, 47% said they would vote for Biden, and only 28% said Biden is mentally sharp. In a race with independent Robert F. Kennedy and with leaners, Trump leads the race by 4%. In 2020, the share of American voters who viewed Trump and Biden as mentally sharp was about even — 50% for Trump and 46% for Biden.

“DeSantis to speak at Republican National Convention after all” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — It appears the rapprochement between Trump and DeSantis may be real after all. DeSantis will offer remarks that contradict previous reports that he would not speak. DeSantis was slated to be at next week’s event in Milwaukee, but up until now, he seemed slated for lower-profile events off the main stage. These include a Moms For Liberty panel and a keynote speech at a Republican Party of Florida breakfast, as well as the “Southern States Fest” event, where he and other Sunbelt Governors are slated to appear.

“UFC’s Dana White to speak right before Trump at Republican Convention” via Alex Leary of The Wall Street Journal — Trump, who has more than anyone turned politics into a combat sport, will accept the GOP nomination at next week’s Republican convention in Milwaukee following a speech from White, CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship. A campaign official confirmed the speaking arrangement for Thursday night, the capstone of a dayslong convention highlighting Trump’s dominance in the party. White and Trump have a long history, and Trump has often attended UFC events as a fan while also helping him appeal to a younger audience. His event walkouts draw an explosive reception usually reserved for the top fighters. Trump last attended an event in Newark, New Jersey, two days after his felony conviction in a New York hush-money case.

“Ashley Moody files amicus brief supporting legal challenge to Trump’s hush money case” via Owen Girard of Florida’s Voice — Moody filed an amicus brief on Wednesday, standing in support of Missouri’s legal challenge to the outcome of Trump’s hush money case. The challenge argues that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg conducted a politically motivated prosecution of Trump and that the case should be halted for the duration of the presidential election as it awaits sentencing. Iowa, Montana, and Alaska joined Florida in the filed amicus brief, supporting the Missouri challenge. “Alvin Bragg’s calculated persecution of a political rival is unprecedented and dangerous to American democracy,” Moody said.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“National Dems attack Marco Rubio’s anti-abortion record as VP speculation spikes” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Democratic National Committee (DNC) sent an email blast attacking U.S. Sen. Rubio’s record on restricting abortions. The move comes as speculation on Trump’s running mate reaches a fever pitch ahead of the Republican National Convention (RNC). The overarching message is that regardless of Trump’s professed plan to leave abortion regulation to states, considering Rubio as his VP proves otherwise. “First, Donald Trump’s hand-picked Supreme Court justices ended Roe v. Wade; now, he’s trying to hide his extreme Project 2025 agenda to outlaw abortion nationwide,” said DNC representative Aida Ross.

Super PAC supporting Rick Scott’s re-election raises $6M — Project Rescue America, the super PAC supporting the re-election of Sen. Scott, raised more than $6 million as of the end of the second quarter of 2024 and will end the quarter with $5 million cash on hand. “The momentum for Rick Scott continues,” said Project Rescue America Executive Director Stu Sandler. “While the policies of Joe Biden continue to hurt Floridians, Debbie Mucarsel Powell refuses to even answer if Joe Biden is fit to be the presidential nominee or acting as President. In these troubling times, Sen. Rick Scott’s leadership is needed now more than ever. “

“‘Florida voters are doubling down’: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell raises nearly $5M in Q2” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Former U.S. Rep. Mucarsel-Powell announced raising $4.8 million in the second quarter from 123,000 donations. Her campaign describes the haul as having “an average donation of just $39, and with nearly 60% coming from first-time grassroots donors joining the fight to hold Rick Scott accountable for voting against protections for IVF and contraception while backing Florida’s abortion ban with no real exceptions for rape or incest.” “While Rick Scott pushes his extreme agenda of banning abortion with no real exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother and stealing seniors’ hard-earned benefits, Florida voters are doubling down on replacing him with Debbie Mucarsel-Powell,” said Riya Vashi, campaign spokesperson for Debbie for Florida.

“Mucarsel-Powell says voters ‘fired up and ready to go’ as mail voting kicks off” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Aug. 20 Primary is rapidly approaching, with mail ballots being sent out starting now. And one Democratic Senate campaign is hailing the beginning of voting, channeling a Barack Obama quote in the process. “Floridians from every corner of the state are fired up and ready to elect Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to take on Rick Scott,” said Ben Waldon, the Debbie for Florida Campaign Manager. “Debbie continues to build grassroots momentum in the fight to hold Rick Scott accountable for backing Florida’s abortion ban with no real exceptions, writing the plan to end Social Security and Medicare as we know them, and pushing to raise taxes on the middle class. Florida families are ready to stand with Debbie and fight for better in Florida.”

