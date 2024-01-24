Former prosecutor Destinie Baker Sutton launches bid for open House seat in central PBC

Lawyer and Palm Beach County native Destinie Baker Sutton hopes to apply her legal expertise in the Florida Capitol.

She’s running to succeed term-limited Palm Beach County Rep. David Silvers, a fellow Democrat, in House District 89.

Baker Sutton filed paperwork this week to seek Silvers’ seat after almost two decades working in law, the majority of which in government.

She worked for 11 years in the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office, including time as a special prosecutor in its Organized Crime Unit, and three years as an Assistant County Attorney for the Palm Beach Commission.

In 2019, she went into private practice with Destinie Law P.A., a legal firm specializing in eminent domain, personal injury and criminal defense cases.

Now she wants to have a hand in crafting the laws she worked to uphold since 2005.

“Throughout my career of community service, I have witnessed the positive impact we can have when we work together. Building on … Rep. David Silvers’ success, I am ready to put my experience, passion for service, and dedication to our community to work for the people of District 89,” she said in a statement.

“I’m focused on getting things done that improve the lives of everyone who calls Florida home. Together, we can create a better community providing opportunities for all.”

Baker Sutton has served in leadership roles with the Palm Beach County Bar Association, Palm Beach County Chapter of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers and the Florida Board of Bar Examiners, to which the Florida Supreme Court appointed her last year.

She is also a founding member of the Palm Beach County Sheree Davis Cunningham Black Women Lawyers Association, for which she currently serves as President.

During the 2023 Florida Bar Convention, the Florida Association for Women Lawyers awarded her “Leader in the Law” honors.

Her community involvements include board service with the Boy Scouts of America Gulf Stream Council, where she leads an initiative to eliminate financial barriers to scouting for underprivileged kids, and volunteer work with the Children’s Home Society, ST. George’s Table and C.R.O.S. Ministries.

Baker Sutton will face at least one Primary opponent: Deborah Tendrich, a past Delray Beach City Commission candidate and the founder-director of the nonprofit Eat Better Live Better.

Between when she filed to run in July and Dec. 31, Tendrich raised about $15,000.

One Republican is also running: Daniel Zapata, a local private school administrator who filed in late March and collected just shy of $3,000 by New Year’s Eve.

Lately a toss-up district, HD 89 covers a large inland portion of Palm Beach County stretching east from Greenacres to Lake Worth Beach, north from Atlantis to Cloud Lake and containing Lake Clarke Shores and Palm Springs.

Its noteworthy landmarks include the Atlantis Country Club, Palm Beach County Park Airport, Palm Beach State College West Palm Beach Golf Course and the Trump International Golf Club.