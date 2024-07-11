Interview: Maureen Saunders Scott explains ‘Moe Saunders’ campaign against Joe Saunders

Even before she had her name changed on the Division of Elections website to “Moe Saunders” — one letter different than that of her nephew and House District 106 opponent, Joe Saunders — Maureen Saunders Scott was drawing scrutiny.

A local citizen journalist was the first to flag Scott’s candidacy as a potential “ghost candidate” scheme similar to several ploys in 2020 that led to criminal convictions. Then Florida Politics reported on June 13 that Scott had changed her name on the site to one even more similar to Saunders’.

The report also revealed their relation and an X account through which Scott interacted with incumbent HD 106 Rep. Fabián Basabe and accused Saunders and other family members of trying to cover up sexual assault she said she suffered from her uncle.

Scott, a 63-year-old St. Johns County resident with no political party affiliation, has since ramped up her social media activity.

But she hasn’t granted an interview to a news outlet until now.

She agreed to a phone interview with Florida Politics on June 30. On Monday, she asked for the interview to instead be conducted by email to ensure she was quoted correctly.

The interview can be viewed below in Q&A format. For the most part, Scott provided short answers, many featuring just one word. She confirmed that she is running to upset her nephew’s campaign and justified seeking a House seat representing a district more than 300 miles from where she lives because Saunders, a Democrat who previously served one House term representing Orlando, is also running something of a transplant campaign.

Scott denied that she sought the name change — which she said appointed Republican Miami-Dade County Clerk Juan Fernandez-Barquin’s Office helped her process and get approved — to confuse voters. Her “everyday name,” she said, is Moe Saunders. A post she made to Facebook late last month appears to show an April 2019 text exchange she had with Saunders in which he called her “Moe.” The post includes a video of Saunders in a recent interview saying Scott has “never gone by Moe, M-O-E, Saunders.”

Scott acknowledged that she also operates another Facebook account called “Mo Saunders” that was registered in August 2018 and has activity as recent as January.

As for policy proposals and a campaign platform, Scott offered scant details, only that she plans to advocate for the rights of LGBTQ youth, sexual abuse survivors and women. She also said she plans to run a “grassroots, in-person campaign” while also leaning heavily on social media to spread awareness about her candidacy, but did not clarify how she plans to do it.

Twelve days after Scott succeeded in changing her ballot name to Moe Saunders, Joe Saunders sued her, Miami-Dade Elections Supervisor Christina White and Secretary of State Cord Byrd for what he said was “a clear violation of Florida law.”

Saunders previously alleged that Basabe and the Florida GOP were behind Scott’s candidacy.

“There are obviously political games being played here,” he said.

Basabe, a first-term Republican lawmaker who faces a Primary challenge this year from lawyer Melinda Almonte, told Florida Politics that he sympathizes with Scott but had no hand in her candidacy. Scott also said she’s received no help running.

Florida legislators last year enacted a sweeping election law that, among other things, mandates that candidates who wish to run under nicknames would have to file a separate affidavit asking for the change. The relatively new law provides that the nickname “may not be used to mislead voters,” and candidates are barred from using a moniker “that implies the candidate is someone else.”

A Judge has scheduled a hearing on the lawsuit for Aug. 1 at the Miami-Dade Courthouse.

HD 106 covers a northeastern portion of Miami-Dade, including 10 coastal municipalities from Fisher Island and South Beach to Aventura and Sunny Isles.

The Primary is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.

Florida Politics: Why did you decide to run for the Florida House?

Scott: I don’t think people like me are properly represented anymore. I just can’t be the kind of woman that doesn’t fight for what’s right with my daughter watching.

Why are you running in House District 106, which is so far from where you live in St. Johns County, rather than in your home district?

It frightens me that my nephew is going there to deceive people into voting for him as though he were a champion to the underdog. I cannot allow him to mislead voters, silence victims or betray supporters.

If Joseph can move there from Orlando, I can move there from St. Johns to shine a light on his accountability.

How much of your motivation to run came from wanting to do damage to your nephew Joe Saunders’ campaign?

I think I covered that in (my last answer).

Why did you request to have your name changed on the ballot from Maureen Saunders Scott, your legal name, to Moe Saunders, a nickname?

I didn’t understand that I could do that at the time I initially did the form.

You’ve said you’ve gone by “Aunt Moe” for decades. Why not Moe Saunders Scott, Moe Scott, Maureen “Aunt Moe” Saunders, Maureen “Aunt Moe” Saunders Scott, etc., rather than Moe Saunders, which could confuse voters?

I’d rather be referred to by my everyday name.

Did you change your name to confuse voters?

No.

Is the name change intended to trick voters who want to vote for Joe Saunders to instead vote for you?

No.

On your Facebook page, you have a friend named “Mo Saunders.” Is that another account of yours?

Yes.

Who submitted the affidavit requesting the name change to Moe Saunders, and who with the Department of State or Division of Elections received and approved it?

I did and asked for help from the Clerks at the Elections Office.

Your most recent campaign finance report shows $1,800 in funding, all self-sourced. Is any other person or organization helping to fund your campaign?

No.

Before you filed to run in HD 106, you interacted a few times with the district’s incumbent Representative, Fabián Basabe. Did he encourage or help you to launch your candidacy in the district?

No.

What are your legislative priorities if you win in November? Can you provide three policies you hope to enact over the next two years?

As the mother of a queer daughter, I would advocate for true support for our LGBTQ youth, along with advocating for survivors of sexual assault and women’s rights.

What do you think are HD 106’s greatest needs?

Representation that really relates to the people.

I understand you may not be able to comment much on the lawsuit Joe Saunders has filed against you. You wrote a post on Facebook recently seeking pro bono legal representation from several advocacy groups. Have any of them responded or agreed to represent you?

No.

If the lawsuit results in your having to switch your name back to Maureen Saunders Scott, do you plan to continue running for HD 106?

Absolutely.

Please forgive the bluntness of this question. I have to ask. In numerous social media posts, you’ve talked of sexual abuse you suffered from a family member and that Joe Saunders and members of the family have since tried to silence you about what you went through. Can you please tell me, in as much detail as you feel comfortable, what happened to you then? And what have Joe and others in the family done since to silence you?

I’m currently facing a lawsuit from my nephew, but I have also been receiving other threats from his father and other family members. The better question at this point in the conversation is for them to answer.

Have you ever lived in Miami-Dade County or HD 106? If yes, how recently? If not, do you plan to move here before Election Day?

I plan to move immediately, following my victory.

How do you plan to campaign in a district where you do not live?

Thank you for this question. I’m going to give all I have. I will run a grassroots, in-person campaign and use social media for everyone to see my passion for our LGBTQ community, for my daughter, for all those who suffered the abuse I suffered, and to protect All against those who would stand to represent this great state without true accountability.