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT —

Pro-Mike Haridopolos PAC makes six-figure TV buy — Fight for Florida PAC is putting six figures into an ad campaign boosting Haridopolos’ campaign for Florida’s 8th Congressional District. The committee said the ads will air for two weeks in the Orlando and Palm Beach media markets. “Mike Haridopolos is endorsed by Donald Trump and prominent Republicans across Florida because they know he will be a fighter for his district and the state,” said Chris Hartline, the PAC’s Senior Adviser. “As he always has, Mike Haridopolos will fight against reckless spending, shut down illegal immigration, and keep Florida free. Fight for Florida PAC is proud to support Mike and will continue showing voters why he’s the best choice in the August Primary and the November General Election.”

To view the ad, please click the image below:

“Stephanie Murphy backs ‘pragmatist’ Whitney Fox for CD 13” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Former U.S. Rep. Murphy is endorsing Fox in her bid for Florida’s 13th Congressional District. In her time in Congress, Murphy was known for her ability to work across the aisle to accomplish wins for constituents at home in Florida. She’s backing Fox in the crowded Democratic Primary for Pinellas-based CD 13 based on what she sees as that same approach to governance. “Congress has enough partisans; what we need are more pragmatists who will reach across the aisle,” Murphy said. “When I was in Congress, I worked with Presidents Trump and Biden to get results for Central Florida because my job was to work with whomever it takes to get results. And Whitney will do the same.”

“Bryan Leib receives new congressional, former Trump White House endorsements in Primary” via Owen Girard of Florida’s Voice — Business owner Leib received endorsements from Reps. Mary Miller and Pat Fallon and former assistant treasury secretary under Trump, Marshall Billingslea. “I am honored and thankful to have earned endorsements from leading figures in the America First movement and strong supporters of President Donald J. Trump, but the most important endorsements are the ones I am earning on the ground in Florida’s 25th Congressional District,” Leib said. “What I’m hearing and seeing on the ground every day is that my future constituents want someone representing them who is ready, willing, and able to fight for their future on Day One,” he continued. “They don’t want civility– they want a fighter. I am the only candidate in this race that can step into this race on Day One and start making an impact by fighting for the future of America.”

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

Happening today:

“Jerry Rutherford endorsement gives conservative cred to Greg Folley in HD 81” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Marco Island Republican Folley has secured an important endorsement for his House run from Collier County School Board member Rutherford. “Greg Folley’s concerns are the same as our concerns, among which are closing the border to stop the flow of drugs, crime and human trafficking, and returning our American culture of God, family and country to our nation and our classrooms,” Rutherford said. The social conservative backed Folley in the race to succeed retiring Rep. Bob Rommel, a Naples Republican. Folley faces Moms for Liberty chapter Chair Yvette Benarroch, who has stressed her support for conservative education reform.

“‘So much at stake’: David Silvers backs Destinie Baker Sutton as preferred successor in HD 89” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Up against term limits heading into November, Democratic state Rep. Silvers has made his pick for his replacement. Silvers is backing Democratic candidate Baker Sutton in her Primary matchup against nonprofit executive Debra Tendrich. “With so much at stake in 2024, we cannot afford to sit on the sidelines or shy away from a challenge. That is why I am all in with Destinie Baker Sutton, a leader who will take on all the issues,” Silvers said in a prepared statement announcing his endorsement. “She will fight and be a voice for women’s choice, public education, our environment and help lower the skyrocketing insurance rates. Destinie’s got Florida’s back, and I am proud to have hers.” Baker Sutton is a former prosecutor who announced her run for the seat earlier this year. Now, she has the backing of the outgoing district Representative.

“Interview: Maureen Saunders Scott explains ‘Moe Saunders’ campaign against Joe Saunders” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Even before she had her name changed on the Division of Elections website to “Moe Saunders,” Scott was drawing scrutiny. A local citizen journalist was the first to flag Scott’s candidacy as a potential “ghost candidate” scheme similar to several ploys in 2020 that led to criminal convictions. Florida Politics reported on June 13 that Scott had changed her name on the site to one even more similar to Saunders.’ The report also revealed their relation and an X account through which Scott interacted with incumbent HD 106 Rep. Fabián Basabe and accused Saunders and other family members of trying to cover up sexual assault she said she suffered from her uncle.

“Hearing set for Joe Saunders v. Moe Saunders case” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A final hearing is now set to determine whether Scott can run against him under the name “Moe Saunders” for a House seat representing northeast Miami-Dade County. Judge Robert T. Watson of the 11th Judicial Circuit scheduled the hearing for Aug. 1. In an order setting forth a final evidentiary hearing, expedited discovery schedule and deadlines for the case’s three defendants, including Scott, to respond, Watson said he is “mindful” of the Aug. 20 Primary and potential appeals. Saunders filed suit late last month against Scott, a no-party candidate who lives in St. Johns County, over what he said is a “clear violation of Florida law.”

