Feds oppose latest restitution play from former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown

Corrine Brown, who represented the Jacksonville region from 1993 through 2016, pleaded guilty in 2022 to one count of tax fraud in her felony case that rocked Northeast Florida political circles years ago.

She’s looking for the Middle District of Florida to intervene and set up a payment plan for more than $62,000 in debt she owes to the Internal Revenue Service based on that final plea.

But federal attorneys question her appeal to the federal court on the grounds that the Court lacks “inherent authority to insert itself in negotiations between her and the IRS on outstanding tax liens and payment plans, and enter an order setting a specific payment plan that would usurp that process.”

“Brown now asks the Court to insert itself and order a payment plan to the IRS of $1,000 per month. Brown did not inform the Court that she has additional tax related issues with the IRS that are outside of the $62,650.99 in restitution. This Court does not have jurisdiction to order the requested payment plan and usurp the IRS’s enforcement action, which involves tax liens based on the offense conduct and a tax lien that is not based on the offense conduct,” writes U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg.

Documents show Brown has a second tax lien totaling $211,943, but the filing with the Middle District doesn’t address that obligation. Both liens are attached to a property at 611 Appian Way, which Duval County tax records show is in the name of the former legislator’s daughter, Shantrel Brown.

Brown hasn’t taken action to set up a payment plan, meaning that the property likely hangs in the balance, and perhaps offering context for this unusual bid for 11th hour relief from the court that convicted her twice last decade on fraud charges related to her non-performing “One Door for Education” charity.

While the first conviction was overturned on grounds of Judicial procedure, the second conviction and the obligation to the IRS means that one of the most powerful politicians in Jacksonville history likely isn’t finished paying for her crimes.