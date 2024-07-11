Florida Department of Education includes Jane Austen novel in ‘American Pride’ recs

July is a month for patriotic celebration, particularly during “Freedom Summer.”
But the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) is stretching that just a bit with its book recommendations rolled out this week, with one recycled recommendation serving as a callback to colonialism.
FDOE announced this week that among the recommended offerings is Jane Austen’s classic “Pride and Prejudice” from 1813, published some decades after the United States achieved freedom from British tyranny.
Students between grades 9 and 12 are recommended this volume, which tells a decidedly un-American story of protagonist Elizabeth Bennet’s courtship with the aristocratic Fitzwilliam Darcy, which is backdropped by the gap between Bennet’s relatively modest means and Darcy’s upper class standing.
“As we look back upon our nation’s history and recognize the efforts of the founding fathers to build a country based on the values of freedom, it is paramount that we impart a sense of American pride on our students during the month of July,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. in explaining the month’s picks.
“With this book selection, I encourage students to continue to celebrate American pride month and reflect on the unyielding spirit and heroic patriotism of the many Americans throughout history who fought in the pursuit of liberty and freedom.”
What Austen’s work, however laudable, has to do with a celebration of heroic patriotism, liberty and freedom is unclear.
However, her 19th century novel is on a hot streak, as “Pride and Prejudice” was also showcased back in January.
2 comments
Frankie M.
July 11, 2024 at 3:45 pm
Manny has clearly never read it.
Let's Privatize FDOE
July 11, 2024 at 4:32 pm
So they just saw the words “pride” and “prejudice” and like, that’s it! ROFL. Johnny Tremain is a great book for teens and would have been an appropriate choice, as would many thousands of other novels (A Tale of Two Cities!!). But sure, let’s go with 19th century aristocratic England where all they do it change outfits and go to dances and get caught in the rain. They could have at least made it Jane Eyre.
QUESTION: Do these midsummer “recommendations” get pushed to the schools/students somehow (wait, that would be public schools, right? What are those?), or is this just a personal blog list for an Agency which doesn’t seem to have a real function in government since everything is being shut down, outsourced, and privatized for private profit with taxpayer dollars? I can’t keep up.