— STATEWIDE —



“Florida ranked top economy in the U.S. for second year in a row” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — CNBC placed Florida as the top state in the nation for economy in 2024, the second straight year. Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Arizona followed Florida for the economy. DeSantis celebrated the news Thursday. “In 2024, we reduced spending, cut taxes, raised teacher pay, paid down record amounts of state debt, generated a huge budget surplus, ranked #1 in education, allocated record funding for Everglades restoration, and accelerated road and highway projects,” DeSantis said. Indeed, Florida spent less in fiscal year 2024 than in 2023 and is running a surplus of around $17 billion. DeSantis also vetoed nearly $1 billion from the budget.

“Hemp grower gives $100K to DeSantis PAC after veto of anti-hemp bill” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Within weeks of vetoing a bill that Florida hemp growers said would spell the death knell for their industry, DeSantis received a major donation from a man who’d led the campaign against the legislation. Campaign records show that Apopka-based hemp grower and CBD dispensary owner Patrick O’Brien donated $100,000 to the Governor’s Florida Freedom Fund on June 25. DeSantis vetoed the bill on June 7 after weeks of dropping hints that he planned to do so. “There was no quid pro quo associated with our donation,” O’Brien said. “Our support for Gov. DeSantis stems from a shared commitment to economic freedom and individual liberties, not from any promised actions in return.”

“Hemp execs pledge millions to Republican Party of Florida, texts reveal” via Jim DeFede of CBS News — After DeSantis vetoed a bill that would severely limit and regulate their industry, hemp executives across the state pledged $5 million in donations to the Republican Party of Florida. “We know nothing in life is free and neither was this veto,” explained an introductory post on the WhatsApp message group known as Save Florida Hemp. “We are currently seen as DeSantis’ allies to defeat the recreational ballot initiative,” announced the post, which was published on June 27, less than three weeks after DeSantis vetoed Senate Bill 1698. “Our lobby team made promises to rally some serious funding to stand with him on this. He chose Hemp as his champion and now we’ve got to deliver.”

“Can insurers sue School Boards for PIP claim reimbursement? Florida courts differ” via William Rabb of the Insurance Journal — In 1997, Florida lawmakers tweaked the state’s personal injury protection or “no-fault” auto insurance law. The idea was to allow school kids injured in a school bus accident to have some of their medical bills covered by their parents’ auto insurance carrier. However, the change to the statute was not perfectly crafted and has now led to conflicting appeals court decisions on whether insurance carriers can sue school districts in subrogation, seeking reimbursement for PIP claims. The Florida Supreme Court or the Legislature will likely have to clarify the differing interpretations.

“Most Americans are worried about outliving their retirement savings” via Rocio Fabbro of Quartz — Americans of all generations feel more confident about their retirement, except for one major concern: Their savings lasting the length of their sunset years. The proportion of Americans who feel on track for retirement surged to 68%, from last year’s 56%, BlackRock’s ninth annual Read on Retirement survey found. Still, more than 60% of the survey’s respondents said they’re worried about outliving their nest eggs. According to the investment management firm, the concern is shared across generations, from those furthest from retirement to those soon leaving the workforce for good.

“Florida pulls digital driver’s license from app stores without explanation” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — After spending $1.5 million on development and two years since its launch, the state has pulled its digital driver’s license application from iOS and Android app stores and deactivated it. But the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles didn’t say why. The move sidelines — at least for now — a troubled effort to bring Florida driver’s licenses into the digital age. The app has been plagued with glitches that initially limited its utility. As of this week, the agency’s website FAQ page for the app said: “The Florida Smart ID applications will be updated and improved by a new vendor. Currently, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is removing the current Florida Smart-ID application from the app store.”

“Department of Education includes Jane Austen novel in ‘American Pride’ recs” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — July is a month for patriotic celebration, particularly during “Freedom Summer.” FDOE announced this week that among the recommended offerings is Austen’s classic “Pride and Prejudice” from 1813, published some decades after the United States achieved freedom from British tyranny. Students between grades 9 and 12 are recommended this volume, which tells a decidedly un-American story of protagonist Elizabeth Bennet’s courtship with the aristocratic Fitzwilliam Darcy, which is backdropped by the gap between Bennet’s relatively modest means and Darcy’s upper-class standing.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“U.S. Senate GOP blocks bill proclaiming congressional support for abortion access” via Jennifer Schutt of the Missouri Independent — The U.S. Senate gridlocked over reproductive rights on Wednesday when Republicans blocked Democrats from advancing a measure that would have expressed support for abortion access. The failed 49-44 procedural vote was just one in a string of votes Senate Democrats are holding this Summer to highlight the differences between the two political parties on contraception, in vitro fertilization and abortion ahead of the November elections. Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski were the only Republicans to vote to move the bill toward final passage.

“Volodimir Zelenskyy says to win the war, U.S. needs to lift limits on striking military targets inside Russia” via Ellen Knickmeyer and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press — Zelenskyy embraced the support of allies who have provided substantial new military aid and a path to joining NATO, even as he emphatically pushed for the help to arrive faster and for restrictions to be lifted on the use of U.S. weapons to attack military targets inside Russia. “If we want to win, if we want to prevail, if we want to save our country and to defend it, we need to lift all the limitations,” Zelenskyy said alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in the final hours of a summit that saw Ukraine receive fresh commitments of weapons to firm up its defense against Russia.

“U.S. and Germany foiled Russian plot to assassinate CEO of arms manufacturer sending weapons to Ukraine” via Katie Bo Lillis, Natasha Bertrand and Frederik Pleitgen of CNN — U.S. intelligence discovered earlier this year that the Russian government planned to assassinate the chief executive of a powerful German arms manufacturer that has been producing artillery shells and military vehicles for Ukraine. The plot was one of a series of Russian plans to assassinate defense industry executives across Europe who were supporting Ukraine’s war effort. The most mature was the plan to kill Armin Papperger, a white-haired goliath who had led the German manufacturing charge supporting Kyiv. For more than six months, Russia has been carrying out a sabotage campaign across Europe, mainly by proxy. It has recruited local amateurs for everything from arson attacks on warehouses linked to arms for Ukraine to petty acts of vandalism, all designed to stymie the flow of weapons from the West to Ukraine and blunt public support for Kyiv.

“U.S. will soon end its troubled Gaza pier mission, Pentagon says” via Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post — The U.S. military has failed to re-anchor its humanitarian pier to Gaza, the Pentagon said, and soon will “cease operations” on an aid-delivery mission plagued by setbacks from almost the moment Biden announced it four months ago. Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a spokesperson, said that U.S. troops tried to reconnect the floating structure to Gaza’s shoreline Wednesday but could not do so because of “technical and weather-related issues.” Ryder said the pier and its support vessels were taken back to the Israeli port of Ashdod, where they had sheltered amid the latest spell of rough waves to sideline the project and would remain there until further notice.

“Anna Paulina Luna’s effort to hold Merrick Garland in contempt fails on House floor” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — An effort by U.S. Rep. Luna to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt failed on the House floor. A resolution (HR 1344) failed in a 210-204 vote. No Democrats supported using an “inherent contempt” power that Congress hasn’t deployed since 1935. Four Republicans also voted with Democrats, but Luna blamed the resolution’s failure on members who simply didn’t show up. Luna forced the House to vote on the measure this week by filing the legislation as a privileged resolution. That required leadership to put the measure on the floor within 48 hours of her bringing the matter up on Wednesday afternoon.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Jared Moskowitz endorses, then un-endorses, Republican School Board member Torey Alston” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — U.S. Rep. Moskowitz’s endorsement of Broward School Board member Alston generated an uproar among some key Democratic constituencies. Moskowitz then withdrew his endorsement. Democrat Moskowitz knows Republican Alston well; they served as appointees on the same Commission. But some Democratic Party activists in Broward were outraged when they learned of the Moskowitz endorsement in recent days — and of a flyer that listed Alston as among the people scheduled to appear at a chapter of the conservative Moms for Liberty, which is loathed by many Democrats. Moskowitz is the highest-profile Democrat listed as a supporter of Alston on the School Board candidate’s website.

“‘Suffer the consequences’: Jason Pizzo vows to pull support from cities who oppose Israel” via Liv Caputo of The Floridian — During a meeting to continue smothering antisemitism in Florida, centrist Democratic Sen. Pizzo said City Commissioners opposing support for Israel would “suffer the consequences,” as they would lose his state-level support for what he views as being on the wrong side of history. In other words, Commissioners from the cities he represents should side with Israel. If not, funding for local projects and bill ideas for their city may not reach the Legislature because Pizzo will not speak for them. “It’s time now to either say you’re with and on the right side of history, or you’re not,” said Pizzo at an Aventura meeting, discussing Sunny Isles Mayor Larisa Svechin’s recent trip to Israel.

“Facing legal woes, Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo reports negative $64M net worth” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Carollo is $63.9 million in the red according to a financial disclosure form Carollo submitted last week detailing his assets and liabilities as of Dec. 31. It reflects a more than $66 million decrease from the $2.3 million net worth he reported last year. The disclosure paints a grim financial picture for the Commissioner as he fights to protect his Coconut Grove home from seizure to satisfy a portion of a multimillion-dollar judgment he owes after losing a lawsuit to Little Havana business owners Bill Fuller and Martin Pinilla, and as he faces the possibility of further litigation, with multiple related lawsuits remaining unresolved.

