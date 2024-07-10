Corrine Brown IRS restitution play rebuffed in federal court

A federal Judge in Jacksonville is rejecting a former Congresswoman’s plea to have his court determine a schedule for tax debt restitution.

Middle District of Florida Judge Matthew Corrigan acknowledged that while “perhaps the Court should have set a specific restitution schedule at the time of sentencing, no party requested that the Court do so.”

“Now, over two years later, the Court is without jurisdiction to act,” Corrigan added, regarding Corrine Brown‘s IRS obligations.

Brown sought a payment plan for $62,000 in tax debt, a fraction of what she owes.

She is delinquent on her 2022 taxes, owing $13,747, per records from the IRS.

Documents show Brown has yet another tax lien totaling $211,943, but the filing with the Middle District doesn’t address that obligation. Both liens are attached to a property at 611 Appian Way, which Duval County tax records show is in the name of the former legislator’s daughter, Shantrel Brown.

Brown, who represented the Jacksonville region from 1993 through 2016, pleaded guilty in 2022 to one count of tax fraud in her felony case that rocked Northeast Florida political circles years ago. A previous conviction that encompassed other counts of tax fraud, wire fraud and mail fraud was overturned by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeal.