‘So much at stake’: David Silvers backs Destinie Baker Sutton as preferred successor in HD 89

Up against term limits heading into November, Democratic state Rep. David Silvers has made his pick for his replacement.

Silvers is backing Democratic candidate Destinie Baker Sutton in her Primary matchup against nonprofit executive Debra Tendrich.

“With so much at stake in 2024, we cannot afford to sit on the sidelines or shy away from a challenge. That is why I am all in with Destinie Baker Sutton, a leader who will take on all the issues,” Silvers said in a prepared statement announcing his endorsement.

“She will fight and be a voice for women’s choice, public education, our environment and help lower the skyrocketing insurance rates. Destinie’s got Florida’s back, and I am proud to have hers.”

Baker Sutton is a former prosecutor who announced her run for the seat earlier this year. Now, she has the backing of the outgoing district Representative.

“I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of Rep. David Silvers,” Baker Sutton said.

“His exemplary work over the last eight years has laid a strong foundation for District 89. David has been a true champion for our community and has proven to be one of the most effective legislators in Tallahassee. I am committed to building on his legacy and continuing the progress we have made. Together, we will ensure that District 89 remains a vibrant and thriving community.”

Silvers joins several other leaders in supporting Baker Sutton, including a slate of officials who endorsed her last month. Her complete list of backers includes U.S. Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Lois Frankel, Miami state Rep. Ashley Gantt, Broward County State Attorney Harold Pryor and West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, among others.

Baker Sutton will compete against Tendrich in the Aug. 20 Primary. The winner will move on to the Nov. 5 General Election to take on the only other candidate filed in the race, Republican Daniel Zapata, a local private school administrator.