“‘It is not self-dealing’: Miami Commissioners vote to give themselves pensions” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — A divided Miami City Commission voted to give themselves pensions, moving one step closer to reviving a frozen taxpayer-funded program that guaranteed elected officials thousands of dollars a month for the rest of their lives after they leave office. The pension program was suspended over a decade ago during the financial crisis. The proposal, approved on first reading, must come back before the Commission for final approval. Under the proposal, Miami elected officials will become eligible to receive a pension either after starting their seventh year of service, and once they’ve turned 62, or after 10 years of service, and once they’ve turned 60.

“Francis Suarez’s net worth increased to $4.45M last year as he grew real estate portfolio” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — After a whirlwind year that included a short-lived presidential campaign and heightened scrutiny of his financial dealings, Miami Mayor Suarez’s net worth increased by $1 million in 2023, signifying a slowing down in financial gains after two consecutive years when his net worth more than doubled, according to a financial disclosure form released this month. The latest tally was calculated at the tail end of a year where Suarez mounted a brief run for the Oval Office, a failed bid that lasted just 76 days. The part-time Mayor also faced criticism for his side jobs and business arrangements.

“Ex-SBA employee in Miami charged with fleecing pandemic loan programs run by her agency” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) was the lifeline for millions of companies during the COVID pandemic, guaranteeing zero-interest loans and forgiving them if the money was used for payroll and other overhead. A former SBA employee in Miami has been charged with ripping off the agency tasked with doling out about $800 billion in emergency benefits nationwide after the coronavirus swept the nation in March 2020. Malaina Chapman may be the first ex-SBA employee in the country to be charged with bilking the agency responsible for the Paycheck Protection Program and other pandemic loan programs, according to federal authorities.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Internal poll shows Monique Worrell with 11-point lead” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A new Democratic poll gives Worrell a double-digit lead in an Orlando area State Attorney’s race. Moreover, voters say they are ready to deliver a message to DeSantis on suspending the elected prosecutor. A survey found that Worrell had an 11-percentage-point lead on independent Andrew Bain, the person DeSantis appointed to serve the remainder of Worrell’s term. Asked who voters supported in a head-to-head race, 42% said they supported Worrell, compared to just 30% backing Bain and 29% who remain undecided. That notably puts Worrell under a majority, but she also only needs to win over a third of those on the fence.

“Lawsuit that could upend Orange Elections Supervisor race set for trial” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — A lawsuit that could upend the Democratic Primary for Supervisor of Elections appears headed for a trial, likely just days before the Aug. 22 Election. Chief Judge Lisa Munyon denied a temporary injunction in a suit filed by Democrat Dan Helm, seeking to disqualify Cynthia Harris, the lone candidate without party affiliation. That leaves Harris, accused of improperly filing to run, in the race for now, but since Munyon also set the case for trial, it is uncertain what may happen next. Under Florida’s complicated Primary rules, who will vote in the Primary for Supervisor of Elections and how is at stake. If Harris were booted from the ballot, that would leave just Democrats in the race, and allow all voters regardless of party affiliation a say in the Democratic Primary.

“With hot-button topics being discussed, public comment speakers face off with Commissioners” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Fired-up comments by public speakers boiled over near the end of a Brevard County Commission meeting, as Commission Chair Jason Steele was forced to take an unplanned recess to cool things down. Much of the public comment focused on the relatively low pay of unionized Brevard County Fire Rescue firefighters, who are in contract negotiations and have a starting pay of about $15 an hour. As the nearly three-hour meeting drew to a close, Canaveral Groves resident Katie Delaney — and Commission candidate — approached the speakers’ podium for her public comment supporting the firefighters.

“Hotter days spark an improved ‘heat plan’ for Orange County” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — A day after the National Weather Service placed all of Central Florida under a daytime heat advisory, Orange County unveiled a new “heat plan” that will offer free bus rides to air-conditioned public spaces. Public Safety Director Danny Banks said the plan will be activated when weather service issues heat warnings. The plan aims to protect the most vulnerable citizens from the blistering Summer heat, although the banks said no one would be turned away from more than two dozen air-conditioned venues. Among the cooling locations are all 16 county libraries, 13 recreation centers and seven community centers, which can accommodate more than 1,600 people combined. Community fliers show the recreation centers are “pet friendly.”

“Health Department issues rabies alert in Osceola after case confirmed in cat” via Brian Bell of the Orlando Sentinel — A case of rabies was confirmed in a cat in the Mill Creek Woods area in Osceola County, the Florida Department of Health announced in a news release. DOH-Osceola is monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area. The agency advised residents and visitors that rabies is currently present in the wild animal population. The agency said that people and domestic animals should always avoid physical contact with wild animals — raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, coyotes — which carry a higher risk of human exposure and a need for rabies post-exposure treatment. If a person is exposed to rabies, receiving appropriate treatment after exposure will protect you from the risk of rabies.

“Fringe festivals to DeSantis: We’ll give money back if you fund other arts groups” via Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando Fringe and its Tampa counterpart, slammed by DeSantis as “sexual” and a poor use of taxpayer money, issued a public challenge to the Governor Thursday morning: Restore funding to Florida’s other arts organizations, and we will give up our state grants. “We call to our Governor because the arts are good for all of us, and it’s time to champion the cause,” said United Arts of Central Florida CEO Jennifer Evins, one of the community leaders, performers and arts advocates who spoke at a Thursday event celebrating World Fringe Day. The Governor vetoed $32 million in grants approved by the Legislature for more than 600 cultural groups statewide when he signed the budget in June. At a subsequent news conference, he blamed the Fringe, which he termed “a sexual festival,” as a reason for his veto — which eliminated funding for everything from orchestras to science centers, film festivals to ballet companies.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Andrew Warren rolls out another batch of endorsements in battle to reclaim job he won twice” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Warren has landed 10 new endorsements in his race to win back his old job as State Attorney for the 13th Judicial Circuit. The latest round of backing includes current and former elected officials serving in roles ranging from local constitutional offices to local legislative seats, City Council, School Board and more. The endorsers include state Rep. Susan Valdes, former state Sen. Janet Cruz, Hillsborough County School Board Member Karen Perez, Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan, Hillsborough County Public Defender Julianne Holt, Tampa City Council Chair Guido Maniscalco, Tampa City Council members Charlie Miranda and Luis Viera, former State Attorney E.J. Salcines, and former Tampa City Council member Mike Suarez.

“In Hillsborough State Attorney race, candidates grapple over gun case” via Dan Sullivan and Sue Carlton of the Tampa Bay Times — The case of a man accused of intentionally running into a Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy with a car became political fodder Thursday as Warren used it in criticizing his successor and Republican opponent, Suzy Lopez. In a tweet Thursday morning, Warren highlighted the prior arrest of William Todd Lewis Jr.

“Florida Holocaust Museum to temporarily close for renovations” via Florida Politics — The Florida Holocaust Museum will temporarily close through the rest of 2024 to undergo renovations, beginning July 22. The museum is making room for Thor, the Danish rescue boat used in the Holocaust. Renovations will also create a more visitor-centered experience at the museum. It will remain closed until early 2025, with the exact date contingent on completion. Museum resources will remain available to the community and beyond through its website. That includes the museum’s Teaching Trunks, deployed at schools nationwide. The museum will also lead docent-led virtual tours and will offer self-led virtual tours of the museum. Individuals interested in learning more about the Holocaust can also book a member of the museum’s Speaker’s Bureau.

“Tampa ranks second in U.S. for ‘cooling’ housing market” via Evyn Moon of Fox 13 — After a tough couple of years for homebuyers, with housing prices soaring in the sought-after Sunshine State, cities on the West Coast are starting to see a significant cooling, with supply rising and demand falling. Tampa ranks second in the nation for cooling housing prices. North Port, Tampa, Cape Coral and Orlando are all cities ranked in the top 10 in the nation for a slowing housing market. A real estate broker in Tampa said it could happen as natural disasters worsen, new construction soars and the pandemic-era homebuying boom fades.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Federal trial that could restore Floridians’ Medicaid begins with Jacksonville mom’s testimony” via Charlie McGee of The Tributary — A class-action trial challenging how Florida terminates Medicaid benefits began Thursday with a Jacksonville woman testifying that she lost her health care coverage because of a process that was too vague and confusing. If she and other plaintiffs are successful, the trial could potentially restore Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of Floridians and force a system overhaul at a potential cost of a billion dollars. Only one of the named plaintiffs in the case, 34-year-old Kimber Taylor, took the stand at the federal courthouse in Jacksonville to open the trial on Thursday. The bench trial will continue with more witnesses beginning July 29 and will ultimately be decided by U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard.

“Jacksonville Housing Authority gets $2.3M for jobs programs” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The Jacksonville Housing Authority (JHA) got a $2.3 million federal grant this week to help job development in the city. The housing agency got funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the federal Jobs Plus program. The funding will go toward training an estimated 300 residents who live in JHA housing in the city. Jacksonville was just one of 14 agencies that received the funding nationwide. The Jobs Plus program is designed to help fund job development for public housing residents through a series of programs, including job training and incentives, to move out of public housing eventually.

“City of Tallahassee $11.3 million in federal funds; see where it’s going in the community” via Channing Frampton of WTXL — This week, the City of Tallahassee was awarded a grant of more than $11.3 million from the Federal Transit Administration for StarMetro. Funds will be used to purchase eight electric buses, expand essential charging infrastructure and support workforce development programs to maintain the City’s growing electric fleet. “Tallahassee was among only 117 projects nationwide to receive this federal funding,” Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Richardson said. “This is yet another major accomplishment and demonstrates the City’s continued leadership in sustainability and public service.”

“State test scores show overall progress in Leon County Schools; how leaders plan to move forward” via Terry Gilliam Jr. of WTXL — Dr. Benny Bolden Jr. has been principal at Nims Middle School for six years. He knows about the Leon County exam scores published by the Florida Department of Education. Leon County students made a small jump in numbers on the 2023-2024 state’s English Language Arts exam and mathematics exam. Specifically, according to the Florida Department of Education, 1% in English Language Arts and 2% in math. Those scores come after challenges in post-pandemic learning.

“Corrine Brown IRS restitution play rebuffed in federal court” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A federal Judge in Jacksonville is rejecting a former Congresswoman’s plea to have his court determine a schedule for tax debt restitution. Middle District of Florida Judge Matthew Corrigan acknowledged that “perhaps the Court should have set a specific restitution schedule at the time of sentencing; no party requested that the Court do so.” “Now, over two years later, the Court is without jurisdiction to act,” Corrigan added regarding Brown‘s IRS obligations. Brown sought a payment plan for $62,000 in tax debt, a fraction of what she owes. She is delinquent on her 2022 taxes, owing $13,747.

“State sends $5M to help preserve timber farm in Baker County” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The state of Florida is committing nearly $5 million to preserve a 2,400-acre timber and farming parcel at the headwaters of the South Prong of the St. Mary’s River. The Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, administered by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), is the rural land protection easement mechanism. “We’re thrilled to welcome South Prong to the growing community of generational farmers in Florida dedicated to the productivity and sustainability of our agricultural landscape through the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program,” said FDACS Commissioner Wilton Simpson. “Protecting our rural lands through rural land easements enhances food security, keeps these properties in the local tax system, and ensures property owners comply with state conservation standards for land and natural resources.”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Republican women break with party on abortion, gather in Manatee to support Amendment 4” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Government interference with abortion rights has galvanized a growing group of Republican women to take a stand against their party and advocate for a new ballot initiative that restricts Florida politicians from meddling in a woman’s right to choose. A group of more than 30 Republican women gathered at the Anna Maria Oyster Bar in Manatee County to call for support for Florida Amendment 4, also known as the Right to Abortion Initiative. Florida residents have been barred from abortion access after six weeks of pregnancy since May. The constitutional amendment, which will appear on the November election ballot, aims to limit the Florida government’s ability to interfere with abortion rights.

“Kurt Hoffman attacks former boss Tom Knight over response to 2020 protests” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Sarasota County Sheriff Hoffman has cut an attack ad slamming predecessor Knight’s campaign for County Commission. In the new ad, he slams his former boss for how he handled Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. “I was Tom Knight’s chief deputy for six years,” Hoffman says directly to the camera. “When Knight took a knee in front of Black Lives Matter protesters and pulled our deputies out of the schools, he lost my vote.” Hoffman endorsed Sarasota County Commissioner Neil Rainford, the appointed incumbent in the District 3 race. The sitting Sheriff appeared in a Rainford ad airing on cable and network broadcasts in Sarasota and praised Rainford as a conservative. While an endorsement from a sitting Sheriff would be notable regardless, Hoffman surprisingly criticizes Knight’s tenure as Sheriff for 12 years, when he served as Chief Deputy for the agency for half that tenure.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“DOH: Poop water is polluting Lovers Key, Bonita Beach, and Hickory Island” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — Three south Lee County beaches that were tested showed poor water quality along the Gulf of Mexico. The Department of Health’s (DOH) Clean Beaches Program website shows that Lovers Key State Park, Hickory Island and Bonita Beach are all polluted with enterococcus bacteria — poop water. No public advisory was issued by DOH in Lee County, but the agency sometimes tests the waters a second time before issuing advisories. James Douglass, a water quality scientist and professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, said it’s tough to pinpoint an exact source of the pollution in situations like this. “That’s about double the level they’re supposed to be at,” Douglass said of recent samples.

“Sarasota County Commission rejects arts funding for 3 popular organizations” via Jay Handelman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Following earlier rejections of citizen-panel recommendations for funding in social services and mental health, the Sarasota County Commission approved spending $2.1 million in tourist tax dollars for 35 arts and culture programs but only after eliminating money for the popular outdoor Embracing Our Differences exhibition and Chalk Festival as well as community radio station WSLR/Fogartyville Community Arts and Media Center. The Commissioners also postponed a decision on whether the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County should continue administering the grants as it has since 1997, even after the organization incorporated many changes in the process requested by Commissioners last winter. An alternative would be to have county staff oversee the grants.

“Manatee School Board praises Superintendent after ‘tremendous’ first year on the job” via Victoria Villanueva-Marquez of the Bradenton Herald — Manatee County Schools Superintendent Jason Wysong, who has completed his first year on the job, said he is most proud of the time he spent on each school campus. “We spend a lot of time in meetings here in this office, but the action is in the schools,” Wysong told the Bradenton Herald. “That was a goal of mine, which was to spend as much time as possible not in this building but out in the trenches with our teachers and our principals.” Wysong is known as an approachable Superintendent, according to School Board administrators.

“Report says billionaire Palm Beacher, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross leaving Related empire” via Kimberly Miller of the Palm Beach Post — Real estate power player Ross is stepping down as Chair of Related Cos. to lead his own firm and spend more time on activities related to his interests in Formula One racing and his ownership of the Miami Dolphins, according to The Wall Street Journal. In West Palm Beach, the 84-year-old billionaire launched his new company, Related Ross. The Journal article says it already owns large swaths of commercial space in the city from Ross’ personal investments and properties he’s buying from Related Cos. Ross, a Palm Beach resident, has been investing in West Palm Beach for more than two decades and has amassed an impressive portfolio that includes the mixed-use development CityPlace, hotels and residences.

— TOP OPINION —

“Trump is planning for a landslide win” via Tim Alberta of The Atlantic — “Trump was well on his way to a 320-electoral-vote win,” Chris LaCivita told me this past Sunday as Democrats questioned, ever more frantically, whether Biden should remain the party’s nominee in November. “That’s pre-debate.”

One of the two principals tasked with returning Trump to the White House, LaCivita had long conceived of the 2024 race as a contest that would be “extraordinarily visual” — namely, a contrast of strength versus weakness. Trump, whatever his countless liabilities as a candidate, would be cast as the dauntless and forceful alpha, while Biden would be painted as the pitiable old heel, less a bad guy than the butt of a very bad joke, America’s lovable but lethargic uncle who needed, at long last, to be put to bed.

As the likelihood of a Trump-versus-Biden rematch set in, the public responded to the two candidates precisely as LaCivita and his campaign co-manager, Susie Wiles, had hoped. By the end of the Primaries, the public’s attitude toward the two nominees had begun to harden: One was a liar, a scoundrel, and a crook — but the other one, the old one, was unfit to be President.

Biden quitting the race would necessitate a dramatic reset — not just for the Democratic Party, but for Trump’s campaign. Wiles and LaCivita told me that any Democratic replacement would inherit the President’s deficiencies; that whether it’s Vice President Kamala Harris or California Gov. Gavin Newsom or anyone else, Trump’s blueprint for victory would remain essentially unchanged. But they know that’s not true. They know their campaign has been engineered in every way — from the voters they target to the viral memes they create — to defeat Biden. And privately, they are all but praying that he remains their opponent.

I was struck by the irony.

— OPINIONS —

“How the media sleepwalked into Biden’s debate disaster” via Megan McArdle of The Washington Post — In my 20 years of writing right-leaning columns at mainstream publications, I’ve made two arguments over and over. First, I’ve tried to convince my fellow journalists that liberal media bias is real. And second, I’ve tried to convince conservatives that, though it’s real, it’s not the conspiracy they imagine. This is a hard moment to make that latter point. Frankly, if we had been colluding to cover up the decline of a Democratic President, who then undid all our efforts by going on national television and breaking the story himself … well, how much different would our coverage have looked? And if he hadn’t self-immolated at the debate, wouldn’t our readers still be in the dark?

“What Glenn Youngkin would bring to a Trump ticket” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — That would depend, of course, on whether putting Youngkin on the ticket would mean Trump wins Virginia. If not, Youngkin does not have a huge advantage over any of the other contenders. But if so, Youngkin would be an extremely valuable addition to the ticket. If Trump wins the 2020 states and Georgia and Arizona and then wins Virginia — if he does that, he does not have to win Pennsylvania, Michigan, or Wisconsin. He can lose them all and still become President. Now, there is no guarantee that picking Youngkin would ensure Trump wins Virginia. However, there is no doubt that being competitive in Virginia would give Trump one more very viable path to winning the presidency.

“At Walt Disney World, the Country Bears are back” via Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel — The new version of Walt Disney World’s Country Bear Jamboree features new songs and costumes while maintaining the spirit of the original attraction, which opened with Magic Kingdom in 1971. The Frontierland mainstay also has a new name — make that the Country Bear Musical Jamboree — and new voice talent, including singer Emily Ann Roberts, a runner-up on TV’s “The Voice.” “I’m so excited for everybody to see it,” said Roberts during a media preview of the revamped attraction, which will open to the public July 17 — even if lending her voice to a microphone-clutching animatronic bear was an unexpected career move.

